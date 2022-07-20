The World’s Most Remote Brewery?

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Local Economy
Food

The World’s Most Remote Brewery?

ARTIFACT: The owner of northern BC’s Ursa Minor Brewing says no. We’re not convinced.

Amanda Follett Hosgood TodayTheTyee.ca

Amanda Follett Hosgood is The Tyee’s northern B.C. reporter. She lives in Wet’suwet’en territory. Find her on Twitter @amandajfollett.
A grinning, bearded man wearing a ball cap, yellow bandana around his neck and black pants, shirt and apron, stands on a deck in front of a building. A sign over the door says 'Ursa Minor Brewing.'
Owner Nathan Nicholas says he wants Ursa Minor Brewing to attract visitors and locals. Photo by Amanda Follett Hosgood.

“I ended up here because I got lost! Honest.”

I’m skeptical. The entry, scribbled in the guestbook at Ursa Minor Brewing, is surprising given its location 100 kilometres down a labyrinth of resource roads south of Burns Lake, B.C.

The craft brewery seems like an unlikely — if fortunate — place to just stumble upon.

Indeed, owner Nathan Nicholas says day-trippers will dedicate hours to drive from northern communities like Smithers, Terrace and Vanderhoof just to sit near the placid inlet on Ootsa Lake and sip some local brew.

Industry workers have ventured here looking for something to do on a day off. Local cabin owners are grateful for a nearby venue to gather with neighbours, and campers looking for a hot meal and cool beverage are also enthusiastic guests. The guestbook even includes international visitors.

In a cozy, rustic room a tasting flight of four different hued beers sit in mason jars on a wooden slab.
The brewery has a special focus on local ingredients, from spruce tips to haskap berries. Photo by Amanda Follett Hosgood.

But it’s also true, Nicholas confirms, that the brewery gets the odd road-weary traveller who has taken a wrong turn.

That’s all part of the appeal, he says.

“We really want to have a destination brewery,” he tells me. “We want to be a tourist attraction.”

I arrived here very much on purpose, having driven 240 kilometres east from my home in Smithers, south from Burns Lake, crossing Francois Lake by ferry and continuing on through the small communities that dot Southside, the gently rolling, pastoral region between Francois and Ootsa lakes.

Here to research an article about the area’s history for The Tyee, I’m grateful for a glass of Siberian Express Haskap Saison and a dry place to work on this damp mid-July afternoon.

A map shows the location of Ursa Minor Brewery, far from any larger communities.
Ursa Minor Brewing lies roughly 100 kilometres south of Burns Lake, down rough and remote resource roads, and on the shores of Ootsa Lake. Map via Google Maps.

While Nicholas insists Ursa Minor isn’t the most remote brewery in the world (he references one in Norway and another in Iqaluit) it strikes me as unique that pretty much the only thing I can buy with my credit card within a 50-kilometre radius on this day — save some Ursa Minor swag — is beer.

Nicholas, also the operation’s brewer, grew up on this 540-acre property. His parents bought the land in the late 1950s after being displaced from their original home when Ootsa Lake was flooded by the Aluminum Co. of Canada, now Rio Tinto Alcan, to create the Nechako Reservoir that powers the mining giant’s smelter in Kitimat.

Nicholas left to pursue a culinary career and later worked in forestry. But he and his partner Gwyn moved back in 2018 determined to start a family business that incorporates the local culture of this remote area.

So it’s not surprising that the brewery has a special focus on local ingredients. The haskap berries in the saison I’m sipping were sourced from a nearby farm. Spruce tips for a session ale are plucked from local trees. Rhubarb from the Nicholas’s garden adds pucker to a pale ale.

Nicholas has even attempted a cottonwood beer (it was far too bitter, but he’s not giving up) and is considering a soopolallie, or soapberry, brew. Homemade soda and spruce-tip iced tea provide non-alcoholic options.

“It’s a really nice way to engage with people,” Nicholas says about purchasing ingredients from his neighbours. “That’s one thing we really wanted to do with our brewery is foster that sense of community again.”

A dirt road stretches into the distance, with trees on either side. On a pole, there’s a red sign with white letters saying ‘Craft beer is near.’
Ursa Minor's owner says it's not the most remote brewery in the world — but it's the only place within 50-kilometres to buy something with your credit card. Photo by Amanda Follett Hosgood.

Nicholas remembers a time when Southside thrived with small sawmills and family farms. But corporate industry made the operations uneconomical and many families left. He and Gwyn both attended a nearby elementary school, which has since closed. The changes left the community fractured — well before the pandemic came along.

As they worked toward opening the brewery in 2018, the Nicholases battled an epic wildfire season, which delayed Ursa Minor’s opening until June 2020. Today, it offers COVID-19-friendly outdoor picnic tables and a place for people to come together again.

The brewery operates during the summer months. On this rainy Thursday afternoon, its tasting room is open by appointment only. It has regular business hours Friday to Sunday, and most weekends the former chef fires up two large barbecues. Be sure to book ahead to guarantee your dinner, Nicholas warns.

Other than beer and a hot meal, perhaps the most important thing a remote brewery needs is a place to pitch a tent. The couple is working on that. On Aug. 1, they plan to open a small campground that will host visitors who want to spend more time in this peaceful location, where swallows swoop and loons call, hours from the nearest city.

“Sometimes I wonder if people come for the beer or to see the crazy people who started a craft brewery in the middle of nowhere,” Nicholas jokes. [Tyee]

Read more: Local Economy, Food

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Environmental Impacts Are Most Concerning to You This Summer?

Take this week's poll