Entrepreneurs Are Bringing Modular Child-Care Centres to BC

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article — I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point — the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Education
Labour + Industry
Urban Planning

Entrepreneurs Are Bringing Modular Child-Care Centres to BC

Two women-led companies have combined forces to construct permanent spaces, built efficiently.

Katie Hyslop TodayThe Tyee

Katie Hyslop is a reporter with The Tyee.

A rendering of a modular child-care building. It has green siding and wood panels, as well as covered outdoor areas.
‘We tried to put ourselves in the body of an [early childhood educator] and look at every movement that they would make in a day, and see how we can either eliminate that movement or at the very least we could lessen it,’ says Rory Richards. Photo via NUQO Modular.

Shortly after the province announced funding to increase child-care spaces to accommodate demand in 2018, Rory Richards approached her then boss at a modular construction company and suggested they get into building child-care centres.

“‘The government’s really taking it seriously, there’s investment in it, let’s do modular child care,’” Richards recalls telling her boss.

“They said, ‘Listen: I know you’re in the ‘baby zone,’ but we don’t build daycare here.”

That conversation was the impetus for Richards, who is of Coast Salish (Shíshálh) descent, to start NUQO Modular — a female-led, Indigenous-owned modular construction company that focuses on designing and delivering child-care spaces, classrooms and Indigenous housing in B.C. Richards founded the company in 2020.

In modular construction, the building parts are assembled in a factory, a process that takes place over a 12-week period, with on-site installation taking just five days, Richards said. The average time to prepare the site prior to installation — clearing the land, building a foundation, transporting the materials to the site — is about nine months. That means from breaking ground to occupation on a modular build takes just 12 months, much shorter than traditional construction, which can take multiple years.

With a couple of housing projects already under their belt, the company is now working on their first modular child-care centres in Fernie and West Vancouver. They have partnered with Natural Pod, another female-led, B.C.-based company, to furnish the centres with formaldehyde-free, adjustable classroom and play space furnishings.

NUQO’s modulars feature soft lighting, big windows and exposed cedar accent walls. Natural Pod’s furniture is constructed in B.C. from Canadian wood, is Forest Stewardship Council certified and is accessible for kids with physical disabilities, founder Bridgitte Alomes told The Tyee.

On the right, a wooden child’s kitchen playset and a plant. To the left, farther into the background, comfortable furniture.
The interior of one of NUQO Modular’s child-care centres, furnished by Natural Pod. Photo via NUQO Modular.

Alomes and Richards were introduced by mutual friend Sharon Gregson, spokesperson for the $10aDay child-care campaign in B.C. Their partnership, which began last year, is based on a “values alignment,” Alomes and Richards told The Tyee.

“We want communities to have access to beauty and to nature, first and foremost. And if we are going to be inside, let’s make sure that we’re in a really beautiful space that can be a hub for the community to be proud of,” Alomes said.

“There is a negativity surrounding modulars, because it really came out of oil and gas work camps, and just generally was not very high-quality construction. Nor did it look very good,” Richards said. “We knew it could be done better.”

Women are ‘a critical piece of the puzzle’

The province estimates it has helped fund 34,000 new child-care spaces since 2018, with help from the federal child-care expansion loan program. But many more spaces are still needed.

One pain point, Richards told The Tyee, is that there are only five architects in the province who know how to design a child-care centre. Another is that child-care centre design so rarely meets the needs of children or their early childhood educators, who are overwhelmingly women.

“There has been a lack of women represented on the design and construction side for far too long,” Richards said. “We offer a critical piece of the solution puzzle.”

That piece came from NUQO’s consultations with early childhood educators, child-care operators and other stakeholders on the design needs for early childhood care centres, to inform their child-care centre design.

“We tried to put ourselves in the body of an [early childhood educator] and look at every movement that they would make in a day, and see how we can either eliminate that movement or at the very least we could lessen it,” she said.

For example, including a pullout staircase under a change table so older kids can climb up, avoiding the need for their caregivers to repeatedly lift them on and off the table, potentially injuring themselves in the process.

NUQO also hopes their modular buildings can help with attracting and retaining early childhood educators for the field.

For example, the Fernie child-care centre, which includes 100 child-care spaces, is a partnership with the municipality and the province that includes 27 units of affordable housing, prioritized for early childhood educators, built above the child-care centre.

On the left, an Indigenous woman wears a woven hat and looks to her left. On the right, a woman with light skin tone and long blond-brown hair looks to her left.
Left: Rory Richards, founder of NUQO Modular. Right: Bridgitte Alomes, founder of Natural Pod. Photos via NUQO Modular.

For rural communities with small populations like Fernie, child-care centres can double as community spaces. And for kids from marginalized families, Natural Pod’s Alomes noted, child-care centres are a home away from home.

“The schools become safe spaces. Often children are in their learning environments more than they are actually in their own homes,” Alomes said.

“It really will provide a strong message of support to these children and to their families, showing that they really do matter.”

Saving waste and time

NUQO’s modulars, assembled in western Canadian factories using domestic wood and European steel, are not cheaper than traditional construction.

But they reduce construction site waste and time, which translates into dollars because construction financing accrues interest, Richards said.

Since the modular builds are constructed in a factory, any dropped or scrapped materials like nails or screws are put back on the shelf or used elsewhere. In traditional construction, they would be thrown in the trash.

In a study of three modular housing projects funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., RDH Building Science found reusing design templates for modular further decreases the building cost — which is greater than traditional construction — and shortens the build timeline. It also has the potential to be more energy efficient because units are constructed in a controlled indoor space, versus traditional construction that happens on site.

A lack of skilled labourers in remote communities is also not a problem when modular construction happens at factories elsewhere. However, this puts up a barrier for communities that wish to train locals to be skilled labourers during the build, the RDH review found.

Another difference is the versatility of where the modulars can go: any piece of land with water, sewer and electricity hookup capabilities. Modular construction is just as permanent as traditionally constructed buildings, Richards added.

“You could even put them on top of buildings, providing it was structurally sound,” Richards said.

Richards and Alomes hope their partnership will continue with child-care centre builds in more B.C. communities, with help from provincial and federal child-care space funding.

“We are excited and committed to delivering quality child care, not just to kids and parents, but also to educators,” Richards said. “We’re just as committed to them as we are to the kids.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Special Story to Share from Your Own Backyard?

Take this week's poll