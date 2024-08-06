How the UCP Gutted Alberta’s Renewable Energy Future

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Energy
Politics
Alberta

How the UCP Gutted Alberta’s Renewable Energy Future

Last year’s moratorium killed 53 projects, says a study.

David Climenhaga 6 Aug 2024Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A row of wind turbines stands in an expanse of brown grass with a bare mountain ridge in the background.
A wind farm in Pincher Creek, Alberta. The government’s moratorium resulted in cancelled projects across the province. Photo via Shutterstock.

It should come as no shock on the first anniversary of the United Conservative Party government’s seven-month freeze on renewable electricity projects that the policy has resulted in a deep chill on renewables.

That was, of course, the idea.

A new analysis by the Pembina Institute released last week shows that in the 12 months since the unexpected moratorium on wind, solar, hydro, biomass and geothermal energy projects was announced a year ago, a total of 53 applications for projects that would have added to the province’s electricity grid were withdrawn.

“Our research finds 33 projects that were in the queue prior to the announced moratorium have since cancelled,” the Calgary-based clean-energy think tank said in a news release.

“These projects would have generated approximately the same amount of power as is used by 98 per cent of Alberta homes annually.”

There was also a flash flood of applications during the rest of August 2023 as companies that had already proposed projects desperately tried to get them grandfathered under the old development rules. Another 20 of those projects were eventually withdrawn, the Pembina study says, bringing the tally of lost projects to 53.

On Aug. 3 last year, the government’s announcement seemed strangely disorganized, as if the communications professionals in several government departments didn’t know it was going to be made much before the rest of us heard the news.

We’ll never know for sure, of course, but this likely means the scheme to stymie renewable development was cooked up by Premier Danielle Smith and some of her closest advisers — folks like Rob Anderson, her former Wildrose party deputy leader and the current executive director of her office, who is on record calling solar and wind electricity generation facilities “butt ugly” and “a scam.”

For her part, in a Calgary Herald op-ed Smith sarcastically wrote: “For years, the green movement would have us believe it was possible, and even desirable, to have an energy grid powered entirely by wind and solar, producing free, clean energy forever and ever, amen. We would switch to electric cars and electric heating and all our energy needs would be met. When the wind was blowing and the sun was shining, we’d use what we needed and store the rest and Mother Earth would look upon us and say it was good. But it is not good.”

There’s plenty more where that came from, but the bottom line is that the current leaders of Alberta dislike renewable energy projects not so much for their esthetics — which did indeed upset a few of their most influential supporters with nice views of the Rocky Mountains in far southwestern Alberta — as for the damage their existence does to the UCP narrative that there is no alternative to fossil-fuel-generated electricity.

At the end of August 2023, Pembina estimated that $33 billion in investments and 24,000 jobs had been put at risk by the unexpected moratorium.

“Most of the moratorium’s impacts on the sector’s growth won’t be seen until 2025 when fewer renewable energy projects are built,” Pembina analyst Will Noel, one of the report’s authors, said in last week’s news release.

Since the surprise announcement, the UCP government has further depressed investors’ interest in renewable projects in Alberta by announcing there would be new limits on where renewable projects could be located — to prioritize agriculture land, protect “pristine viewscapes” (if they happen to be visible from the front window of one of their supporters’ homes, anyway) and ensure site reclamation when the facilities are taken out of service.

Oddly — or not so oddly — such concerns do not seem to trouble the UCP nearly as much when it comes to reclaiming oil and gas drilling sites, orphaned or otherwise, or letting Australian mining interests demolish entire mountains.

A general outline of the new restrictions was published in a government news release in February, but the fine print — presumably intentionally — remains in development.

The Pembina Institute pleaded for clarity because the lack of clear details “appears to be deterring new investment in Alberta.” While the freeze officially ended in February, the institute noted, “as of the end of July, only three solar projects totalling 13 MW and zero wind projects have applied to the AESO” — the Alberta Electric System Operator, responsible for the operation of the province’s electric system.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, finding himself unable to argue that the paper’s authors had counted wrong, accused the institute of counting the wrong things.

“The Pembina Institute is ignoring the reality that not every proposed energy project leads to shovels in the ground,” he complained in a media statement reported by the Canadian Press, tossing in colourful accusations that the report is “misinformation” and “intentionally misconstrues the facts.”

“Alberta continues to be a leader in renewable energy and jurisdiction of choice for investors,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, south of the international boundary, wind and solar projects in the pipeline (if readers will forgive the inappropriate metaphor), have been growing by leaps and bounds — 23 per cent between January 2023 and January 2024, compared with only six per cent in Alberta.

“Even after taking into account that the U.S. is roughly 69 times larger than the population of Alberta, the province’s 2024 queue would still need to see 897 MW of new applications to keep pace on a per capita basis,” Pembina said.

“The number of projects cancelled in Alberta, contrasted with the renewable energy capacity being added elsewhere, suggest renewable developers will look for other jurisdictions where there appears to be less political risk associated with these investments, such as some U.S. states,” Noel said. [Tyee]

Read more: Energy, Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll