CONTEST: Win Musical Theatre Tickets and Dinner from The Cultch

Starwalker — a powerful new musical written and directed by Corey Payette, creator of Children of God and Les Filles du Roi — comes to The Cultch’s York Theatre this Feb. 16 to March 5!

The story follows Starwalker, an Indigi-Queer Two-Spirit drag queen learning the ropes of the East Van Drag community. When Starwalker is introduced to drag at the House of Borealis, their whole world changes, resulting in an empowering and celebratory experience that only tearing down the patriarchy can provide. Payette’s pop/rock music, paired with pulsing drums, sets the musical scene for this modern-day love story.

The Playwrights Guild of Canada’s Tom Hendry Awards Jury calls Starwalker “a brilliant and unique piece that expertly and unexpectedly blends musical styles to tell moving stories in innovative ways.”

Produced by Vancouver’s Urban Ink and Raven Theatre, this musical tackles issues of identity, strength and resilience and is sure to leave audiences inspired!

One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to Starwalker at The Cultch’s York Theatre and a $100 gift certificate for Caffè La Tana. Enter to win below.

Visit The Cultch’s website to see showtimes and purchase tickets.

About The Cultch + Caffè La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams.

Caffè La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share and an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

