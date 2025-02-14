What Can a City Do about Trump’s Tariffs?

With the threat of a looming trade war with the United States, Vancouver city council convened a special meeting earlier this week and pledged to “buy local” and “buy Canadian.”

Councillors were unanimous in their desire to tackle the tariff threat introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

They pledged to work with senior governments on a united “Team Canada” plan and directed staff to explore what other relief the city can offer businesses, such as tax deferrals.

“It’s been quite a roller-coaster couple of weeks,” said Green Coun. Pete Fry.

In a show of bipartisan unity, Fry introduced a motion that he spent a week crafting with the office of Mayor Ken Sim of the ABC Vancouver party. The motion includes mention of the ominous desire from Trump to make Canada the “51st state.”

“There’s a lot of volatility, and I think that was really the impetus behind the urgency to this motion and recognizing that we have an asymmetrical trade relationship with the United States and that it’s at a point of crisis,” said Fry. “We need to be nimble, and we have tools within our abilities to ensure that businesses are poised for success.”

Sim echoed Fry’s comments.

“I know a lot of people are nervous right now,” said Sim. “I believe it’s more important than ever before that Vancouverites work together during this uncertain time to ensure that our city remains resilient in an unpredictable trade environment.... I really would like to thank Coun. Fry for bringing this motion forward.”

‘The urgency is warranted’

Outside of her duties as a councillor, Rebecca Bligh is president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. She appeared at the meeting via video from Washington, D.C., where the federation joined all 13 Canadian premiers in an effort to convince business groups and Republican lawmakers that Trump is making a mistake.

“I think the urgency is warranted,” said Bligh. “It’s critically important that we see ourselves as [a] mobilizer locally, regionally and within our province.”

Staff will be reporting back on exactly how the city can “buy local” and “buy Canadian” as soon as possible, with an update in about a month’s time. They will also be researching potential supply chain disruptions.

Council also directed staff to establish an internal roundtable on relief for businesses and where red tape can be cut.

Suggestions so far include: fee reductions for permits, from patios to special events; property tax deferrals for commercial and/or light industrial properties; and tweaking city licences to allow businesses to pursue new ventures.

Council directed the city to work with the wider business community to bolster local economic development. The city will also be trying to achieve an annual growth in GDP of three per cent, as per a challenge launched by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. The organization “applauded” the city for this move.

At a later date, Bligh hopes to look at opportunities for interprovincial trade and help for the construction sector, which has already been struggling in a time of inflation.

City manager Paul Mochrie noted that should Trump’s tariffs be introduced, U.S. suppliers of Vancouver’s capital projects would pass those costs back to the city.

What other cities are doing

Vancouver’s motion puts it in a growing number of Canadian cities that are exploring what they can do about the tariff threat on the municipal front.

In January, Brampton, Ontario, launched its “Made in Canada” campaign. It included a promotional video that showed off a wide variety of products made in the city, declaring that “Brampton products are everywhere.”

The video features a Canadian man using a number of Brampton products throughout his day: waking up on his Endy mattress, brushing his teeth with Zochem toothpaste, cooking his Italpasta penne rigate, drinking his Coca-Cola and driving a car with parts from Mopar. He is watched by the Canadarm3 from space, made by MDA, headquartered in Brampton.

In early February, Toronto also launched a “Buy Local, Buy Canadian” campaign. It has been rallying Ontario cities to request that the federal government label goods with percentages of made-in-Canada content.

The special meeting in Vancover concluded with a round of reflection from councillors about Canadian identity and the role of the city in this uncertain time.

“For generations, Canada and the United States have been partners, allies and friends... But today, so unfortunately, this relationship has been tested,” said Coun. Lenny Zhou.

“The livelihood of Vancouverites are now at risk because of policy that prioritizes politics over partnership. I think the tariffs really hurt real people in Vancouver: job losses, higher costs attack our workers, uncertainty for small businesses who try to make an honest living.

“The same as other municipalities in Canada, Vancouver does not back down. We do not break. We will not be intimidated.”