Celebrate Japanese Canadian Arts and Culture in Vancouver This August

Canada’s largest and longest-running celebration of Japanese Canadian arts and culture, the Powell Street Festival, returns to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for its 48th year this August with a program-packed festival of free entertainment and activities.

Held in the historic neighbourhood Paueru Gai, once a thriving hub of the Japanese-Canadian community before residents' forced internment in the Second World War, the festival serves as a poignant remembering of the homecoming of the local Japanese-Canadian population.

With a wide array of Japanese food and craft vendors lining Alexander Street and Jackson and Dunlevy avenues and two outdoor stages hosting live performances, the festival will transform the neighbourhood from Aug. 3 and 4. There will be rhythmic beats of taiko drumming, the excitement of live sumo wrestling, and activities for all ages in Oppenheimer Park, the historic site of the Asahi Baseball team.

Landmarks such as Vancouver’s Buddhist temple and the Vancouver Japanese Language School will host free live performances, adding to the festival's rich cultural tapestry.

This year’s programming highlights includes IzumonookunI, a multidisciplinary dance performance inspired by Izumo no Okuni, the 17th-century founder of kabuki, a Japanese dance-drama form. Choreographer Aretha Aoki and Bessie-nominated sound designer and artist Ryan MacDonald will resurrect and reimagine Okuni as a punk/synthwave/glam-goth figure, aiming to reclaim the origins of kabuki while forging new connections.

From the international stages to Vancouver’s Firehall Arts Centre, Michiyo Kagami will perform daikagura, an art form combining dance and juggling. A daikagura trainee of the National Theatre of Japan from 2007 to 2010, Kagami later apprenticed with Yujiro Kagami of the Bonbon Brothers.

This year’s musical performances include EPITHYMiA, a dynamic five-man dance and vocal J-pop group stopping by Vancouver prior to their North American tour, and local Asian-Canadian shoegaze pop artists Foxgloves.

The festival’s program includes over 40 live performances from diverse genres on three festival stages, as well as martial arts demonstrations, children’s activities and a handmade craft marketplace.

To immerse yourself in the Powell Street Festival experience, visit the festival website. All events are free and take place Aug. 3 and 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park and surrounding area.

