Furstenau Ghosts Rustad’s Phone Call

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

Furstenau Ghosts Rustad’s Phone Call

First the BC Conservative leader must explain ‘racist, dehumanizing, homophobic, conspiratory’ statements by his candidates, says Green leader.

Andrew MacLeod 24 Oct 2024The Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

Two photos. On the left, a man with light skin, grey hair and glasses wearing a black jacket over a blue sweater. On the right, a woman with light skin and brown wavy shoulder-length hair wearing a green sweater.
BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau, right, so far is not speaking to BC Conservative leader John Rustad. Furstenau photo via BC Greens; Rustad photo by Chad Hipolito, the Canadian Press.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said that before she would talk with Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad about how their parties might work together, he must first publicly address the disturbing past comments made by some of the candidates elected on his slate.

“I think it's really up to John Rustad to demonstrate what kind of leadership he has at this point,” she said. “He has not been responding to, I think, very direct questions about things that his candidates have said.”

After the initial count of votes after the Oct. 19 election, none of the parties had won enough seats to form a majority in the 93-seat legislature.

The NDP has 46 seats, the Conservatives 45 and the Greens hold the balance of power with two. There will be at least two recounts during the final count and some very close seats may still change hands.

If the results stand, neither the NDP nor the Conservatives can form a stable government without support from the Greens.

Furstenau remains BC Green Party leader despite failing to win the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding where she competed.

Furstenau said Rustad had tried to call her by phone, but she didn’t answer because she didn’t recognize the number. She did not call him back, she said, and indicated she doesn’t intend to.

“There have been statements made by Conservative candidates that are truly disturbing, racist, dehumanizing, homophobic, conspiratory,” Furstenau said. “Some of these candidates were elected and I am yet to see a satisfactory response from John Rustad.”

BC Conservative media contacts did not respond to a request for comment.

Elected representatives have a serious responsibility to hold themselves to a high standard and to see themselves as representatives of everyone in their communities, Furstenau said. “It's John Rustad’s responsibility now to make sure that his caucus understand the seriousness of the burden of being an elected representative.”

Furstenau said she did speak with NDP leader and incumbent premier David Eby Wednesday morning, but declined to share details, saying, “It was a conversation.”

Asked about various possible commitments — proportional representation, blocking LNG development, keeping the carbon tax — that either of the other parties might need to make to earn support from the two Green MLAs, Furstenau said the starting point for any negotiations will be her party’s platform.

“Our platform really looks at trying to understand why we're getting the outcomes we're getting in B.C. right now,” she said. “From that place of understanding, the platform offers solutions that are rooted in, ‘How can government be more effective at delivering the services that should be delivered?’”

Both of the elected Greens were alongside Furstenau during the media availability at the party’s Victoria headquarters.

“I certainly support Sonia’s interpretation and path forward,” said Rob Botterell, elected in Saanich North and the Islands. “That really is the key, focusing on the platform as a wonderful framework, and largely supported framework for the path forward.”

Jeremy Valeriote, who won in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, said he is also in full support of the party’s direction. “I also have the same concerns about some of the statements made by Conservative candidates and support Sonia’s assessment of the path forward on this.”

Furstenau said she intends to stay as leader of the BC Green Party and that she has the confidence of the party’s council. At a future annual general meeting the party membership will have an opportunity to participate in deciding whether she should continue in the position, she added.

Meanwhile, she said, her focus will be on supporting Botterell and Valeriote as they start their work as MLAs and the party navigates its role in the legislature once the election results are final. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll