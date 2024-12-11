First United Is Bringing More Art to the Downtown Eastside

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

First United Is Bringing More Art to the Downtown Eastside

In connecting community services with Indigenous visual works, the non-profit is creating a lot more than a building. And asking you to help.

First United 11 Dec 2024The Tyee

An illustrated rendering of a muli-storey building in an L-shape on a city block. An outdoor deck and side panel show a woven design.
A brickwork pattern designed by Musqueam master weaver Debra Sparrow will blanket the outdoor deck of First United’s new building at 320 E. Hastings. Image supplied.

Within communities, art plays an important role in creating a shared sense of purpose, dignity and belonging that can help give people the strength to overcome incredible challenges. The prevalence or lack of public art in urban neighbourhoods says something about us as a society; it says which communities we think are worthy of beautiful things.

“Art is one of the main ways we as people and as communities share our culture and our stories. Representation in art matters,” says First United executive director Amanda Burrows. “Who is included, who is excluded, and who is even creating these stories matters.”

When complete in November 2025, First United’s new building at 320 E. Hastings will offer four floors of purpose-built community services and amenities, operated by First United, and seven floors of below-market Indigenous social housing, operated by Lu’ma Native Housing Society.

Informed by conversations with Indigenous consultants, the exterior of the building respectfully integrates works by Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh artists, holding space for host nation art on traditional host nation lands, contributing to an ongoing revival of Salish art forms, and standing as a visual welcome to the community.

Notable among these exterior features is a woven brickwork pattern by well-known Musqueam master weaver and designer Debra Sparrow. Translating traditional Salish weaving into brick, Sparrow’s pattern will blanket the outdoor deck and lightwell and be visible to the public, building residents and those accessing First United services.

The City of Vancouver’s Public Art Policy requires commercial, residential, institutional and industrial development projects to invest in public art. The required budget is calculated based on floor area and can be fulfilled by either building works of art on site or by contributing to the City’s Signature Projects Reserve Fund, which commissions artwork for key sites around the city. Social development projects, like the First United redevelopment, are exempt.

“This isn’t a bad thing,” says Burrows. “It helps keep development costs lower at a time when social housing is badly needed.” But she adds that for First United, including art was never a question.

“If we’re only building public art in high-income neighbourhoods, we’re creating and perpetuating inequity in our urban environments, so we want to do something about that,” says Burrows.

“And in the Downtown Eastside, where histories of colonialism and oppression are tied directly to the suppression and erasure of culture, particularly Indigenous culture, we believe that access to and inclusion in art is incredibly important to healing and reconciliation in this community.”

Other planned exterior works include vertical sunscreens with laser-cut designs by Tsleil-Waututh carver, weaver and visual artist Ocean Hyland; feature art panels on both the Hastings and Gore facades by Musqueam visual artist Mack Paul; and three house posts, one for each host nation, carved by Musqueam master carver Brent Sparrow, Squamish Junior Elder and Hereditary Chief Floyd Joseph, and Tsleil-Waututh carver and emerging artist Jonas Jones.

The interior of the building will feature works by urban Indigenous and Downtown Eastside artists, ensuring that the stories and voices of the Downtown Eastside community — their history, their strength, their perseverance — are represented.

Many of the planned features have been thoughtfully incorporated into the building’s exterior façade and interior spaces, leveraging costs that would have existed with or without the inclusion of art. The associated design, materials, fabrication and installation costs of the planned art, architectural, interior and landscape design elements account for approximately $3 million of First United’s overall $37 million capital campaign fundraising target.

On Nov. 14, the Audain Foundation announced $1 million in support of First United’s art initiative. To date First United has raised over $1.5 million towards its $3 million art campaign goal, bringing their total raised to over $31 million.

“We’re pleased to support First United’s public art initiative which contributes to a sense of hope and placemaking in the Downtown Eastside, a community that deserves not only housing, but vibrant artistic expressions that create a sense of belonging,” says Michael Audain, chair of the Audain Foundation.

“By weaving together the vision of host nation artists with the vital supply of social housing, the building façade will reflect the rich heritage and diverse experience of Indigenous communities in a way that is meaningful and accessible to all.”

This fall, the public is invited to support First United’s art campaign and redevelopment project by buying a symbolic brick in support of healing and reconciliation in the Downtown Eastside. Based on Debra Sparrow’s brickwork pattern, the interactive digital brick wall allows donors to choose the colour and location of their brick, and make dedications. Brick donations start at $50 and, thanks to the generosity of another leadership donor, every gift will be triple matched up to $250,000.

About First United

First United is a responsive, low-barrier service provider, serving low-income, underhoused and homeless individuals in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, operating for nearly 140 years.

As a registered charity, it provides meals, legal advocacy, tax filing, spiritual care, mail and phone services, overdose response, essential items like clothing and toiletries, and shelter to residents in the community. First United also engages in systems change work to reduce homelessness, break the cycle of poverty, and address the racialization of poverty. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll