CONTEST: Uplift Kids with Children's Lit

Teachers know that books can be a gateway to connection, a source of belonging and a portal to other worlds. In honour of World Teachers' Day on Oct. 5, five Tyee readers will win one of five books for children and young adults in a giveaway sponsored by the BC Teachers' Federation.

The titles include:

Maggie Lou, Firefox by Arnolda Dufour Bowes



Funeral Songs for Dying Girls by Cherie Dimaline



Rise Up and Sing! by Andrea Warner, illustrated by Louise Reimer

Otter Doesn't Know by Andrea Fritz



Saving the Spotted Owl by Nicola Jones, illustrated by Alexandra Finkeldey



What's World Teachers' Day all about? Each year, UNESCO coins a theme. This year's is: "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage."

Teaching is a calling that BC educators take seriously, but staff shortages make their jobs harder every day. We need to fix the teacher shortage. On World Teachers' Day, thank a teacher in your life for all they do.

The BC Teachers' Federation thanks the Vancouver Writers Fest for providing the books. Enter to win below.

About the BC Teachers' Federation

The BC Teachers' Federation represents 50,000 teachers across the province and advocates for a free, inclusive and quality public education system where the learning needs of all students can be met.

