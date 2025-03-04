Nate Pike Reposts ‘The Breakdown’ After New Ruling

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Alberta
Media

Nate Pike Reposts ‘The Breakdown’ After New Ruling

The Alberta scandal tracker no longer faces an injunction. A legal expert explains why.

Charles Rusnell 4 Mar 2025The Tyee

Charles Rusnell is an independent investigative reporter based in Edmonton.

A light-skinned man with slicked back hair and a goatee and in a paramedic uniform speaks to a camera, with an ambulance behind him.
Nate Pike, host of The Breakdown, where he has posted commentary about relations between the province and MHCare Medical and its owner. Screenshot via Alberta Health Services on YouTube.

An Edmonton judge on Monday terminated a controversial interim injunction against a popular Alberta political web series and podcast that prompted its host to remove all his social media content for two weeks.

Nate Pike, The Breakdown’s owner and host, decided to shut down his media platforms after another judge on Feb. 14 directed him to remove all content related to Edmonton businessman Sam Mraiche and his medical supply company, MHCare Medical. The judge also ordered Pike not to make any further comments about Mraiche or his company.

Mraiche sued The Breakdown and Pike for $6 million in December, alleging a campaign of defamation and harassment in a series of commentaries. In seeking the interim injunction, Mraiche said Pike’s alleged campaign caused him and his family to fear for their safety due to threats he said they received.

The multimillionaire businessman is at the centre of what the Alberta NDP has dubbed the CorruptCare scandal. It has roiled the province’s politics and generated headlines since the Globe and Mail broke the first story in July 2024 about the relationship between Mraiche and United Conservative Party ministers, including Premier Danielle Smith.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Pike has filed a statement of defence in which he denies the allegations that he illegally defamed Mraiche or his business.

Mraiche’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment so it’s not known if Mraiche intends to appeal Monday’s ruling.

The Breakdown has about 40,000 followers, and a GoFundMe legal defence fund set up by Pike has raised more than $200,000.

Pike reposted his content almost immediately after the judge issued the ruling.

Veteran Vancouver lawyer Roger McConchie, one of Canada’s top defamation lawyers, told The Tyee reposting the content may carry a legal risk.

Pike won’t be violating a court order if he reposts the allegedly defamatory statements, but McConchie said “if [Pike] loses at trial, the damage award would almost certainly be increased by any continued publication of the impugned expression between now and the trial verdict.”

Granting an interim injunction constitutes serious interference in free speech under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The legal threshold for such an injunction is high. Essentially, a judge must find that a defendant in a lawsuit has no defences to the alleged defamatory statements.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Doreen Sulyma made that finding on Feb. 14 after a rancorous hearing in which, McConchie said, she appeared not to have been provided with a full, clear explanation of the leading case law related to such injunctions, which are rare.

McConchie told The Tyee that Sulyma’s ruling didn’t appear to meet the stringent test for issuing the interim injunction — and that is what Court of King’s Bench Justice Bonnie Bokenfohr found during a 30-minute hearing on Monday.

Bokenfohr ruled Mraiche’s lawyers had not established that the defences of justification, fair comment and responsible communication in the public interest would fail, or that it was beyond doubt that any defence raised by the respondent was not sustainable.

“I was not surprised at all by the ruling,” McConchie said.

“The court simply applied the long-standing test for pretrial injunctive relief in defamation matters, and as a result, the application for an interlocutory injunction was dismissed.”

Another major issue was resolved at a hearing on Friday presided over by Bokenfohr. Pike’s lawyers gave an undertaking to remove the home addresses, contained in public documents, of individuals involved in the defamation action.

Bokenfohr on Monday, however, rejected a request by Mraiche’s lawyers to order The Breakdown not to publish information about Mraiche’s family members, several of whom worked in the government.

The judge found that only publicly available information had been published and the publication of their names and positions with the government did not rise to the level of harassment.

Mraiche’s lawyers had argued Pike and The Breakdown had neglected to properly monitor comments on his social media. Bokenfohr advised Pike that he had a legal obligation to actively monitor posted comments and to remove incitements to violence.

Pike’s lawyers had immediately filed an appeal to the Alberta Court of Appeal of Sulyma’s ruling. One of his lawyers, Shaun Fluker, said they are still considering whether to continue the appeal.

McConchie said that, contrary to the public claims of some commentators, Sulyma’s ruling did not set a precedent that should cause journalists concern. He said her ruling cited none of the major established precedent cases, including one from the Supreme Court of Canada.

Pike’s lawyers had asked Bokenfohr to rule on an application to move up the discovery stage of the lawsuit — to essentially show what evidence they intend to provide to support the defamation allegations. Without giving reasons, Bokenfohr said she wouldn’t rule on the application.

The judge said if the two sides can’t agree on costs — the winning side normally gets costs — then they should make written submissions within 30 days.

“We are seeking costs,” Fluker said. “Now we proceed with defending the claim.”

If you have any information for this story, or information for another story, please contact Charles Rusnell in confidence via email. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll