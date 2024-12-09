Already, a Revolt Within Rustad’s Party

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
BC Politics

Already, a Revolt Within Rustad’s Party

Decrying deviation from social conservative ideology, 13 dissident MLAs put their leader on notice.

Paul Willcocks 9 Dec 2024The Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

A middle-aged white man with grey hair and glasses looks contemplative and touches his brow.
Nearly a third of John Rustad’s caucus demands he defend a resigned Vancouver Police Board member who made anti-immigrant statements. Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

That was fast. Less than a month after Conservative Party of British Columbia MLAs were sworn in, leader John Rustad is facing a caucus rebellion.

It’s not surprising the new Conservative MLAs, many with a deep distrust of all authority, would turn on their own leader.

But this seems a clear warning to Rustad and other Conservative MLAs that a significant faction in caucus is ready to pounce on any deviation from their definition of conservative values.

CKNW’s Jas Johal broke the news that 13 MLAs had written a sharp letter accusing Elenore Sturko, the party’s public safety critic, of betraying Conservative principles around free speech and “cancel culture.”

The MLAs — almost a third of caucus, all without legislature experience — were “dismayed” that Sturko had said the Vancouver Police Board was right to accept the resignation of vice-chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba.

Sakoma-Fadugba resigned after a string of social media posts that she warned were going to “upset” some people.

She blamed immigration for wrecking Canada, criticized the concept of religious diversity and argued for a “Christian Canada.”

“I don’t recognize my country anymore,” said Sakoma-Fadugba, who emigrated from Nigeria as a child. “The friendly smiles, courteous service and even the simple ‘sorry’ when someone bumps into you — traits that used to define our culture — are now fading away.”

Sakoma-Fadugba also complained the erosion of Christian values had led to “woke culture” and “pits children against their parents by creating a judicial system where parents can be incarcerated for refusing to let their minor child undergo gender transitions.”

Sakoma-Fadugba can say what she likes, no matter how inaccurate or offensive.

But the Vancouver Police Board represents all citizens — in theory — and the portrayal of immigrants as rude and destructive and other religions as inferior disqualifies her from the post.

The board called on Sakoma-Fadugba to resign, she did, and the decision was widely welcomed.

Including by Sturko.

“It comes down to trust,” Sturko, a former RCMP officer, told the CBC. “When we have statements being made that erode the public's trust, or their comfort with their police service, it makes it that much harder on the frontline officers.”

That did not sit well with the 13 Conservative MLAs. They wrote a letter to Rustad with an ominous subject line: “Restoring Confidence in the Core Values of the Conservative Caucus.”

The dissidents’ letter offers two choices to Rustad.

He can “invite” Sturko to write a letter of apology and encourage the Vancouver Police Board “to advance conciliatory discussions” with Sakoma-Fadugba.

And if Sturko won’t, they write, Rustad should do it himself.

The 13 MLAs also urge Rustad to act quickly to avoid a discussion at the next caucus meeting. And they say there are “unanswered questions regarding the extent to which Ms. Sturko’s statements were vetted in advance by senior staff.”

(The specific concern is unclear. Did Sturko dodge checks that let unelected staffers control what she can say? Or did the party employees do a bad job?)

I’ve never seen a group of MLAs publicly denounce a colleague and gang up on the leader like this. (Especially when the party has just done well in an election.)

Their position isn’t a shock. Five of the MLAs who signed the letter had their own significant controversies.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie was criticized for saying First Nations should take responsibility for members in the Downtown Eastside.

The NDP said Rustad should drop Bulkley Valley-Stikine candidate Sharon Hartwell over posts that suggested she believed the 2020 U.S. election was stolen from Donald Trump.

North Island MLA Anna Kindy was challenged for past appearances at rallies of Stand United, a far-right group. (Kindy is now the Conservative health critic.)

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen drew attention for comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

And then there’s Brent Chapman. The Surrey South MLA has apologized for racist and Islamophobic posts. But he appears to still be campaigning against “cancel culture.”

It’s important to note Rustad has not responded, so we don’t know whether he agrees with the angry 13.

But this isn’t a one-off development. The group is sending the message that they are watching for any deviation from their idea of conservatism and willing to attack colleagues and the leader.

A certain natural justice is in play here.

The Conservatives picked these candidates and said they were carefully vetted. Rustad stood by Chapman as the calls to drop him as a candidate grew.

And Sturko, whose jump from a BC United MLA to the Conservatives was critical in boosting Rustad’s party, knew what she was getting into. A Conservative candidate had called her a “woke, lesbian, social justice warrior” before she made the switch.

And Global News’ Keith Baldrey recounted on CKNW that a week before Sturko jumped, they had a casual conversation and Chapman came up.

Sturko called him “an extremist” and “QAnon conspiracy theorist.”

“He's crazy, you know,” she told Baldrey.

Sturko and Rustad made their choices. Now they have to live with the consequences. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll