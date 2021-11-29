Workers at Major Supportive Housing Provider Share Safety Concerns

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Labour + Industry
  |  
Housing

Workers at Major Supportive Housing Provider Share Safety Concerns

The union representing Atira Property Management Inc. workers conducted a survey showing that many employees are worried about their safety.

Jen St. Denis Today | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
HotelCanadaRichardsStreet.jpg
The Hotel Canada at 518 Richards St., one of 20 SRO buildings operated by Atira Property Management Inc. Photo by Jesse Winter.

Staff at a property management company that operates some of Vancouver’s most challenging supportive housing buildings frequently work alone and do not feel safe at work, according to a survey conducted by their union.

The survey follows reporting by The Tyee that examined workplace safety concerns at single-room occupancy hotels operated by Atira Property Management Inc. Eight current and former staff told The Tyee about working alone in the buildings, where assaults occur frequently and staff are expected to respond to overdoses and other emergencies, such as tenants setting fires in their rooms.

Atira Property Management Inc. is a for-profit subsidiary of Atira Women’s Resource Society. AWRS operates transition houses and supportive housing for women, while APMI is a property management company that manages strata and apartment buildings, as well as 20 SRO buildings in Vancouver.

Most of the APMI-operated SROs receive funding from BC Housing and offer some form of supportive housing, and some are owned by the provincial government.

SROs are hotels built in the early 20th century that have small rooms and shared bathrooms, and most SROs in Vancouver are located in the Downtown Eastside and other parts of downtown. The buildings are often referred to as the housing of last resort for people who cannot get housing anywhere else.

The BC General Employees' Union represents 300 APMI workers, and about one-third of workers responded to the survey. The union says the survey was not sent to all workers because union representatives don’t have email addresses for everyone. The survey results obtained by The Tyee are dated Nov. 2.

The results show that 40 per cent of the workers who responded to the survey said they had been forced to work alone more than once a week after a co-worker did not show up or management did not staff an empty shift. The union called the 40-per-cent figure “shocking.”

According to the survey, 42 per cent of respondents had not been trained on working alone procedures, and 66 per cent of the workers who had been trained said it doesn’t go far enough to keep people safe.

The survey showed that 80 per cent of respondents thought the employer could be doing more to improve safety, and 71 per cent thought that ensuring there were no empty shifts would be a “very effective” way to improve safety.

Since January 2020, there have been four homicides at SROs operated by APMI. During one of those incidents, a building staffer who was working alone had to try to fend off an assailant and provide first aid to one of the two victims of a stabbing.

The employees who spoke to The Tyee also said that staff are not adequately trained for the complex situations they encounter and are paid less than staff at other organizations that run supportive housing in the Downtown Eastside.

The Tyee showed the survey results to Jennifer Hall Russell, a former APMI employee.

“I can’t imagine how anyone would feel safe in that job,” Hall Russell said. “I don’t think I was ever told anything about [the working alone procedure]. I was told you never work alone, but I did, I worked alone all the time.”

Hall Russell said she often felt unsafe while she was working on her own and was shoved a couple of times while alone. She said it was good to see the union take this step to gather information about how many workers have safety concerns.

“Having an accounting of how many people are feeling uncomfortable at work is a good thing, and that can be a jumping off point for grievances and policy changes,” said Hall Russell, who is no longer a member of the union.

A spokesperson from the BCGEU said the union frequently does surveys like this to get information about workplace issues that are affecting members. The surveys can then be used to work with the employer to improve workplace issues that may be affecting staff morale and safety.

According to the survey, 63 per cent of workers who responded to the survey would like more training and education on their rights as workers. They listed non-violent intervention and de-escalation, self-defence, basic health and safety and first aid, mental health training, working alone and emergency training as areas they’d like to be better trained in.

In previous interviews, the CEO of Atira Women’s Resources Society and Atira Property Management Inc., Janice Abbott, has said that her organization has now developed new training for APMI employees.

The Tyee contacted Atira Property Management Inc. by email and telephone to comment on this story but did not receive a response. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Preparing for the Next Climate Disaster?

Take this week's poll