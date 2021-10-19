BC Introduces ‘Troubling’ Limits on Freedom of Information

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
BC Politics

BC Introduces ‘Troubling’ Limits on Freedom of Information

The government is ‘trying to keep British Columbians in the dark,’ says BC Liberal critic Bruce Banman.

Andrew MacLeod Today | TheTyee.ca

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on Twitter or reach him at .

MLALisaBeare.jpeg
Citizens’ Service Minister Lisa Beare said the new FOI fees are ‘modest’ and ‘in line with other jurisdictions.’ BC NDP photo.

People filing freedom of information requests in British Columbia will have to pay a new application fee as a result of legislation introduced by the NDP government Monday.

Lisa Beare, the minister responsible, said the fee will be “modest” and won’t apply to people applying to receive their own personal information.

But critics called the move “troubling” and damaging to democracy.

“This is a modest application fee, it’s in line with other jurisdictions and it will not be a barrier,” Beare, the citizens’ services minister told reporters. “Other jurisdictions’ fees range from $5 to $50 and I’m recommending a fee right in the middle of that.”

The federal government, including the RCMP, has long charged a $5 application fee for access to information requests. In recent years it has refused to drop the fee even though it costs the government significantly more to process a cheque than it collects.

Among provinces, Alberta charges the highest application fee at $25 per request. Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island each charge $5 while the five other provinces charge nothing.

B.C.’s freedom of information law hasn’t allowed application fees since it was passed in the early 1990s, but public bodies are allowed to charge applicants for some of the work required to respond to their requests.

“The introduction of fees for government information is just another example of the NDP trying to frustrate legitimate inquiries and keep journalists, the opposition, and British Columbians in the dark,” said an emailed statement from Bruce Banman, the MLA for Abbotsford South and the BC Liberal critic for citizens’ services.

“Our concern is John Horgan and the NDP government’s growing trend of hiding information from the public. Whether it’s burying reports, blacking out documents, or posting information in some far corner of the internet, this government doesn’t like British Columbians knowing the facts.”

The BC Liberal opposition makes a few thousand information requests each year and money to pay for application fees would have to come out of its limited caucus budget, an amount provided through the legislature based on how many MLAs the party has.

Sean Holman, the new Wayne Crookes professor in environmental and climate journalism at the University of Victoria, said introducing an application fee is a move in the wrong direction at a time when the public is already distrustful of how governments manage information.

“It’s scandalous,” said Holman. “This is public information. The public should not have to pay twice for information that belongs to them.”

B.C. was a leader in Canada on information rights, so “it’s a real shame... to now see it taking this very regressive position,” Holman said. “The only jurisdiction that charges $25 for an FOI request is Alberta and it’s arguably the most secretive jurisdiction in this country.”

Holman, who previously taught in Alberta and has worked as a reporter in B.C., said the fee will be a barrier to many reporters. “It puts it completely out of the reach of journalism students and a lot of cash-strapped newsrooms,” he said. “I am unbelievably disgusted in this government if this is the direction they’ve decided to head in... It totally erodes trust.”

According to the B.C. government, it processes about 10,000 FOI requests a year, 40 per cent of which are for people’s personal information.

Introducing a fee of $25 per application would therefore raise about $150,000 per year.

In an emailed statement, B.C.’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy called the new fee a “troubling proposal” and said his office is preparing a comprehensive analysis of the bill.

He also expressed deep concern about other parts of the bill, including measures that will allow public bodies to store British Columbians’ personal information outside of Canada without explaining to them how they will protect it. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Is One Art or Design Skill You Wish to Learn?

Take this week's poll