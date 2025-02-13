Lawsuit’s Damning Details Add to AHS Scandal

Fired Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos’s lawyers have filed a $1.7-million lawsuit alleging she was fired “capriciously, arbitrarily, and in bad faith because she was actually carrying out her duties for AHS” and now the stuff is really starting to hit the fan.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Northern Cree at the Chan Centre One Tyee reader will win up to four tickets to see the legendary powwow and round dance drum group alongside rising star Tia Wood.

Some of Mentzelopoulos’s accusations are incendiary. She names names. And soon after her statement of claim was filed with the Court of King’s Bench early Wednesday afternoon, it was in the hands of every major news organization in Alberta.

It’s very hard to see how Premier Danielle Smith’s government can distract Albertans from the Dodgy Contracts Scandal now.

If the United Conservative Party political brain trust thought Tuesday they could divert public attention by yelling at CUPE’s national leadership, they’re going to have to think again!

The Globe and Mail, the first media outfit to report Mentzelopoulos’s allegations that government officials close to the UCP were interfering with AHS procurement and contracting decisions on behalf of private companies, is no longer the only news organization with the documentation needed to file a comprehensive report.

In addition to the Globe, the Canadian Press, the CBC and Postmedia all filed stories filled with significant allegations made in the statement of claim.

Among Mentzelopoulos’s most startling allegations, pulled from reports by the news media organizations noted above: