Why BC Should Make Public Transit Free

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

We're heading into a federal election, and journalism is under threat.

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Transportation
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Why BC Should Make Public Transit Free

A closer look at the costs and benefits of the Green Party’s recent campaign promise.

Marc Lee 17 Sep 2024The Tyee

Marc Lee is a senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ B.C. office. This story was originally published in Policy Note.

A bus drives along Granville Street in downtown Vancouver as pedestrians on the sidewalks look on.
‘Free transit would be not so much a new cost to society but a reallocation of existing private spending on transportation,’ CCPA-BC senior economist Marc Lee writes. Photo via Shutterstock.

The BC Green Party made the first big splash of the 2024 provincial election campaign with a major commitment to expand public transit, including a promise of “free public transit, provincewide” that has been widely criticized as being too costly.

While shifting to free transit for everyone, everywhere, could be fiscally and logistically challenging in the short run, B.C. needs bold solutions to address the congestion clogging up our cities, shrink our societal dependence on cars and improve affordability of transportation.

Free transit would need to be combined with major transportation investments to bolster local transit systems and interconnect them across the province, as recommended in our recent “Connecting B.C.” report.

In that report, we call for doubling the number of buses in B.C. within five years and tripling within 10 (both of which are echoed in the Green Party platform), in addition to new rail and ferry infrastructure and the expansion of free transit.

B.C. has already made transit free at certain times, such as New Year’s Eve, or for ticket holders during the 2010 Olympics. At a minimum, free transit could be expanded to include more people, including youth, seniors and low-income households. For example, the BC Bus Pass Program already exists for low-income seniors (over age 60) and some people on disability assistance and could easily include others on income assistance.

In September 2021, the B.C. government expanded free transit for six-to-12-year-olds at an estimated cost of $29 million over three years. The Centre for Family Equity advocates expanding free transit to youth aged 18 and under. Making transit more accessible for youth could shape their lives forever, reinforcing a pattern of less car ownership among young adults.

This would also bridge the gap to the U-Pass available to university and college students. Under the U-Pass, costs are paid up front in school fees and spread among all potential users, with the result being a zero marginal cost for each transit trip.

Fares in B.C. are discounted for all seniors over age 65 and some people with disabilities (HandyCard holders). Free transit could be contemplated for seniors during off-peak hours when there is abundant capacity.

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink is advocating that the B.C. government fund a low-income pass program at a cost of $60 million to $70 million per year. This is modelled on programs in Calgary and Edmonton funded by the Government of Alberta.

Such a program in B.C. would offer fare discounts to 43,000 transit users and would save low-income households thousands of dollars per year depending on the number of people and distance travelled. In Metro Vancouver, a monthly pass is $1,259 to $2,273 per year for one and three zones, respectively.

But why stop there? Some cities have taken the next step and made transit free system-wide or in the downtown core.

After free transit was introduced in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019, it led to mobility and transit benefits for riders and increased safety for drivers, and had much faster recovery of ridership from COVID-19 than other transit systems. Alexandria, Virginia, made transit free in 2021 and has set new ridership records. In 2022 Montreal made transit free on weekends downtown, and in Luxembourg all forms of transit have been free since March 2020.

A historical concern with free transit is that too many people would use it, overwhelming services. But this is precisely what we want: a major shift of people onto transit would contribute to meeting B.C.’s greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

The key challenge is cost and the current fiscal environment for TransLink and BC Transit. Free transit would require substantial operating subsidies from the B.C. government and would compete with service expansion.

Based on current transit fare collection, free transit would require a provincial subsidy of only $750 million per year. However, a model of free transit plus major transit service expansion would require several billion dollars per year of public support.

On the other hand, B.C.’s economy is about $400 billion. Delays due to congestion are already costing businesses and households billions.

Current expenditures by households and governments on automobile-dominated transportation are also massive. British Columbians spent over $10 billion on new vehicles in 2022 and about the same on gasoline.

Substantial public costs exist for building and maintaining roads, for bridges, policing and related services and providing parking spaces. Free transit would be not so much a new cost to society but a reallocation of existing private spending on transportation.

Indeed, all transportation is subsidized. It’s just that drivers typically don’t appreciate by how much. For example, in the 2023 B.C. budget, fuel taxes will raise $1 billion in 2023-24, but the government will spend more than $3 billion for operating and capital expenditures for car- and truck-oriented highway infrastructure.

Moreover, driving imposes other costs on society, including greenhouse gas emissions and environmental costs of raw materials, as well as congestion, noise and public space for parking. These external costs can account for about 35 per cent of the total cost of driving, according to a review of transportation costs in North American cities.

Every additional car on the road adds to these problems.

Public transit is essentially the opposite: more people using transit reduces the number of cars on the road, benefiting drivers and freight transport. As B.C.’s population grows and we need to drive down greenhouse gas emissions, a major shift to public transit is needed.

Free transit could be the ticket to making that shift. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Has Your Social Media Use Changed?

Take this week's poll