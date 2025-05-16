The Premier’s Promises Aren’t Enough to Save Bill 15

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Indigenous
BC Politics

The Premier’s Promises Aren’t Enough to Save Bill 15

The infrastructure bill ignores Indigenous rights and the law. It should be shelved.

Adam Olsen 16 May 2025The Tyee

Adam Olsen is a former BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands and a member of Tsartlip First Nation.

Bowinn Ma, a 39-year-old woman with medium skin tone, stands near David Eby, who is at a podium that says ‘Standing Strong for BC.’
Premier David Eby and Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma announced legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects on May 1. Photo via BC government.

B.C. Premier David Eby has a Bill 15 problem. The new Infrastructure Projects Act, moving quickly through the legislature, would let the government eliminate the normal reviews for projects.

The government would be able to bypass environmental reviews, community consultation or First Nations’ consent for projects from mines to schools to pipelines.

If it decrees a project “provincially significant,” the government of the day will be able to push it through.

Eby says British Columbians, and Indigenous Peoples, should simply trust him. In an interview with the Globe and Mail, he offered personal commitments that no infrastructure projects will go ahead without consent, partnership and financial benefits for First Nations. He said the legislation will not be used for pipelines or LNG projects.

But none of that is written in the bill.

Intentions and promises aren’t binding. Protection of basic rights shouldn’t depend on a premier’s judgment. And laws should recognize that governments come and go.

The First Nations Leadership Council had been clear the provincial government failed to follow its obligations under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and the commitment to consult and co-operate with First Nations.

So, the province fails to consult First Nations on the legislation and now wants us to trust them on how it will be used? That's not how rights are protected; it's how they are erased.

The premier has something else going on here though. His argument positions the First Nations who partner on projects as the right form of Indigenous participation and those who challenge the premier and Bill 15 as obstacles to progress.

He is rolling out a political wedge, dressed up as reconciliation, designed to divide First Nations leaders into two camps, the economic partners and the political opponents.

First Nations need to uplift each other and not be divided by the antics of the Crown. It is right to participate in economic development projects, and it is right to confront elected leaders who centralize power and wish to remain unaccountable.

It appears that from Eby’s perspective, Indigenous consent is strategic, not based on legal rights. The premier talks about First Nations’ ownership in projects, stakeholder-ship, partnership, participation and consent as factors in deciding if they will be approved.

But there is no requirement for free, prior, informed consent or shared decision-making anywhere in Bill 15.

We should not stand by while the premier redefines First Nations’ consent as an investment play. Title, rights and the Declaration Act obligations are about legal standing, not shareholder status. Ownership is not consent, and investment does not replace Nation-to-Nation decision-making.

There is a growing chorus of criticism of Bill 15. The First Nations Leadership Council, including the BC Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and W̱JOȽEȽP, the BC Green caucus, Stand.earth, Ecojustice and the Union of BC Municipalities all have made their concerns public.

There is an urgent economic need in most, if not all, First Nations communities in the province. The path forward cannot be a return to the unilateral decision-making of the past; it must be co-developed. First Nations negotiators are sitting at the tables in good faith, waiting for those discussions to begin.

Bill 15 needs to be amended, or withdrawn and restarted with Indigenous co-development.

If partnership is the goal, write it in the law. Make consent and co-ownership real, not optional. Do not ask First Nations people to trust what is not protected.

This is not about resisting the premier for the sake of political drama. There is a credible path forward that is rooted in legal integrity and the shared prosperity that Eby is promising First Nations.

Now the premier needs to show up and put his commitments in writing. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, BC Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll