How BC’s Food System Will Be Affected by Flooding

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
News
  |  
Transportation
  |  
Food
  |  
Environment
  |  
Urban Planning + Architecture

How BC’s Food System Will Be Affected by Flooding

No need to panic buy. But farmers and distributors face major challenges in the months ahead.

Jen St. Denis Today | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee's Downtown Eastside reporter. A Vancouver-based journalist who has covered housing, economics, business and politics; her work has appeared in Star Vancouver, the Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, Business in Vancouver and Vancouver Courier.
FreeFoodTruckEvacueesKamloops.jpg
Free food and drinks are handed out at a centre for evacuated Merritt residents in Kamloops. Experts say the floods won’t badly harm BC’s food systems. Photo by Jeff McIntosh, the Canadian Press.

The images would make anyone nervous: grocery store shelves picked clean, empty produce stands futilely advertising the price of apples, long lineups of anxious shoppers snaking through checkout counters.

An atmospheric river that swept through southern B.C. last weekend dumped a month’s worth of rainfall over just a few days. Flooding and washouts destroyed parts of major highways, halting trucking routes out of the Lower Mainland.

Catastrophic flooding led to the evacuation of Merritt and parts of Abbotsford, including an area of farmland that produces much of the province’s eggs, chicken and milk.

But bare grocery store shelves have been caused by panic buying, not an actual shortage of food, and B.C.’s food system is relatively resilient, say experts.

Still, the loss of so much livestock and trucking disruptions will leave a hole in the production of food that governments, farmers and distributors will have to work to close as winter approaches.

Here’s how the flooding has affected food production and distribution in B.C., and what we need to think about in the future as natural disasters become more frequent because of climate change.

What’s happened to food production?

Abbotsford produces 50 per cent of the eggs, chicken and milk that B.C. residents consume, Mayor Henry Braun told media during an evening press conference on Tuesday.

That night, Braun issued a dire warning to farmers who were holding out on the Sumas Prairie to leave immediately. A pumping station was at risk of failing, meaning flood water could have risen very quickly.

The pumping station was saved through the work of volunteers throughout the night, but farmers have lost cattle, chickens and other livestock to the rising floodwaters.

“Sadly, farmers had to walk away from barns full of animals knowing that they either perished or they will,” B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham told The Tyee.

Other farms in the Fraser Valley are surrounded by water, and a coalition of agencies have been working to deliver animal feed and water to the farms that are in the direst need, Popham said.

Some farms on Vancouver Island have also been affected by flooding.

This is the second climate change-related natural disaster to hit farmers in B.C. this year. During an unprecedented heat wave in late June, farmers in the Fraser Valley also lost chickens.

At a conference this fall, some farmers spoke about how they planned to install heat pumps to cool their barns in the summer, Popham said.

Farmers will be eligible for disaster relief funding and other government help, Popham said, adding she’s been meeting with farmers and industry groups throughout the crisis.

Eggs, dairy and poultry are all part of Canada’s supply management system, a national system that controls the supply of certain key food products.

“We produce a certain amount of the demand for milk and eggs and poultry,” Popham explained. “And so, because we’re part of the national supply management system, we will be able to access supplies from other provinces.”

Popham said the panic buying and food hoarding that’s happening even in communities that are not directly affected by the flooding puts stress on the food system.

Consumers need to know that eggs, milk and poultry can and will be brought in from other regions.

“It certainly makes it worse when people are over-shopping, because the system just can’t adjust to that,” Popham said.

Heading into the winter, local food production is going to continue to be a challenge, and farmers are going to continue to need support to be ready for the spring growing season, which in B.C. starts as early as January for greenhouse growers.

Popham said it’s not yet clear whether the farmland that is currently under water will be able to be used to grow crops in the spring.

“We’re going to need every farmer on board as we head into a fairly precarious situation as far as food production goes in the New Year,” Popham said.

What’s happened to food distribution?

Flooding swept away parts of the Coquihalla, a major highway and trucking route that stretches across British Columbia. When Highway 3, another route across southern B.C., was also closed, the densely populated Lower Mainland was cut off from the rest of B.C.

Grocery stores as far away as Prince George — a town that was not directly affected by flooding — have been emptied by shoppers who are nervous about running out of food. But for the most part, that anxiety is misplaced, say retail and food security experts.

There are a few communities, like Hope, that have been completely isolated by the storm damage and need emergency supplies brought in. But while having rail and road links severed is a headache, most cities and towns in B.C. aren’t going to see much of a disruption when it comes to food.

Metro Vancouver is home to large grocery distribution hubs and can receive food shipments from the United States by road or by ship through the Port of Vancouver. And communities east of Hope are still connected by road to cities in Alberta and beyond.

“If you have your distribution centre in Kamloops to your stores in the Interior, you’re good,” said Greg Wilson, director of government relations with the Retail Council of Canada.

“If you have distribution centres in the Lower Mainland, you can’t fulfill orders to stores in the Interior. But they adjusted, and so what they’ve done is they’ve found suppliers in other parts of British Columbia, in Washington state, in Alberta.”

Many B.C. trucks are currently being routed through Washington state.

James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, said the dairy, egg and poultry supply is going to be the most affected. Vegetables are grown locally in greenhouses or are shipped from the United States or Mexico at this time of year. Dry goods like pasta and canned food are held in large warehouses.

“We’re good for a while,” Vercammen said. “Trucks will get through, and trains will eventually get through.”

In fact, there may an over-supply of some food items in the Vancouver area right now. Arielle Lok, the co-founder of a company called Peko Produce that resells food that would have otherwise been thrown away, said she’s heard from food brokers that there is a more than usual amount of fresh fruit and vegetables available for her company to pick up.

Vercammen and Wilson said the biggest pressure on the food system right now is panic buying, which is putting unnecessary stress on the availability of food. It’s the same kind of consumer behaviour that happened at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when shoppers bought a month’s worth of toilet paper.

Vercammen said shoppers need to think about the pressures they’re putting on the food system when they hoard food — it means a neighbour may have to go without. He suggested that British Columbians buy only what they need right now, especially when it comes to dairy and eggs.

Wilson said he understands why people were worried when they saw photos and videos of the storm damage on media and social media. Widely shared images of empty shelves without a lot of context also didn’t help.

When natural disasters happen, Wilson said he’d like to see better communication from both politicians and the media about the supply of essential items.

During a press conference Thursday, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the government is considering orders under the province’s state of emergency to prevent hoarding and price gouging.

While grocery stores are going to be able to restock their shelves, Wilson acknowledged the broken transport routes are a huge headache for retailers.

Popham said farmers across the province are also affected by the transportation issues as they try to get their perishable goods to market.

“We’re definitely under a time crunch to get that figured out,” she said. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll