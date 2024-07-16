Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! What’s with the Trump Conspiracies?

Facts are so 1990, says Dr. Steve. Fevered fantasies are all we have left.

Steve Burgess 16 Jul 2024The Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

An older man in a blue suit with bandaged ear shakes hand with a younger man in blue suit and with a trimmed beard.
Donald Trump’s with J.D. Vance, his choice for vice-president. Vance blamed the assassination attempt on President Joe Biden’s rhetoric. Photo by Evan Vucci, the Associated Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

In the aftermath of Saturday's assassination attempt against Donald Trump, two of the trending phrases on X were “Staged” and “Reichstag.”

Is everything about conspiracies now?

Signed,

Moon Man

Dear MM,

The attempt on Donald Trump's life had to be an exquisite dilemma for the online conspiracy gang, a sort of Sophie's Choice for Republican basement trolls. Their political messiah had been violently attacked and narrowly escaped death.

And their typing hands were tied — they could hardly accuse their own boss of a nefarious scheme. They were like starving men staring through the windows of a five-star restaurant. So many connections to make, so many wild stories to spin, so many false flags to wave. Theories, theories, everywhere, and not a plot to link.

There was of course absolutely no reason to believe the assassination attempt was faked — a man died, two others were critically wounded, and the shooter himself killed. But that has never stopped paranoia promulgators before. And you had to admit that the answer to the old question, Cui bono? (who benefits?), was most definitely Donald Trump.

A photo of a bloodied Trump with his fist in the air, taken by Evan Vucci, was online within minutes of the shooting. As the Washington Post's Philip Kennicott wrote, “Vucci’s photo will create a reality more real than reality, transforming the chaos and messiness of a few moments of peril onstage in Pennsylvania into a surpassing icon of Trump’s courage, resolve and heroism.”

It was just too perfect to be true. No wonder the Reichstag fire and Hitler’s clever use of it to extend his powers immediately surfaced on social media. Right-wing conspiracy theorists must have been like dogs with biscuits balanced on their noses, looking balefully at the scrumptious treat but not allowed to eat.

But if Republicans couldn't accuse Trump of plotting, they could of course accuse Joe Biden. And here we saw that the practice of insane speculation has moved from the sweaty troll farms and shabby basements directly into the race to be Trump's vice-president.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance quickly tweeted that Biden's campaign rhetoric “led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination.” Vance, author of the acclaimed book Hillbilly Elegy turned bomb-throwing Trump veep, is a marvel of nature — a butterfly who has magically transformed into a worm. No one will ever have to make a biographical movie about Vance. Just take any film version of A Christmas Carol starring Ebenezer Scrooge and run it backwards.

Republican Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene made similar remarks, but in her case it hits differently — any statement from Greene simply invokes wonder that this laboratory experiment is capable of human speech. They are both part and parcel of a Republican party that has taken the old U.S. army slogan, “Be the best that you can be,” and flipped it. Today's GOP is one long audition for the lead role in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Biden responded admirably, with a speech decrying political violence of all kinds and saying that ballots must decide elections. An important point, but it leaves unanswered the question of what determines those ballot results. Will American voters remember all the things Trump has advocated? Will they muse on his own use of and advocacy for political violence? Will they take note that his pet Judge Aileen Cannon, like the Supreme Court before her, took aim at the rule of law this week and did not miss? Will a spontaneous photo op weigh more heavily than the mountain of sewage that constitutes Trump's public record?

A nation that elected a reality show huckster to the White House despite the absence of any discernible virtue, not a single, stale crumb of human decency, is not a democratic body to be trusted to keep such things in perspective. In the age of Trump, Vance, Greene, et al, a heroic tableau on the cover of Time could fill the void left by the absence of a human soul. [Tyee]

