David Suzuki on the Battle at Fairy Creek

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics – our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Fact-based reporting has never been more important. We need your help to publish it.

Since the start of the pandemic, news sites, including ours, have seen a surge in readership. More than ever before, people are seeking out trusted sources of information about where they live to keep them updated and explain the complex problems we are facing.

And we are happy to work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems. We’re also happy to make all of this crucial reporting open and accessible for everyone to read instead of locking it behind a paywall.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because we have the support of our readers. Over five thousand readers support The Tyee with a monthly contribution, which goes directly to our editorial budget.

We’ve been able to meet the moment and grow our team in this challenging year because more readers than ever before are stepping up to support our work.

Help grow our newsroom and bring more independent media to Canada. You choose the amount that works for you, and you can cancel at any time.

Join Tyee Builders and support made-in-Canada independent media. Click here to join now.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Opinion
  |  
Indigenous
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Environment

David Suzuki on the Battle at Fairy Creek

Ultimately, the protests are about stopping humanity’s reckless destruction of the systems that allow us — and nature — to survive.

David Suzuki Today | TheTyee.ca

David Suzuki is a renowned geneticist, science broadcaster and environmental activist. Host of the long-running CBC television show The Nature of Things, he is also the author of more than 50 books. For his support of Indigenous peoples, he has been honoured with eight names and formal adoption by two First Nations.
FairyCreekElderBillJones.jpg
Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones, a former logger, found purpose working to protect old-growth forests on Vancouver Island. ‘Desensitizing man is a very easy thing to do,’ he says. ‘And resensitizing him is very difficult.’ Photo by Serena Renner.

Where the hell is Premier John Horgan? He called an unnecessary election to gain a majority. Now that he has it, why isn’t he showing he deserves it?

People of all ages, but especially youths, are putting their bodies on the line at Fairy Creek, being manhandled and arrested to convince government that we must stop the continuing devastation of the ancient forests that could teach us how to get off humanity’s suicidal path of ecological destruction.

Every bit of wild nature left is priceless and should be left alone. My heart is with the protesters as they try, peacefully, to get our so-called leaders to open their minds and hearts to a global crisis that is only worsening under our current practices.

Worldwide, our species has become so numerous, so technologically powerful and so economically demanding, that we are destroying the foundation of our well-being and our lives — the air, water, soil, photosynthesis and the diverse, productive web of living beings who are all genetically related to us.

Truly sustainable jobs, economies and communities are built on the productivity and generosity of nature.

Using DNA comparisons, scientists have determined that our species evolved on the grasslands of Africa some 150,000 years ago. We were a furless ape whose intelligence compensated for our lack of size, strength, speed and sensory acuity.

After 40 or 50 millennia, we began to move from the savannahs into new areas where we were an invasive species. With simple tools like spears and stone axes, we were an effective and deadly predator, even driving a few prey into extinction. We learned through observation, mistakes, failures and successes, which became the basis of traditional knowledge that sustained communities for thousands of years. And this cycle has been repeated over and over as we moved across the planet.

What has enabled human beings to persist and flourish is the understanding that we are a small strand in a complex web of relationships with all other species of animals and plants and air, water, soil and sunlight. Through ceremony, we celebrated those relationships in songs, dances and prayers and, in our own self-interest, promised to act properly to ensure nature’s well-being because we can’t control her. The only thing we can control is human behaviour (although COVID-19 and the climate crisis have shown how difficult that is).

But now we have moved out of that web of relationships to elevate ourselves into a position of dominance. We see ourselves as the centre of the action. We think all of nature is for us. All our systems — religious, legal, economic, political — reflect that self-importance. We environmentalists are, despite ourselves, enmeshed within these systems that elevate human interest above all else and that is why we call for a paradigm shift.

We’ve had pitched battles over B.C. forests for the same reasons decades ago. Remember when more than 900 were arrested over logging in Clayoquot Sound in the 1990s? Thirty years later, are we still left to use the same tactics of protest, only with a greater sense of urgency and a more violent response? Has there been no change in how we evaluate forests based on economics, where nature remains an externality?

Then-premier Mike Harcourt, like Horgan today, didn’t listen. He claims those protests and arrests played no part in his decision to protect the Clayoquot forests, that it was the Indigenous people who moved him to act. Today, virtually any public meeting in B.C. begins with a land acknowledgement, a recognition of who bears responsibility for having cared for the land for thousands of years. That relationship with and responsibility for the land is why Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones joins in the protest. But this crisis concerns all of us, it is not just an Indigenous matter.

In our current colonial system of governance, elected representatives make decisions that determine the future of trees, fish, water, air, children and future generations. But none of those most profoundly impacted vote; only adult humans do, with all their vested interests in the status quo.

Around the world, Indigenous people have been under assault because their perspective and values (called ecocentrism in contrast with the anthropocentrism of colonial systems) are seen as an impediment to unrestrained resource extraction. Yet they are the only group with a track record of living in balance with their surroundings for thousands of years. What government or corporation can make such a claim for even a few decades?

At a time when environmentalists realize genuine sustainability means a paradigm shift, Indigenous people have the best shot at showing us how to achieve it. But after more than a century of policies of occupation, appropriation and cultural genocide, they suffer numerous consequences from residential schools, systemic racism and poverty and outright murder. I believe they will be far better stewards than settlers have been and, once finances for their basic needs and infrastructure are provided and barriers to diverse economic development are removed, they will generously teach us the right path.

As a settler, I am grateful to and thank Indigenous people for hanging on to their languages, culture and values because that’s what is needed in this time of global eco-crisis. And Indigenous people generously tell me, “we are all in the same canoe, and must learn to paddle together.”

To keep their values alive, Indigenous people must regain sovereignty over their territory and collect appropriate rent for land already co-opted by government and occupied by settlers.

I pledge my support to that cause. Horgan, who has pledged to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, should too. Meanwhile, his government should stop destroying future options with actions like old-growth logging, recognizing the role ancient trees should have when Indigenous peoples regain their rights.

They, not the government nor the forest industry, must provide the perspective that will determine the fate of these forests and thus the future of the biosphere.

As a scientist, I can and would be happy to contribute relevant information and perspective, but I will only do so at Fairy Creek if the Indigenous nations of this territory give me permission to come onto their land and speak. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Looking Forward to the Office Return?

Take this week's poll