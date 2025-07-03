Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

News
Labour + Industry

Victoria Uber Drivers Unionize in Groundbreaking Effort

About 500 drivers are the first ride-hailing app workers in Canada to form a union.

Isaac Phan Nay TodayThe Tyee

Isaac Phan Nay is The Tyee’s labour reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

A grey car sits in a parking lot with a sign in the window saying Uber.
UFCW Canada’s Shawn Haggerty said the successful certification is ‘a defining moment for the labour movement in Canada.’ Photo via Shutterstock.

Uber drivers in Greater Victoria have become the first workers for a ride-hailing app to unionize in Canada.

United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1518 was certified Wednesday to represent more than 500 drivers. “It’s awesome,” said Victoria-area driver Beatrice Nahirnick. “Anytime workers can represent themselves or have representation in their workplace, it’s never a bad thing.”

She hopes the union will push for transparency around pay — which the ride-hailing app keeps obscure.

The union calls the certification, which comes after a driver vote in March, a landmark victory for gig workers.

“This is a defining moment for the labour movement in Canada,” Shawn Haggerty, UFCW Canada national president, said in a media release. “Workers in every sector — even in the platform economy — can organize and win. These drivers are setting a national precedent.”

The certification is the latest step in the struggle to protect app-based employees who have been notoriously difficult to organize and often fall through the cracks of Canadian labour protections.

Laura Miller, Uber Canada director of public policy, said in an email that the union certification happened because of the BC NDP’s new labour laws for online platform workers.

The legislation, which came into effect last year, extended existing labour laws to app-based gig workers and established a minimum wage for ride-hailing app drivers.

There will be no immediate changes to the experience for Uber drivers or riders, Uber Canada corporate communications lead Keerthana Rang said in an email.

The company is scheduled to sit down with the union to negotiate an agreement. “We will be sitting down with UFCW 1518 to discuss the issues raised by drivers,” Miller said.

Back in Victoria, Nahirnick said she’s “excited” to have union representation. She said it’s not clear to drivers how their earnings are calculated.

Her earnings are not consistent with the hours she works, Nahirnick said. Drivers’ pay is determined by an algorithm to maximze profits.

“It’s like three card monte — chances are you’re not going to win,” Nahirnick said. “The only hope you have of coming up halfway to an understanding is to have a union to represent you, because they can see their books.”

She added the union can push for answers on other mysteries of the app too, like how trips are distributed to drivers and how ratings affect drivers’ work.

Nahirnick said she’ll be participating in talks with the union and company and hopes to see a contract this summer. [Tyee]

