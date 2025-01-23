Here's what we're up against....

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

BC Construction Company Goes to Trial 12 Years After Worker’s Death

The case is a rare example of a company facing criminal charges for a workplace death.

Isaac Phan Nay 23 Jan 2025

Isaac Phan Nay is The Tyee’s labour reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

A screenshot of a WorkSafeBC report.
WorkSafeBC completed its investigation into the workplace death in 2023.

More than 12 years after a B.C. construction worker was killed on the job, his employer and the foreman for the work crew are on trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Jeff Caron, a pipe-layer, was crushed to death while replacing a sewer line in Burnaby, and fellow worker Thomas Richer was seriously injured.

On Monday, the first day of what’s expected to be a six-week trial, J. Cote & Son Excavating Ltd. pleaded not guilty to one count each of criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

David John Green, the foreman on the site, pleaded not guilty to the same charges and one additional charge of manslaughter.

“The allegations against Mr. Green are strongly denied,” Brock Martland, Green’s lawyer, said in an email. “There will be a great deal of evidence that will emerge, which we expect will give a very different picture of what happened.”

The company has hired Bill Smart, a high-profile defence lawyer, who did not respond to a request for comment.

The trial is a rare example of a company facing criminal charges in relation to a worker’s death.

In her opening argument, Crown prosecutor Louisa Winn said the case underscores the responsibility of supervisors to ensure workplace safety.

The Crown accuses the company and foreman of violating B.C.’s Workers Compensation Act and Section 217.1 of the Criminal Code, which holds people responsible for preventing injury to others at work.

On Oct. 11, 2012, Caron and his co-workers were replacing a storm sewer in north Burnaby. Green was the foreman on the project. Caron was inside the trench when a retaining wall collapsed, killing Caron and injuring Richer.

A WorkSafeBC investigation later found the wall had collapsed because of the company’s excavation of the sewer line.

On Monday, Richer told the court the company did not hold weekly meetings to assess and discuss risk, which was common practice at companies for which he previously worked.

Crown counsel Emmanuelle Rouleau argued his testimony underscores a pattern of unsafe work practices that routinely put employees at risk.

Over the next six weeks the court will also hear from company owner Jamie Cote, the engineer who assessed the safety of the project and WorkSafeBC investigators. [Tyee]

