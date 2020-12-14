CONTEST: Imagine Sustainable Futures (and Win These Books!)

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Now's your chance to win one of these timely books on sustainability in food, architecture and culture from University of Regina Press. Three Tyee readers win one book of their choice, while one grand prize winner will receive all three.

What is the future of food? Can we live without concrete? How can philosophy guide us through the climate crisis? University of Regina Press is offering Tyee readers the chance to win one of three books that answer these questions and more — or all three. Enter below for a chance to win!

Uncertain Harvest, by Ian Mosby, Sarah Rotz and Evan D.G. Fraser makes compelling, timely arguments for robust, long-term policy changes to our food systems, while addressing startling and pervasive inequities in the food supply chain from historical, technological and policy-based lenses.

Concrete, by Mary Soderstrom, tells the fascinating history of concrete — the most widely used man-made substance on the planet — from its inception in Roman structures to its role in megaprojects and infrastructure today. Soderstrom probes the often-contradictory relationship between environmental sustainability and rapid development during the Anthropocene, while examining the damage done by concrete to the environment and, despite all of this, its surprising beauty.

A Book of Ecological Virtues, edited by Heesoon Bai, David Chang and Charles Scott features essays from a wide range of philosophical, religious and ethical perspectives including Indigenous, Taoist and Christian traditions. It offers key insights on how to deal with climate grief, and speaks to humanity's mortality, including the environmental ramifications of longer life, improved medicine and even funeral rights.

For a chance to win, just enter your name and email address into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight PST on Monday, Dec. 21. Winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem their prize.

About University of Regina Press

University of Regina Press is located on Treaty 4 Territory, the traditional lands of the Cree, Saulteaux and Assiniboine, and the homelands of the Métis.

A little house on the prairie with big ambitions, University of Regina Press publishes books that matter — in both academic and trade formats. Our non-fiction trade books tend towards the hard-hitting, while most of our scholarly titles are accessible to non-specialists. We endeavour to develop writers into public intellectuals, encourage debate, and inspire young people to study the humanities by publishing books that are both seen and relevant.

