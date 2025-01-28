Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Opinion
Energy
Environment

Here’s How to Win Support for Climate Action

Talk about future economic benefits. Focus less on the carbon tax.

Ekaterina Rhodes and Christopher Bell 28 Jan 2025The Tyee

Ekaterina Rhodes is an associate professor in the school of public administration at the University of Victoria. Christopher Bell is a research assistant at the University of Victoria.

A person in a checkered shirt stands in a crowd during a climate change protest in Melbourne, Australia. It’s a sunny day and they are holding up a sign that reads “Clean Energy, Clean Future.” Other people around are also holding climate change protest banners and signs.
Research suggests public support for climate policy is detached from emissions and economic trends, and instead driven by imagining a thriving, clean economy. Photo via Shutterstock.

In elections around the world last year, climate policy competed against other priorities of affordability and economic growth.

Massive misinformation campaigns complicated things by promoting the alleged harmful economic effects of climate policy, especially focusing on salient core policies like the carbon tax. This year Canada will face the same challenge in the upcoming federal election.

In these uncertain and contentious times, our new study suggests there is hope for building broader climate policy support. Using representative survey evidence from the United Kingdom and Australia, the paper assesses public beliefs in past and future economic and emissions trends, as well as the relationship between these beliefs and support for different climate policy tools ranging from carbon pricing to regulations and subsidies.

The choice of the U.K. and Australia is deliberate. Both countries are high-income jurisdictions with growing economies, but the U.K. is much more of a leader in reducing emissions whereas Australia lags behind. However, the study finds that these country differences do not seem to matter for public opinion.

A chart showing the per cent changes of both annual GDP and greenhouse gas emissions in the U.K. relative to 2015.
A chart showing the per cent changes of both annual GDP and greenhouse gas emissions in Australia relative to 2015.
Both the UK and Australia are high-income countries, but the UK is more of a leader in emissions reduction while Australia lags behind. Despite this difference, public support for climate policy is similar in both countries. Charts via Ekaterina Rhodes and Christopher Bell.

Indeed, public support for climate policy is similar in both countries, with carbon pricing facing the highest opposition and voluntary policies like subsidies receiving the highest support. The lack of any difference suggests that people do not know or value a country’s actual progress in emission reductions.

Instead, beliefs about emissions and economic trends appear to drive climate policy support. In both the U.K. and Australia, optimistic views about future economic growth and emissions reductions lead to higher support for compulsory and voluntary climate policies. Beliefs about past emissions and economic trends matter to a much lesser extent.

When asked about an economic growth strategy, about 50 per cent of respondents in both countries want the government to reduce emissions while continuing to grow the economy — an approach known as decoupling.

The second most favoured strategy, supported by 20 per cent of respondents, is agrowth or reducing emissions regardless of the economic impact. In fact, “agrowth” advocates support climate policies the most. Growing the economy without any regard for emissions and shrinking the economy to reduce emissions are the most opposed economic strategies, as expected.

Interestingly, climate policy awareness offers some of the most critical insights for explaining policy feasibility. While the overall awareness is low for all policies, carbon pricing is the most well-known policy among the U.K. citizens. But this awareness is dreadful as it predicts more opposition given the high salience, or cost visibility, of the carbon price at the gas pump or a heating bill. Combined with the lack of political trust, carbon taxes can lead to a political suicide, as has been seen in Canada via popular "axe the tax" campaigns.

Finally, more environmentally engaged individuals, such as those who try to help the environment through daily actions or actively engage and promote environmental conservation, support climate policies more.

Three lessons for Canada

The new study offers important lessons for Canada’s climate policy communications in these uneasy times.

First, instead of promoting climate policies as a means to address climate change, Canada could focus on future economic and social benefits of a cleaner economy. This is because the public is less likely to support climate policies if they believe they negatively affect the economy and because optimistic beliefs predict broader climate policy support.

For example, Canada may consider removing “emissions reduction” terminology from its climate plans and switch the narrative to “clean, prosperous economic growth” to emphasize economic opportunities via policies that effectively stimulate clean innovation, new jobs, and economic prosperity for all.

Canada could also use peer countries, such as the U.K., as examples to show that effective climate policies can be implemented without negatively affecting the economy.

Second, spending efforts to educate Canadians about the benefits of the carbon tax and its rebates may lead to further public frustrations. The low trust in government amplified by the “axe the tax” sentiment has eroded all chances of the consumer carbon price becoming popular. Empirical evidence from the European Union confirms that low political trust is a strong predictor of carbon tax opposition, but not other climate policy tools.

In fact, past research by Ekaterina Rhodes, one of the authors, and the World Bank confirms that passive support, implying broad public support for a policy without awareness of its existence, is sufficient for climate success. Other policy tools such as sector-specific supply-focused performance regulations can supplement or replace carbon pricing without public outcry, even at times of low political trust.

Some examples include low carbon fuel standards and zero-emission vehicle sales mandates in transportation, renewable portfolio or clean electricity standards in electricity, and output-based pricing in industry.

The third and final lesson is that engagement in environmental activities is important. More efforts could be spent on environmental stewardship programs to educate youth and university students about the importance of individual contribution, low-carbon technology choices, voting and social movements to improve climate policy.

In the times of competing priorities and misinformation, climate policy can still do important emissions reduction work in the background. For that, government efforts need be redirected towards positive storytelling about the future clean economy. [Tyee]

