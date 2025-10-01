Fraser Health Distances Itself from Group Opposed to Abortion

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Health

Fraser Health Distances Itself from Group Opposed to Abortion

The health authority had agreed to let the group lead a breastfeeding workshop in Abbotsford.

Michelle Gamage TodayThe Tyee

Michelle Gamage is The Tyee’s health reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

A storefront in a suburban strip mall with signage reading ‘Hope for Women.’
A Hope for Women storefront in Abbotsford. Image via Google Street View.

Abortion rights advocates are thanking Fraser Health for distancing itself from a crisis pregnancy centre.

Crisis pregnancy centres are private, faith-based organizations that present themselves as neutral while pushing an anti-abortion agenda.

Earlier this summer Fraser Health said it would be partnering with four community organizations to lead breastfeeding and chestfeeding workshops.

One of those partners was Hope for Women Pregnancy Services, which opened in 2014 as an initiative of Abbotsford Right to Life.

That alarmed three abortion rights organizations, who reached out to Fraser Health asking the health authority to distance itself from Hope for Women.

Joyce Arthur, executive director of the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada, says Fraser Health took their concerns seriously and updated its social media posts, removing all references of Hope for Women.

In an email to The Tyee, Fraser Health said it “does not have a partnership, funding relationship or service contract with Hope for Women” and that it offers “education on infant feeding to people who have previously provided that education to volunteers that work with Hope for Women.”

Still, it was important for Fraser Health to distance itself because associating with crisis pregnancy centres creates a “public perception of support,” Arthur said.

And that plays into the overall strategy of crisis pregnancy centres, she added.

The Tyee contacted Hope for Women for an interview, but the organization did not respond. The Tyee then sent a list of questions and allegations via email, but the organization did not respond.

Abortion services and crisis pregnancy services

Canada is one of the only countries in the world that doesn’t have a specific abortion law. Instead, the procedure is covered by the Canada Health Act and is regulated by the provinces and territories the same as any other medical procedure, which makes it free and requires the government to ensure it’s available when needed.

In B.C. a person doesn’t need parental consent or a doctor’s referral to access abortion services. To find a clinic that offers abortions near them, they can refer to the province’s HealthLink BC website on abortion, which recommends that people call Options for Sexual Health at 1-800-739-7367 or visit the Options website. People seeking an abortion can also speak with their family doctor.

“The kind of person who’s looking for assistance during an unplanned pregnancy is in a particularly vulnerable situation, and they need to have all the options available to them presented in a way that is judgement-free, up to date and accurate,” said Teale Phelps Bondaroff, chair and co-founder of AccessBC, which advocates for improved access to birth control.

The problem with crisis pregnancy centres, Phelps Bondaroff said, is that they do not present all the available options.

And it can be difficult to tell the difference between a legitimate medical clinic and a crisis pregnancy centre. Even Fraser Health appears to have been confused.

But Arthur says she’s got a couple of tricks to sleuth it out. She’s even got a free online tool to help identify “fake clinics.”

If a clinic’s website says it is not a medical facility and does not refer for abortions, it’s likely a crisis pregnancy centre, she said.

These disclosures could be thanks to the threat of federal legislation that would have required organizations to say whether or not they provide abortion services or risk losing their charitable status. The legislation died when parliament was prorogued last winter and has not been tabled again under Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals, Arthur said.

Jakki Jeffs, the executive director of the Alliance for Life Ontario, which is unaffiliated with Hope for Women, told CBC last year when the legislation was being considered that she believed crisis pregnancy centres were already clear about their stance on abortion.

“We have people call up because they think maybe we would provide abortion, but we don't pretend we do,” she said.

Hope for Women’s website says it does “not provide or refer for abortions as we are not a medical facility. We provide a safe space to talk about abortion methods, side effects, and possible risks.”

Arthur argues that saying you can’t refer someone to an abortion service “is disingenuous.”

“Anyone can provide a referral to an abortion clinic down the street,” she said.

“Fake clinics” might also have images of sad people, heteronormative couples and babies, and use words like “hope,” “life” or beginnings,” Arthur said.

Crisis pregnancy centres might offer recreational ultrasounds too, as Hope for Women does.

Ultrasounds are medical procedures and all medical procedures have some risk, so Health Canada says fetal ultrasounds should be used only for medical purposes, like a doctor checking on the health and development of a fetus.

A recreational ultrasound “provides no information about the baby's health” and therefore does not “justify exposing the baby to ultrasound,” according to Health Canada’s website.

Crisis pregnancy centres use recreational ultrasounds to show the pregnant person the embryo or fetus as a way to encourage them to not get an abortion, Phelps Bondaroff said.

Crisis pregnancy centres might also be using the tactic to create an image of medical competency or reliability, he said.

Many of these types of clinics offer peer counselling, but Arthur says that’s just another “buzzword.”

Peer counsellors aren’t professionally trained and may not have a trauma-informed approach. But they’re dealing with people in highly vulnerable situations with the goal of persuading someone to not have an abortion, Phelps Bondaroff said.

He added, “It’s very strange that someone can set up a clinic to do that.”

It’s frustrating that these clinics hide their motivations and work to prey on emotions, said Ian Bushfield, executive director of the BC Humanist Association.

“They’ll talk up the risks of abortion that aren’t backed by empirical science and downplay some of the relief people do experience when they get an abortion,” he said.

Pregnant people should be able to approach pregnancy and abortion without judgment and to feel secure and supported in any choice that they make, he said.

Someone living in a remote community may have already had to take the day off work or arrange child care to travel to what they thought was an abortion clinic, only to find themselves in a crisis pregnancy centre that won’t refer them to abortion services, Phelps Bondaroff said.

A delay “could mean the difference between the type of abortion a person gets or whether they get to access one at all,” he said.

It’s as if there were fake dental offices that encourage people to come and see them when they need a root canal but then spend the entire time trying to persuade someone to not have the procedure, he added. [Tyee]

Read more: Health

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Do You Think of PM Carney’s First Months?

Take this week's poll