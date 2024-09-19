Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

How to De-junk the Coast

Let’s Talk Trash and Ocean Legacy are pulling thousands of kilos of plastic from our waters. A Tyee photo essay.

andrea bennett 19 Sep 2024The Tyee

andrea bennett is a senior editor at The Tyee and the author of Hearty: On Cooking, Eating, and Growing Food for Pleasure and Subsistence, now out with ECW Press.

Two people stand among an assortment of large white bags outdoors. On the left, a person in a mustard-yellow long-sleeved T-shirt and brown and black ball cap is holding open one bag while a person on the right in a white sun hat and high-visibility vest pulls out a black plastic basket.
Crew members with Let’s Talk Trash collect and sort everything people accidentally lose to the ocean — or hope the ocean will hold amongst its secrets. All photos for The Tyee by andrea bennett unless otherwise indicated.

On a sunny day in late August, my friend Gillian picks me up just before 8 a.m., and we head north on the Sunshine Coast’s Highway 101.

Gillian and I swim together in a local open-water swimming group. We were on the beach, about to wade at one of our normal spots, when she invited me along to a day of marine debris cleanup. It felt fitting. How could I say no?

We arrive at Finn Bay, in Lund, after the first crew has already set off for the day. They’re out bright and early to pick up a large load of Styrofoam blocks from a farther-flung part of the region.

This is the seventh year that local waste solutions outfit Let’s Talk Trash has done marine debris cleanups along the northern Sunshine Coast and nearby Gulf and Discovery islands. From Aug. 13 into late September, they visit Nelson Island, Ahgykson, Cortes, Read, Quadra and Marina, among others.

The goal is to gather debris — whatever has washed up onshore and been collected by volunteers — and sort it to divert or recycle as much of it as possible. The work of diversion and recycling will be done by Ocean Legacy, a non-profit founded in 2013 to end ocean plastic waste.

“They’re the only facility in Canada — in North America, really — that takes marine debris to recycle,” Abby McLennan, an environmental consultant with Let’s Talk Trash, tells me later over a Zoom call.

Today, crew lead Océanne Bourque says, we’ll be boating over to Hernando Island to get a relatively large load of marine debris, and then to Savary Island, for a much smaller one.

A person in a mustard-yellow long-sleeved T-shirt crouches over a blue and green map laid out on grey concrete. Another person in dark green rubber boots stands nearby.

Our group consists of Matt, the captain; Bourque, the crew lead; Gillian and Connor, the crew; and Silas, a middle-schooler who’s volunteering on the cleanup today.

As we set out, Silas shows us a few sea urchins he scooped from the shallows.

A two-panel image depicts, on the left, the wood frame structure of a building jutting out over rocks by the water and, on the right, three green sea urchins sit in someone’s open palm while another person brushes over their spikes with their fingertips.
Hernando Island is wide and lined with trees. It is viewed from a boat on the water, which is blue and reflects the sky.

It’s low tide when we reach Hernando.

Residents decide that, rather than having us trudge across wet, soupy sand on the beach, they’ll drive the small mountain of ocean debris they’ve collected over to the dock by pickup truck and golf cart.

The back of a white pickup truck is loaded with ocean debris on a dock. A person in a navy sun hat and grey striped hoodie holds on to some of the material with orange gloves.
A two-panel image depicts, on the left, a pair of buoys on a dock and, on the right, a grey bucket of turquoise netting.
A collection of black rubber tires features one tire covered in moss and barnacles.
A young teen in a broad-brimmed brown sun hat hauls a light grey barrel on a ship on the ocean on a bright day against a blue sky.

It takes us about three hours to sort through detritus on Hernando. Today’s haul includes oyster baskets, nets, rope, flip-flops, shoes (thankfully, no feet), a soccer ball, floats and buoys, glass and plastic bottles, a tall Starbucks cold drink container, a child’s broken beach bucket, a car bumper and a fire hose — everything people accidentally lose to the ocean or hope the ocean will hold amongst its secrets.

Styrofoam and Styrofoam-filled tires are amongst the most common items found during cleanups in the Salish Sea. Styrofoam’s buoyancy makes it useful for docks.

The problem is, when polystyrene breaks down, it has deleterious effects on marine life, ocean health and human health.

Let’s Talk Trash and other ocean cleanup groups try to seek it out and remove it before it breaks down into nurdles — tiny plastic pellets that can cause massive ecological damage.

A two-panel image depicts, on the left, a grey-gloved hand holding small nuggets of white Styrofoam. On the right, a person with a long-sleeved striped button-down shirt holds the label on a large white bag.

The crew sorts the debris into super sacks, which Bourque tags with the material type, location and group name — “LTT” for Let’s Talk Trash.

Some items are diverted from the landfill right here in qathet via a free group on Facebook. People love to use the oyster baskets to store their harvested garlic, for example, Bourque says. Barrels are also in high demand.

A small stack of black plastic baskets sit under the tent-like roof of a white bag covering them.
A person in a white sun hat and orange utility vest sorts debris over a large white bag.
A person in a blue ball cap and green T-shirt carries a tire filled with white Styrofoam down a black walkway to a dock.
People load a small boat with large white bags of ocean debris.

When everything is finally sorted and the boat is full, we break for lunch and take a swim off the dock, which is covered, underwater, in anemones.

A man in blue swim trunks floats on his back in blue water.

And then it’s time to head back to Finn Bay from Hernando. We pile on top of the super sacks of debris, arranging ourselves like hauled-out sea lions.

A two-panel image depicts people in summer hats and sunglasses lying atop large white bags of ocean debris on a boat.

After unloading, we head back out to Savary Island.

Catherine Ostler greets us, wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Keep Savary Clean.” Ostler, a retired English teacher, is the education co-ordinator for Fishing for Plastic, a global organization dedicated to encouraging people to combat plastic pollution in their communities.

Two people stand on a rocky shoreline. On the left is a person with a black ball cap and sunglasses with a white button-down shirt over a black graphic T-shirt that says 'Keep Savary Clean.' On the left is a person with a burgundy ball cap, a utility vest and a red life jacket.

“This is just what we’ve collected passively from the trailheads this summer,” Ostler says. People will collect debris and garbage while they’re hiking, or on the beach, Ostler says, and leave it at the trailheads for pickup later.

This pile is small, she says, in part because they filled six super sacks with marine debris a few months ago during their annual cleanup in May.

A young teen holds a large black piece of ocean debris as he walks along a rocky beach.
People carry ocean debris along a rocky beach towards a boat on a sunny day.

After the Savary pickup, another quick swim. This time, out in the deep and unphotographed — I tucked my phone away and dove in too quickly, forgetting my role as a reporter in favour of immersing myself and cooling down.

Bourque grew up on the East Coast and started working with the cleanup crew four years ago, when Let’s Talk Trash received Clean Coast, Clean Waters funding from the provincial government. The money bolstered their cleanup efforts and enabled them to hire staff for the cleanup crews.

“My dad was a diving instructor,” she says. “I’ve always been diving.”

The ocean, she says, is her workplace. It’s a passion of hers to share it with others. Her work with Let’s Talk Trash offers an opportunity to do that.

And sometimes participating in the cleanups can change people’s behaviour. After seeing the sheer number of plastic water bottles that accumulate, for example, some crew and volunteers swear off buying them in the future.

A two-panel image depicts, on the left, a stack of tires, some covered in barnacles; on the right is a person in a high-visibility vest arranging large white bags.

When we get back to Finn Bay from Savary, we unload our second haul.

After it’s sorted and tagged, the super sacks and tires and oversized odds and ends go into a large industrial bin. The bins, once full, will be taken from Finn Bay to the qathet Ocean Plastic Depot 33 kilometres south.

Foam blocks, collected by another team today, are lifted and secured onto a flatbed truck. They’ll be taken down to the depot, too.

From there, the debris will be weighed, put into shipping containers and barged down to Ocean Legacy’s Plastic Pollution Emergency Response Facility in Richmond.

A person in a denim shirt and blue swim trunks stands atop foam blocks on a pickup truck. A large wooden house is behind him.

Let’s Talk Trash hasn’t yet tallied the total amount of marine debris they’ve collected from the region this year.

They’ve got a couple more days of regular pickup scheduled, and two trips to pick up large objects that need to happen at high tide.

In 2017, the organization began by administering the qathet Regional District’s annual shoreline cleanup. That year, everything they collected went to the landfill. And then they learned about Ocean Legacy.

Before receiving funding from Clean Coast, Clean Waters, McLennan estimates that they were able to collect about 4,000 kilograms of marine debris a year off qathet’s shores.

After they received funding, that scaled dramatically. Last year, for example, they collected 47,689 kilograms of material, McLennan says. Almost 38,734 kilograms of that was diverted or recycled.

And in 2022 — what McLennan refers to as the infamous “tire island” year, when the group collected 2,409 tires off an islet next door to Nelson Island — they collected 98,835 kilograms of material, keeping about 54,343 kilograms from the landfill.

Ocean Legacy has worked tenaciously over the years to accept materials other recyclers have found too difficult and cumbersome, McLennan says.

With Tire Stewardship BC’s support, for example, they purchased a tire guillotine, which quickly and efficiently separates tires from their Styrofoam centres. Tire Stewardship BC donates to Ocean Legacy annually to support this work; it also recycles the tires after Ocean Legacy has processed them.

Video via the Ocean Legacy Foundation.

Ocean Legacy recycles plastics from ropes, nets and other debris into pellets, which can then be repurposed into new objects, such as a plastic lumber, McLennan says. They are particular about who they work with, she adds. The goal is to create a circular economy and make sure the new objects don’t re-enter the waste stream quickly.

And they work with a company that repurposes some of the Styrofoam into new floats, encased in hard plastic so that they do not pollute or break down into the ecosystem. What can’t be repurposed this way is used by Lafarge at its cement manufacturing plant in Richmond, McLennan says — it’s incinerated for fuel, as an alternative to coal.

The cleanup work can, occasionally, be depressing. It’s tough to see how much pollution there is, and how it impacts marine life.

But crew members also tell me that even when it’s hard, it feels better to do something than nothing.

“We have only one ocean,” Bourque says. “We have to take care of it.” [Tyee]

