Tragedy, and a Search for Answers on Sai'kuz First Nation

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Become a monthly Tyee Builder
Support us annually
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Indigenous
Rights + Justice

Tragedy, and a Search for Answers on Sai'kuz First Nation

What happened to Chelsey Heron Quaw and Jay Raphael, who left their homes and never returned?

Amanda Follett Hosgood TodayThe Tyee

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives in Wet'suwet'en territory. Find her on Twitter @amandajfollett.

At left, two women stand with a microphone in front of two missing persons posters. Several people sit in chairs listening.
Saik'uz First Nation Chief Priscilla Mueller speaks to several dozen people gathered at the nation’s band office last week. The nation is calling on the province and RCMP to do more to protect Indigenous people along the Highway of Tears. Photo submitted.

Last week, as Pam Heron gave a tearful plea for information about her missing daughter, Chelsey, she already knew something was terribly wrong.

“She would have contacted me by now if she could. This is not like Chelsey. She loves her family deeply and she would never leave us this long without telling us,” Heron told dozens of people who gathered at the Saik'uz First Nation band office to hear from families of two missing community members.

Heron described the 29-year-old as independent, educated, hard-working and deeply loved. She embraced her culture and enjoyed nature by walking her dog, she said.

But when Chelsey Heron, who also goes by Quaw, walked away from her home on the Saik'uz First Nation in the early morning of Oct. 11, it was highly unusual, her mother said. For nearly four weeks, community volunteers and Nechako Valley Search and Rescue combed the northern B.C. reserve and nearby communities.

On Monday, Chelsey’s remains were found in a wooded area not far from her home. In a statement issued the same day, her mother said the family will not rest until they get answers. RCMP and the BC Coroners Service both say they are investigating.

Chelsey is the second Saik'uz member to go missing this year. In February, Jay Raphael also walked away from his house in the same community, home to about 400 people, and has not been seen since. Like Chelsey, his family says his disappearance is unusual.

“In both of these cases, their disappearance is out of character and cause for concern,” Saik'uz Chief Prescilla Mueller said at the Nov. 3 gathering. The nation called on the public for more information, the RCMP to step up its response and for more community volunteers to help search for information.

A young woman with dark hair partially pulled back smiles at the camera.
Chelsey Heron Quaw loved her family, her culture and walking her dog to connect with nature, her mother says. On Monday, Chelsey’s remains were found not far from her home on the Saik'uz First Nation. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. Photo provided.

Immediately following Chelsey’s disappearance, search and rescue spent nearly a week combing the area. They returned on several of the following weekends. Searches have also taken place in Vanderhoof, 15 minutes away, and Prince George, an hour to the east, Mueller said.

“I just can’t say enough about all the volunteers who came from all over B.C. to help join in the search,” Mueller said. “I feel like there’s only so much that the local RCMP can do in the search. I feel like we need more support higher than just the local RCMP.”

Last week, Saik'uz council met with B.C.’s solicitor general in Vancouver, Mueller said. The Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General did not immediately respond to The Tyee’s questions about whether it is taking steps to address the community’s concerns.

Those who spoke at the Saik'uz First Nation band office last week said they would like to see police doing more in a region that has seen a high number of Indigenous community members, many of them women and girls, go missing. Saik'uz is 15 kilometres south of Highway 16 and the 725-kilometre section of highway that stretches between Prince George and Prince Rupert, known as the Highway of Tears.

“Here it is, almost 20 years later, and I find myself saying the same things to the media,” said Mary Teegee, who helped organize the Highway of Tears Symposium in 2006, to The Tyee. “I think that, talking with the family, there definitely should have been a quicker response and a more fulsome response.”

Teegee, the executive director for Carrier Sekani Family Services, has spent years advocating for the safety of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people along the Highway of Tears corridor.

She called on RCMP to react faster to missing persons reports, adding that it took police a week to check Chelsey’s phone and bank records. The media also need to take disappearances more seriously, she said.

Among the 33 recommendations that came out of the Highway of Tears symposium was a call for an emergency readiness plan with a missing person alert-and-response component. More recently, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in its 231 Calls for Justice, called on police to establish standardized response times for reports of missing Indigenous people.

The federal New Democrats have been pushing the Canadian government to implement Red Dress Alerts. Similar to Amber Alerts, which are used when children go missing, the Red Dress Alert would notify the public when an Indigenous woman, girl or Two-Spirit person goes missing.

This spring, the House of Commons adopted a motion by NDP MP Leah Gazan calling on the government to declare ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people a national emergency. It also called for “immediate and substantial investment” into the Red Dress Alert system.

While the federal government committed to exploring the system in this year’s budget, there is no timeline on moving it ahead, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach told The Tyee.

“We know that the first 24 hours are critical and that’s very much the idea behind the Red Dress Alert,” he said. “It increases quite dramatically the chances of people being found.”

Bachrach is currently launching a campaign to raise awareness for implementing Red Dress Alerts. He called Chelsey’s death “heartbreaking” and a “tragic reminder of how little progress has been made on the national inquiry’s calls for justice.”

Teegee also acknowledged that many Indigenous men go missing. She blamed the stigmatization of Indigenous people. “There has to be the same concerted effort for any Indigenous person that goes missing as there would be for a non-Indigenous woman or man,” she said.

Angie Raphael describes her 28-year-old son, Jay Raphael, as “the most kind-hearted, hard-working person I ever knew.” She remembers the day he walked away from the home they shared on the outskirts of the Saik'uz First Nation earlier this year.

“He told us that he’s coming back. We haven’t seen him since,” she said.

A man wearing a black ballcap and black hoody looks at the camera. He has dark hair and mustache and a tattoo on his neck.
Following an initial search, the RCMP told Jay Raphael’s mother, Angie Raphael, that the case for the missing 28-year-old was on pause pending any new leads. ‘To me, it’s like they gave up,’ she says. Photo provided.

She added that Jay, who has a large extended family and two young children, would never have disappeared for nearly nine months without being in touch.

“He’s really family-oriented and nobody’s heard from him, none of his friends. Nobody. Like he vanished off the face of the earth,” she said.

The RCMP launched an investigation following Jay’s disappearance on Feb. 25, but they eventually ran out of leads, Raphael said. The investigation is now paused as police await new information. “To me, it’s like they gave up,” she said.

Raphael expressed gratitude for the community support she’s received but called on the public to come forward with any new information that could re-start the investigation.

“Even if it’s something they don’t think is important, it might be,” she said. “It might be the thing that breaks this whole case open.”

Saik'uz First Nation is encouraging anyone with information about either case to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should BC Introduce Vacancy Control?

Take this week's poll