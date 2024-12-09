Already, a Revolt Within Rustad’s Party

That was fast. Less than a month after Conservative Party of British Columbia MLAs were sworn in, leader John Rustad is facing a caucus rebellion.

It’s not surprising the new Conservative MLAs, many with a deep distrust of all authority, would turn on their own leader.

But this seems a clear warning to Rustad and other Conservative MLAs that a significant faction in caucus is ready to pounce on any deviation from their definition of conservative values.

CKNW’s Jas Johal broke the news that 13 MLAs had written a sharp letter accusing Elenore Sturko, the party’s public safety critic, of betraying Conservative principles around free speech and “cancel culture.”

The MLAs — almost a third of caucus, all without legislature experience — were “dismayed” that Sturko had said the Vancouver Police Board was right to accept the resignation of vice-chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba.

Sakoma-Fadugba resigned after a string of social media posts that she warned were going to “upset” some people.

She blamed immigration for wrecking Canada, criticized the concept of religious diversity and argued for a “Christian Canada.”

“I don’t recognize my country anymore,” said Sakoma-Fadugba, who emigrated from Nigeria as a child. “The friendly smiles, courteous service and even the simple ‘sorry’ when someone bumps into you — traits that used to define our culture — are now fading away.”

Sakoma-Fadugba also complained the erosion of Christian values had led to “woke culture” and “pits children against their parents by creating a judicial system where parents can be incarcerated for refusing to let their minor child undergo gender transitions.”

Sakoma-Fadugba can say what she likes, no matter how inaccurate or offensive.

But the Vancouver Police Board represents all citizens — in theory — and the portrayal of immigrants as rude and destructive and other religions as inferior disqualifies her from the post.

The board called on Sakoma-Fadugba to resign, she did, and the decision was widely welcomed.

Including by Sturko.

“It comes down to trust,” Sturko, a former RCMP officer, told the CBC. “When we have statements being made that erode the public's trust, or their comfort with their police service, it makes it that much harder on the frontline officers.”

That did not sit well with the 13 Conservative MLAs. They wrote a letter to Rustad with an ominous subject line: “Restoring Confidence in the Core Values of the Conservative Caucus.”

The dissidents’ letter offers two choices to Rustad.

He can “invite” Sturko to write a letter of apology and encourage the Vancouver Police Board “to advance conciliatory discussions” with Sakoma-Fadugba.

And if Sturko won’t, they write, Rustad should do it himself.

The 13 MLAs also urge Rustad to act quickly to avoid a discussion at the next caucus meeting. And they say there are “unanswered questions regarding the extent to which Ms. Sturko’s statements were vetted in advance by senior staff.”

(The specific concern is unclear. Did Sturko dodge checks that let unelected staffers control what she can say? Or did the party employees do a bad job?)

I’ve never seen a group of MLAs publicly denounce a colleague and gang up on the leader like this. (Especially when the party has just done well in an election.)

Their position isn’t a shock. Five of the MLAs who signed the letter had their own significant controversies.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie was criticized for saying First Nations should take responsibility for members in the Downtown Eastside.

When LGBTQ2S+ Politicians Join Socially Conservative Parties read more

The NDP said Rustad should drop Bulkley Valley-Stikine candidate Sharon Hartwell over posts that suggested she believed the 2020 U.S. election was stolen from Donald Trump.

North Island MLA Anna Kindy was challenged for past appearances at rallies of Stand United, a far-right group. (Kindy is now the Conservative health critic.)

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen drew attention for comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

And then there’s Brent Chapman. The Surrey South MLA has apologized for racist and Islamophobic posts. But he appears to still be campaigning against “cancel culture.”

It’s important to note Rustad has not responded, so we don’t know whether he agrees with the angry 13.

But this isn’t a one-off development. The group is sending the message that they are watching for any deviation from their idea of conservatism and willing to attack colleagues and the leader.

A certain natural justice is in play here.

Who Is Running the BC Conservatives? read more

The Conservatives picked these candidates and said they were carefully vetted. Rustad stood by Chapman as the calls to drop him as a candidate grew.

And Sturko, whose jump from a BC United MLA to the Conservatives was critical in boosting Rustad’s party, knew what she was getting into. A Conservative candidate had called her a “woke, lesbian, social justice warrior” before she made the switch.

And Global News’ Keith Baldrey recounted on CKNW that a week before Sturko jumped, they had a casual conversation and Chapman came up.

Sturko called him “an extremist” and “QAnon conspiracy theorist.”

“He's crazy, you know,” she told Baldrey.

Sturko and Rustad made their choices. Now they have to live with the consequences.