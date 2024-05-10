Please Advise! Is a Worm-Eaten Brain a Bad Thing for a Politician?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article — I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point — the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! Is a Worm-Eaten Brain a Bad Thing for a Politician?

Pshaw, says Dr. Steve. RFK Jr.’s parasite barely registers in today’s political circus.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A 70-year-old white man stands at a podium wearing a blue pin-striped suit, white button-down shirt and blue tie. His eyes are closed and he is touching one hand to his forehead.
Reports reveal Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasite that ate part of his brain, died and remained in place. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons licensed.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

A New York Times story revealed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was diagnosed with a parasitic worm that consumed part of his brain before dying. How will this affect RFK Jr.’s quest for the White House?

Signed,

Anne Lid

Dear Anne,

In 1970, Frank Zappa released an album called Weasels Ripped My Flesh. In 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “That’s nothing....”

RFK Jr.’s medical revelation is surely a first in American politics. We’ve been getting a lot of those firsts lately. Once upon a time, breakthroughs in U.S. politics tended to involve marginalized groups fighting through barriers of prejudice to claim their rightful place in the public sphere.

Nowadays it’s more like: multiple felony charges, sexual assault verdicts, insurrections, dog-murdering and white supremacy need not be politically disqualifying. You shall overcome, thugs, half-wits and psychos! In this electoral climate, a brain-eating worm might feel right at home. Necessary, even.

Perhaps brain parasites are even in line with our cultural moment. Season two of the HBO series The Last of Us is filming in Vancouver right now, continuing the story of people infected with a terrible parasitic invader that transforms them into predatory, ravening beasts. It might not seem like an obvious political persona. But TV shows have launched worse political careers — recall The Apprentice.

The whole brain parasite thing is a useful new angle. One can imagine this excuse coming up in all sorts of situations, from political gaffes to domestic disputes: “But honey, it wasn’t me who said those things to your mother — it was the brain-eating worm.”

One can even imagine the brain worm as a political asset. Consider the career of, say, Marjorie Taylor Greene. After hearing the stuff that comes out of her mouth, wouldn’t you want the option of deploying the brain-worm excuse? “The brain worm made me do it!” It’s better than “The dog ate my homework.”

If this story had broken during the Trump administration, his press secretaries would have had a much easier time of it. America should buy Greenland? People should inject bleach? “I’m a stable genius?” “Brain worm. All brain worm. Had to be. No more questions.”

Of course, if Trump had any brain-eating worms, they would all have died of malnutrition. It’s a shame Trump couldn’t acquire thousands of them, filling up that thick skull in a big, writhing mass. Then the worms could hang up a sign reading, “Under new management.” Couldn’t do any worse.

RFK Jr.’s worm was deceased, apparently remaining in his brain. So the question arises, what killed RFK Jr.’s parasite? Perhaps his brain worm ate something that disagreed with it. In other words, it was a Democrat.

That’s the weirdest thing about RFK Jr.’s bizarre candidacy for president. He’s the scion of a Democratic Party hero, gifted with the face and the name of his revered father. But he’s a Democrat like the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a democracy. RFK Jr. has been a fountain of crackpot anti-vaxx theories and an enthusiastic promoter of crypto-currency, palling around with the likes of conspiracy monster Alex Jones. He’s like a real-world version of that movie Face/Off where John Travolta becomes Nicholas Cage and vice versa. RFK Jr. got his dad’s visage, but not his vision.

RFK Jr. is essentially a libertarian, a transverse slice of the American electorate that draws from both right and left. If people pay attention to what he says rather than who he resembles, though, it is certainly possible that RFK Jr. will pull more votes away from Trump than Biden. A worm in the GOP apple, so to speak.

As for the poor little parasite, what a shame it did not survive. With this kind of publicity, it’d be a cinch to make Top Chef All-Stars. Maybe even a cooking show on PBS: “The Cerebral Gourmet.”

Alas, it was not to be. When your diet consists of political brain cells, extinction is inevitable. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Agree with BC’s Decriminalization Rollback?

Take this week's poll