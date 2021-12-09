Government Policies Blamed as Toxic Drug Deaths Soar

We hope you found this article interesting, enough to read to the bottom. Help us publish more in 2022.

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past two years, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

We’re on a mission to add 650 new monthly supporters to our ranks to help us have another year of impactful journalism – will you join us?

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Help us hit our year-end target of 650 new monthly supporters and join Tyee Builders today.
We’re looking for 650 new monthly supporters to fund our newsroom – are you one of them?

Small independent news media are having a moment – we’re gaining supporters, winning awards, and publishing more impactful journalism than ever. We’re starting to see glimmers of a hopeful future for independent journalism in Canada.

The Tyee works for our readers, because we are funded by you. We don’t lock our articles behind a paywall, and we focus all of our energy into publishing original, in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else. It’s our full-time job because readers pay us to do it.

Over the last two years, we’ve been able to double our staff team and publish more than ever. We’re gearing up for another year and we need to know how much we are working with. Thousands of Tyee readers have signed up to support our independent newsroom through our Tyee Builders program, and we’re inviting you to join.

From now until Dec. 31, we’re aiming to bring aboard 650 new monthly supporters to The Tyee to help us do even more in 2022.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Help us hit our year-end target of 650 new monthly supporters and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Health
  |  
Rights + Justice

Government Policies Blamed as Toxic Drug Deaths Soar

Another 201 lives were lost in October, and 2021 is already BC’s deadliest year.

Moira Wyton Today | TheTyee.ca

Moira Wyton is The Tyee’s health reporter. Follow her @moirawyton or reach her here. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
ODStakesOppenheimerPark.jpg
A vigil for those lost to BC’s overdose crisis in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park in 2017. Photo by Darryl Dyck, the Canadian Press.

Five years after B.C. declared a public health emergency, toxic drugs are killing more people than ever before.

The BC Coroners Service reported today that 201 people died in October, the most ever recorded in a single month.

This brought 2021’s total number of deaths to 1,782. Last year had previously been B.C.’s deadliest year on record, with 1,765 people lost to toxic drugs.

The province’s per capita death rate is now 41.2 per 100,000 people, double what it was in 2016 when the public health emergency was declared, and nearly eight times what it was when documentation of toxic drug deaths began in 1995.

The death, grief and pain for 201 more families and communities is yet another reminder of government apathy towards the lives of people who use drugs, advocates and experts say.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling, because it’s shocking but it’s expected,” said Leslie McBain, co-founder of drug policy advocacy and grief support group Moms Stop the Harm. “Why would the number of deaths go down if nothing different is being done?”

As deaths have surged the provincial government has promised to decriminalize personal possession of drugs, provide more pharmaceutical alternatives to street drugs and expand treatment and recovery options.

It has succeeded with some small pilot projects and clinics providing prescription versions of illicit drugs, known as safe supply, to separate people from the toxic drug supply.

But Downtown Eastside advocate and City of Vancouver drug policy advisor Karen Ward said none of these strategies will curb deaths without widespread, barrier-free safe supply.

“The solutions aren’t more treatment. It’s housing, it’s poverty reduction, it’s actually giving people a chance and options,” Ward told The Tyee. “And without addressing supply it’s not going to change.

“They’re so determined to not change the system that they’re going to let thousands of people die.”

The drug supply in B.C. has become increasingly toxic, volatile and unpredictable as pandemic measures tightened the border and brought more potent and dangerous combinations of drugs.

That has included an increased presence of benzodiazepines, a group of nervous system depressants often used to treat conditions like anxiety and insomnia. When combined with opioids, benzodiazepines are more likely to cause a fatal overdose.

Drug user advocate Dean Wilson, who is the peer lead at the BC Centre on Substance Use, said the new combinations mean “we’re losing the people who are close to being stabilized on opioids.”

“It’s just barbaric what’s happening.”

And fentanyl is now contributing to 84 per cent of deaths, up from just five per cent in 2012.

This year has also seen 152 people die due to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid more powerful than fentanyl. Two-and-a-half times as many people have died due to carfentanil so far in 2021 than in all of 2020.

These new mixtures make it difficult for anyone, whether a frequent or casual substance user, to know how much and what exactly they are taking.

“Those 201 people who died last month were not idiots,” said Wilson. “They didn’t want to die. It’s just uncontrollable if you don’t know what you’re taking, and the benzos make it really hard to bring people back once they’ve overdosed.”

Ward and McBain consider the horrific rise in deaths a policy choice on the government’s part. It’s clear that providing safer supplies of substances will save the most lives, they say.

“This is predictable, and preventable, and they chose otherwise,” Ward said.

“It seems the government is OK with letting hundreds of people die while they work on safe supply,” added McBain.

The vast majority of people dying are men aged 30 to 59, according to the report, with Vancouver, Victoria and Surrey recording the most deaths.

But no community has been spared by the toxic drug supply. Vancouver Coastal Health has the highest per capita number of deaths at 47.6 per 100,000, while the Interior and Northern regions have 45 and 44.8, respectively.

B.C.’s overall rate of 41.2 per 100,000 exceeds 2019 rates in U.S. states ravaged by toxic drugs and where harm reduction is limited or criminalized, such as Pennsylvania (35.6), Ohio (38.3) and Maryland (38.2).

And deaths are likely accelerating among those most affected by poisoned drugs, including poor, racialized and disabled people.

Last year, First Nations individuals were more than five times as likely as non-First Nations people to die of an overdose. For First Nations women the risk was 10 times higher than their non-First Nations counterparts.

Ward and McBain agree that while some people may hope today’s report is a wake-up call, the provincial government won’t change course despite the soaring deaths.

Only public attention and outrage might change political decisions not to pursue evidence-based solutions, Ward said.

In her work advocating for change and educating families and the public about drug policy and substance use, McBain finds sadness and glimmers of hope. She lost her son, Jordan Miller, to a toxic drug overdose in 2014 when he was 25 years old.

“We who have lost our children, our main goal is to not lose any more.” [Tyee]

Read more: Health, Rights + Justice

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Preparing for the Next Climate Disaster?

Take this week's poll