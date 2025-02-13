Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Opinion
Health
Alberta

Lawsuit’s Damning Details Add to AHS Scandal

Fired CEO’s suit alleges list of disturbing moves by government insiders.

David Climenhaga 13 Feb 2025Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X @djclimenhaga.

A 64-year-old light-skinned woman with long brown hair smiles as she stands at a podium.
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange ordered former AHS CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos fired and tried to block her investigation into private surgical contracts, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. ‘It’s critical that we have the right leadership in place’ to manage the UCP’s sweeping changes to the health-care system. Photo via Alberta government.

Fired Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos’s lawyers have filed a $1.7-million lawsuit alleging she was fired “capriciously, arbitrarily, and in bad faith because she was actually carrying out her duties for AHS” and now the stuff is really starting to hit the fan.

Some of Mentzelopoulos’s accusations are incendiary. She names names. And soon after her statement of claim was filed with the Court of King’s Bench early Wednesday afternoon, it was in the hands of every major news organization in Alberta.

It’s very hard to see how Premier Danielle Smith’s government can distract Albertans from the Dodgy Contracts Scandal now.

If the United Conservative Party political brain trust thought Tuesday they could divert public attention by yelling at CUPE’s national leadership, they’re going to have to think again!

The Globe and Mail, the first media outfit to report Mentzelopoulos’s allegations that government officials close to the UCP were interfering with AHS procurement and contracting decisions on behalf of private companies, is no longer the only news organization with the documentation needed to file a comprehensive report.

In addition to the Globe, the Canadian Press, the CBC and Postmedia all filed stories filled with significant allegations made in the statement of claim.

Among Mentzelopoulos’s most startling allegations, pulled from reports by the news media organizations noted above:

