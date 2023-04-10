The Tyee works because of reader support.
Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you're a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven't come across my name before.

I don't write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters' payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Four Reasons to Declutter Your Home

Jumpstart your spring cleaning and feel good about it at the same time.

Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver TodayTheTyee.ca
A man and a woman eagerly stand holding cardboard boxes.
Refreshing your domestic space can offer piece of mind, and support others. Photo by Kampus Production.

If you’ve been thinking about organizing your space, or are looking to simply get rid of all the unnecessary items that are cluttering up your life, rehousing them for a good cause couldn’t make the decision any easier.

Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver can help you spring clean in an environmentally conscious way that you can be proud of. Your home will be more organized, you’ll keep unwanted items out of the landfill, and you help fund local child and youth mentorship programs in the process.

Big Brothers completed over 222,000 pickups last year. Here are four reasons to jumpstart your spring cleaning and be the next.

Supporting local children and youth.

When you donate your clothing, books and household goods to Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver, you're helping support local child and youth mentorship programs in the area. You're becoming part of something bigger. These programs provide invaluable guidance, mentorship and connection to local children and youth from West Vancouver to White Rock. When you donate, you're helping to create brighter futures for young people in our local community.

Keeping unwanted goods out of the landfill.

Rehousing your clothing, books and household items is an environmentally conscious decision that helps reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills. Last year Big Brothers collected over 6.35 million pounds of clothing, 2.1 million pounds of household items and 2.5 million pounds of books in Greater Vancouver. If even a small proportion of that was saved from going to a landfill, you can see how donating to Big Brothers can make a world of difference.

Giving someone else a chance to love your pre-used items.

Rehousing items of clothing, books and household goods can offer them an opportunity to be loved a second time. From an old pair of jeans to a unique knick-knack to your favourite book, your donations could open up an entire new world for someone. If you have a bunch of clothing you haven’t worn in years, give it one last hug before donating it to make someone else’s life better.

It's remarkably convenient.

With a simple online booking process, you can quickly and easily set up a free home pickup. There’s no need to worry about lugging heavy boxes to a drop-off location, or finding transportation for large donations.

Working with Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver means you can donate your clothing, books and other household goods without any hassle. To learn more about donating to support a great cause, visit our website. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

