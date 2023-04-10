Four Reasons to Declutter Your Home

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

If you’ve been thinking about organizing your space, or are looking to simply get rid of all the unnecessary items that are cluttering up your life, rehousing them for a good cause couldn’t make the decision any easier.

Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver can help you spring clean in an environmentally conscious way that you can be proud of. Your home will be more organized, you’ll keep unwanted items out of the landfill, and you help fund local child and youth mentorship programs in the process.

Big Brothers completed over 222,000 pickups last year. Here are four reasons to jumpstart your spring cleaning and be the next.

Supporting local children and youth.

When you donate your clothing, books and household goods to Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver, you're helping support local child and youth mentorship programs in the area. You're becoming part of something bigger. These programs provide invaluable guidance, mentorship and connection to local children and youth from West Vancouver to White Rock. When you donate, you're helping to create brighter futures for young people in our local community.

Keeping unwanted goods out of the landfill.

Rehousing your clothing, books and household items is an environmentally conscious decision that helps reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills. Last year Big Brothers collected over 6.35 million pounds of clothing, 2.1 million pounds of household items and 2.5 million pounds of books in Greater Vancouver. If even a small proportion of that was saved from going to a landfill, you can see how donating to Big Brothers can make a world of difference.

Giving someone else a chance to love your pre-used items.

Rehousing items of clothing, books and household goods can offer them an opportunity to be loved a second time. From an old pair of jeans to a unique knick-knack to your favourite book, your donations could open up an entire new world for someone. If you have a bunch of clothing you haven’t worn in years, give it one last hug before donating it to make someone else’s life better.

It's remarkably convenient.

With a simple online booking process, you can quickly and easily set up a free home pickup. There’s no need to worry about lugging heavy boxes to a drop-off location, or finding transportation for large donations.

Working with Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver means you can donate your clothing, books and other household goods without any hassle. To learn more about donating to support a great cause, visit our website.

