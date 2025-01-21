‘Make Canada Great Again’: BC Conservative President Attends Inauguration

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
Politics

‘Make Canada Great Again’: BC Conservative President Attends Inauguration

Canadian right-wing figures were in Washington as the threat of a brutal trade war hangs over the country.

Jen St. Denis 21 Jan 2025The Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee.

Two photos are side by side. On the left, a bearded younger man stands beside a light-skinned blond woman. On the right, a blond woman wearing large sunglasses looks at the camera.
BC Conservative campaign spokesperson Anthony Koch posted a photo Monday from the Canadian Embassy in Washington with Liz Truss, who lasted 49 days as the British prime minister. Party president Aisha Estey posted from Washington with the comment ‘Make Canada Great Again.’ Photos via X.

The president of the Conservative Party of BC travelled to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Aisha Estey posted a photo to her X account Monday morning, showing her lapel pin with overlapping Canadian and U.S. flags and the caption “Make Canada Great Again.” Another board member, Connor Gibson, can be seen behind her, wearing a Conservative Party of BC pin.

Estey also shared a screenshot of the post to her Instagram account with the caption “If this doesn’t get me cancelled, then cancel culture is definitely, officially, super dead.” She added the hashtag “#wearesoback.”

Anthony Koch, a former federal Conservative party spokesperson who worked with the B.C. Conservatives on their fall election campaign, also posted a photo from Washington, saying he was at the Canadian Embassy to watch the inauguration.

The Tyee contacted Estey and the Conservative Party of BC to ask for confirmation that she and Gibson were at the inauguration and whether she has other plans during her time in the U.S. capital. The Tyee also asked for details on how Estey and Gibson’s travel was paid for.

Koch included a screenshot of The Tyee’s request for comment in an Instagram post, but the party did not respond to our questions by publication time.

Since winning the November election, Trump has repeatedly said he wants to see Canada join the United States as the “51st state” and has said he would use “economic force” to annex Canada. He has also said he wants the United States to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal and would consider using military force to do so.

During a rally before the official inauguration ceremony, Trump backer Elon Musk drew condemnation for repeatedly making an arm gesture that was similar to the salute adopted by Italian fascists and the Nazis.

Estey shared the inauguration-day photo a day after the B.C. Conservative leader, John Rustad, posted a video statement calling on Premier David Eby to work with Trump on his threat to impose punishing tariffs on Canadian exports.

Rustad said the federal government and Eby’s provincial government were wrong to threaten to “expand this trade war” by saying that retaliatory tariffs on B.C.-produced energy sold to the United States are a possibility.

Last week, Eby warned that Trump “has made repeated declarations of economic war on Canada and British Columbia.” Eby said he was aligned with almost all premiers on a strategy that includes the possibility of retaliatory tariffs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is the only premier to break from that united approach. Smith has said she does not agree with threatening retaliatory tariffs and travelled to Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, to meet with him in the hope of negotiating a “carve-out” from possible tariffs for Alberta’s oil and gas sector.

Rustad said B.C. should be working with Trump.

“David Eby is putting at risk the people in this province by threatening a trade war instead of figuring out how you work with the Americans,” Rustad said.

“Let’s make sure we protect our borders, make sure that we stop this flow of fentanyl that’s killing people in this province and actually get down to work with having a relationship with our largest trading partner, with our greatest ally.”

Smith has previously said Trump has legitimate concerns with border security and with the flow of drugs between Canada and the United States, and she has announced plans to increase security spending on the border between Alberta and Montana.

There is also a federal plan to increase resources for border security as a way to respond to U.S. concerns that are linked to Trump’s tariff threat.

Smith also attended the inauguration Monday, watching from inside the Canadian Embassy. She later told Keean Bexte, an alternative right-wing journalist, that she had informally met with a number of U.S. lawmakers to tell “the Alberta story” in hopes of being able to set up formal meetings in the future.

Economic experts and Canadian politicians have warned that imposing tariffs on Canadian exports — especially the relatively cheap oil that Canada sells to the United States — will hurt U.S. businesses and consumers with sharply higher prices. While Trump had initially threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian products on the first day of his administration, his team later backed down from that threat.

In his inauguration speech, Trump said he would be focused on reducing inflation and promised to “drill, baby, drill” to increase U.S. oil and gas production. He promised to protect U.S. workers in sectors like auto manufacturing and to “export American energy all over the world.”

“I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families,” Trump promised. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax other countries to enrich our citizens.”

Breaking with tradition, country leaders from outside the United States were invited to the 2025 inauguration and many right or far-right international politicians attended.

Those included one of the co-leaders of the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, a far-right party that is considered extremist in Germany.

Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media platform X, recently hosted an interview with a leader of the AfD on the platform and urged German voters to support the party. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll