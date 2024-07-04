Celebrate Japanese Canadian Arts and Culture in Vancouver This August

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, nonprofit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles -- free of charge -- because our nonprofit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them 'Tyee Builders?' Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1% of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1% of people chipping in means that the other 99% get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

- Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, nonprofit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles -- free of charge -- because our nonprofit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them 'Tyee Builders?' Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1% of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1% of people chipping in means that the other 99% get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

- Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Celebrate Japanese Canadian Arts and Culture in Vancouver This August

From butoh dance to J-pop, Powell Street Festival blends old traditions with modern arts.

Powell Street Festival Society 4 Jul 2024The Tyee

A large group of hands hold a miniature temple adorned in purple rope above their heads. It is supported by long wooden beams, allowing many people to carry it.
Hands carry the Omikoshi shrine across Oppenheimer Park, one of many traditions returning to this year’s Powell Street Festival. Image submitted.

Canada’s largest and longest-running celebration of Japanese Canadian arts and culture, the Powell Street Festival, returns to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for its 48th year this August with a program-packed festival of free entertainment and activities.

Held in the historic neighbourhood Paueru Gai, once a thriving hub of the Japanese-Canadian community before residents' forced internment in the Second World War, the festival serves as a poignant remembering of the homecoming of the local Japanese-Canadian population.

With a wide array of Japanese food and craft vendors lining Alexander Street and Jackson and Dunlevy avenues and two outdoor stages hosting live performances, the festival will transform the neighbourhood from Aug. 3 and 4. There will be rhythmic beats of taiko drumming, the excitement of live sumo wrestling, and activities for all ages in Oppenheimer Park, the historic site of the Asahi Baseball team.

Landmarks such as Vancouver’s Buddhist temple and the Vancouver Japanese Language School will host free live performances, adding to the festival's rich cultural tapestry.

This year’s programming highlights includes IzumonookunI, a multidisciplinary dance performance inspired by Izumo no Okuni, the 17th-century founder of kabuki, a Japanese dance-drama form. Choreographer Aretha Aoki and Bessie-nominated sound designer and artist Ryan MacDonald will resurrect and reimagine Okuni as a punk/synthwave/glam-goth figure, aiming to reclaim the origins of kabuki while forging new connections.

From the international stages to Vancouver’s Firehall Arts Centre, Michiyo Kagami will perform daikagura, an art form combining dance and juggling. A daikagura trainee of the National Theatre of Japan from 2007 to 2010, Kagami later apprenticed with Yujiro Kagami of the Bonbon Brothers.

This year’s musical performances include EPITHYMiA, a dynamic five-man dance and vocal J-pop group stopping by Vancouver prior to their North American tour, and local Asian-Canadian shoegaze pop artists Foxgloves.

The festival’s program includes over 40 live performances from diverse genres on three festival stages, as well as martial arts demonstrations, children’s activities and a handmade craft marketplace.

To immerse yourself in the Powell Street Festival experience, visit the festival website. All events are free and take place Aug. 3 and 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park and surrounding area. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should Fossil Fuel Ads Be Restricted?

Take this week's poll