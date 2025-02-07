BC, Canada Ban Public Sector Staff from Using Chinese-Owned DeepSeek AI

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Politics
Science + Tech

BC, Canada Ban Public Sector Staff from Using Chinese-Owned DeepSeek AI

The software is ‘an unacceptable risk,’ says the province’s information technology head.

Andrew MacLeod 7 Feb 2025The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A smartphone sits on a desk. On the screen is the DeepSeek app, with its logo of a stylized whale.
DeepSeek has been acclaimed as an AI breakthrough. But critics fear users could be spied on. Photo via Shutterstock.

British Columbia is banning the Chinese-owned artificial intelligence application DeepSeek from government-managed devices.

In a message sent to B.C. civil servants late Wednesday afternoon, Chief Information Officer Hayden Lansdell wrote that his office “has reviewed this application and determined it represents an unacceptable risk to government's systems.”

Lansdell said his office “will proactively block all web access to this application” starting Thursday. “If you have already installed this on your government-managed mobile device, you will be contacted and asked to remove it”.

His office will also “continue to monitor our systems to ensure they are protected from new installations.”

The provincial government had previously banned China-based social media application TikTok and messaging apps WeChat and ToTok from devices it manages.

DeepSeek-R1 was released to the public Jan. 20 amid claims it is as good or better, and much cheaper, than AI models available from U.S. companies.

Based in Hangzhou and controlled by High-Flyer hedge fund co-founder Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek is also open source, meaning its source code is freely available and can be modified and redistributed by anyone.

Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and the Netherlands have already banned DeepSeek on government devices.

A proposed bill in the United States would enact a similar ban there within 60 days amid concerns “hidden links” in the tool “could potentially send data to a Chinese state-owned telecommunications company.”

In B.C., Lansdell’s message to public servants failed to specify the risks but stressed the need to strike a balance between the benefits of using AI and the need to protect the government’s systems and maintain “the highest standards of security.”

“In this instance, we have determined that the risk associated with DeepSeek is too high, and we cannot confidently ensure or commit to the level of security required to use it,” Lansdell wrote.

Lansdell’s federal counterpart, Chief Information Officer Dominic Rochon, sent a similar message to Canadian officials Thursday, the National Post reported.

“Due to serious privacy concerns associated with the inappropriate collection and retention of sensitive personal information,” Rochon wrote, “and as a precautionary measure to protect government networks and data, it is recommended that departments and agencies restrict the use of the DeepSeek chatbot on government devices.” [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Science + Tech

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll