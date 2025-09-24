Rustad Survives as the BC Conservatives Implode

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
BC Politics

Rustad Survives as the BC Conservatives Implode

This is what happens when a party lacks purpose, principles and leadership.

Paul Willcocks TodayThe Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

A middle-aged white man wearing a suit and tie has a pensive expression.
Where’s the party? BC Conservative Leader John Rustad after BC election results on Oct. 29, 2024. Photo by Chad Hipolito, the Canadian Press.

The real problem for the Conservative Party of BC isn’t leader John Rustad.

It’s that they’re not a real party.

The Conservatives, despite almost forming government, are the political equivalent of one of those boy bands created by a sharp promoter looking for quick profits.

This week Rustad survived, barely, the mandatory leadership review after the October election defeat. He claimed victory with 71 per cent support from party members who voted in a protracted, clunky and suspect leadership review.

That means almost one-third of members voted to fire him.

And instead of a vote at a party conference or a provincewide mail ballot, the Conservatives chose to hold votes in each riding over four months.

The response from party members was dismal. The Conservatives claimed to have about 9,000 members at the start of the process.

But only 1,268 people — about 14 per cent of claimed members — participated in the leadership review vote. That works out to an average of 14 people per riding across the province. And an average of 10 people in each riding backed Rustad’s continued leadership.

The main takeaway is that the B.C. Conservatives, despite their strong showing in the October election, aren’t a real party with committed members and riding associations and common purpose.

That’s not surprising. The Conservatives’ electoral success was based on a backroom deal. BC United — the party formerly known as the BC Liberals — was struggling in the months before the election campaign. Leader Kevin Falcon, under pressure from business interests, agreed to shut down the United campaign, fire all the party’s candidates and cede the campaign to Rustad and the Conservatives.

Party members — Conservative and United — weren’t involved. Just a handful of special interests and insiders.

It almost worked. The party won 43 per cent of the popular vote and came within three seats of forming government.

Events since suggest British Columbians dodged a bullet.

Less than a month after the new Conservative MLAs were sworn in, 13 of them attacked Rustad over his support for MLA Elenore Sturko, who had condemned the anti-immigrant statements of a Vancouver Police Board member.

In March, Rustad booted MLA Dallas Brodie from the party for her comments mocking residential school survivors, prompting two other MLAs to quit. Brodie and Tara Armstrong, the MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, formed a new party, OneBC.

And after announcing the underwhelming results of the leadership review this week, Rustad immediately kicked Sturko, whom he once defended, out of the party.

Rustad has refused to offer a clear reason.

But Sturko said she planned to question Rustad about allegations of fraud in the effort to win support for his leadership and call for a caucus vote on whether he should be replaced.

“I have serious concerns about whether or not he and his direct team have stolen people’s identities,” she told reporters Monday. “I think John Rustad probably didn’t want to face some of the things I was going to say.”

The leadership review was plunged into scandal after reports about 2,000 members joining the party on the same day, apparently to boost Rustad’s support.

Sturko, a lesbian former RCMP officer, also said Rustad dumped her to ensure the support of social conservative MLAs in the Conservative ranks.

All this comes with the legislature set to resume sitting in two weeks.

Rustad will probably survive as leader until then.

But the B.C. Conservatives have demonstrated they’re not to be taken seriously. If a party can’t manage basic unity or run a leadership review without credible allegations of corruption, it can hardly be trusted to form government.

And it is a near certainty that more troubles — and a massive implosion — are ahead.

The big winner is Premier David Eby. At a time when an effective opposition could raise sharp questions about his government’s performance in responding to the issues confronting British Columbians, he faces a scandal-plagued and divided Conservative party. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll