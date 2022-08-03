Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win a Bundle of Books from Read for the Cure

Explore some great Can lit while helping to fund cancer research.

Read for the Cure TodayTheTyee.ca
ReadForCureArdenElAkkadCoupland.jpg
Jann Arden, Omar El Akkad and Douglas Coupland comprise the Vancouver edition of the Read for the Cure event series this fall.

Read for the Cure is an inspiring literary event series in support of the Cancer Research Society. Presented by Penguin Random House Canada, this year’s West Coast event will connect book lovers with bestselling authors and artists at the premiere Vancouver Club venue on Oct. 24.

One Tyee reader will win three great books from the evening’s featured panelists: Omar El Akkad, Douglas Coupland and Jann Arden.

2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize winner Omar El Akkad’s What Strange Paradise portrays the global refugee crisis through the eyes of a child. Vancouver visual artist and designer Douglas Coupland’s Binge was an instant national bestseller and features a plethora of unforgettable characters, written with Coupland’s signature humour and profundity. Multi-award-winning Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden gets personal about her life, failure and aging in If I Knew Then, a memoir rich with hard-won truths, passion and pain.

Enter below to win this collection of books from these stellar literary talents.

Fill out my online form.

About the Cancer Research Society

The Cancer Research Society was founded in 1945 by four ambitious women who had all lost a loved one to cancer. It is the first Canadian organization entirely dedicated to funding the environmental causes of cancer from research and prevention to diagnosis and recovery.

Read for the Cure helps fund essential research for cancer treatment and prevention while engaging with Canada’s most-anticipated books and literary heavyweights. Book and ticket purchase ensures critical scientific study can continue for years to come. [Tyee]

