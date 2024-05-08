Poll Finds Surging Conservatives and NDP in a Dead Heat

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article — I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point — the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Politics

Poll Finds Surging Conservatives and NDP in a Dead Heat

With the election five months away, BC United could be doomed.

Andrew MacLeod TodayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A 47-year-old light-skinned man with a choppy haircut looks earnest. He wears a dark blue suit, white shirt and blue and white tie.
Premier David Eby faces a serious challenge, says pollster. ‘The party that came to power in 2017 promising to ease the burden on British Columbians and improve health care now faces an electorate that doesn’t see progress.’ Photo via BC government.

The BC United party is in such a “precarious position” that it could cease to exist after the next provincial election, says the public opinion researcher who worked on former premier Christy Clark’s winning 2013 campaign.

“The battleground in British Columbia is shaping up to be the most interesting election since the 2013 surprise BC Liberal election victory,” says the research update written by Dimitri Pantazopoulos with Yorkville Strategies. “With about seven months until voters cast their ballots, we have a dead heat between the governing BC NDP and the BC Conservatives.”

Among decided voters, the company’s survey found 37 per cent support for the Conservatives under leader John Rustad and 35 per cent for Premier David Eby’s incumbent NDP.

BC United, which was renamed from the BC Liberal Party a little more than a year ago after Kevin Falcon became leader, and the BC Green Party led by Sonia Furstenau are trailing. At 16 per cent support, BC United is doing so poorly it “could result in the demise” of the party, the Monday update said.

The poll was not, however, good news for the governing NDP either.

“With the B.C. election on the horizon, the NDP can’t shake voters’ ongoing concerns about housing, affordability and health care,” it said. “The party that came to power in 2017 promising to ease the burden on British Columbians and improve health care now faces an electorate that doesn’t see progress on this front.”

More than half of voters, including seven per cent of NDP voters, believe it is time for a change, Pantazopoulos found. Only a quarter believe the government deserves to be re-elected.

It is uncertain what form change might take, he said, but the numbers suggest a dead heat between the Conservatives and the NDP, with the 20 per cent of voters who said they were undecided unlikely to favour the incumbents.

He did not believe that the poll numbers were the result of confusion caused by the BC United name change since respondents were also provided with the names of leaders. It was likely, however, that the BC Conservatives were enjoying “some halo effects” thanks to the popularity of the federal Conservative party.

“These results point to another complicated election result in the fall,” Pantazopoulos concluded. “If the numbers remain unchanged, British Columbians could wake up the morning after the election to a result that has either the BC Conservatives or the BC NDP in power.” The next election is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Another possibility is that BC United will win enough seats — though fewer than 10 — to hold the balance of power in the legislature, which expands to 93 seats this election.

The research update notes that Pantazopoulos was the only pollster to accurately predict the outcome of the 2013 B.C. election. He has also worked on campaigns for former prime minister Stephen Harper, former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, former BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The survey of a random sample of 618 British Columbians was conducted by telephone, including both cell and landline numbers, between April 26 and May 2. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

All polls should be treated with skepticism and this one had a particularly small sample size. And as opposition parties look to consolidate the “time for a change” vote, polls have the potential to amplify those sentiments and become self-fulfilling.

Rustad, a former BC Liberal cabinet minister, became leader of the Conservatives a year ago after Falcon booted him from BC United over a dispute around climate change and party discipline. He was joined last September by Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman. The pair are the party’s only MLAs.

Starting last October polls began showing the Conservatives even with BC United and recent polls have had them continuing to gain support and closing on the NDP.

BC United Leader Falcon has consistently dismissed polls, saying that they have frequently been wrong in the past and that donations and his interactions with people suggest support for his party remains strong.

Eby has been showing he takes the rise of the Conservatives seriously, taking opportunities to criticize the party’s policies and ideology. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Special Story to Share from Your Own Backyard?

Take this week's poll