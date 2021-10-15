Street Sweeps Steal from Homeless People, Say Downtown Eastside Advocates

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Municipal Politics

Street Sweeps Steal from Homeless People, Say Downtown Eastside Advocates

Groups call for the end of police-accompanied street-cleaning teams that regularly seize homeless people’s belongings.

Jen St. Denis Today | TheTyee.ca

Jen St. Denis is The Tyee’s Downtown Eastside reporter. Find her on Twitter @JenStDen.
StreetSweepBanner.jpg
A banner shows what Pivot Legal Society and VANDU estimate to be the costs of the street sweeps. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

Ashes of loved ones and pets, baby mementoes and photographs of family members are among the items city workers and police have taken from homeless people in daily street sweeps, two advocacy organizations alleged during a press conference today.

People who live on the street in the Downtown Eastside and advocates who support them have been complaining about the practice for over a year.

City workers, accompanied by police officers, “sweep” East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside several times a day, asking homeless people to move all their items off the street by 9 a.m. and moving vendors away from the sidewalk in front of the Downtown Eastside street market at Hastings and Columbia.

If items appear to be unattended or people don’t comply, the possessions are seized.

While city staff have said that only structures and abandoned belongings are taken, reporting by The Tyee showed this was not the case. People reported losing a wide range of personal belongings, including a walker and wheelchair, tents, sleeping bags, all the clothing a person owned, art pieces and art supplies. Items are often dumped or shovelled into city trucks to be carted away to the landfill.

Organizations that collect donated items for unhoused people said it was extremely frustrating to see items meant to shelter people thrown into the trash repeatedly.

Pivot Legal Society and the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users are now calling on the city to end the street sweeps. Instead, they say, community-led sidewalk cleaning programs should be launched. They’re also calling on the city to remove police from any involvement in street cleaning.

Pivot and VANDU say the city needs to rescind bylaws that prohibit sheltering and vending on public space. The provincial Safe Streets Act — a law that aims to prevent aggressive panhandling — should also be rescinded, the groups say.

This week is Homelessness Action Week, said Meenakshi Mannoe, a policing and criminalization campaigner for Pivot Legal Society.

“During this time, both municipal and provincial governments… highlight the impact of homelessness in their communities. We have chosen to highlight how the practice where unionized workers with CUPE 1004 and the Vancouver Police Department are targeting people who rely on public space on a daily basis,” Mannoe said.

BeeLee Lee, a Downtown Eastside resident and community advocate, said what happens during the sweeps amounts to theft. Many homeless people in the Downtown Eastside are Indigenous, and the actions of city employees don’t match Vancouver’s goal of reconciliation with Indigenous people, Lee said.

“Each morning, people are able to witness the VPD callously stealing people’s possessions and throwing them away as if they were garbage,” Lee said.

Stacey Mcmillan previously told CBC that she lost her late mother’s ashes when city workers and police took away a suitcase that contained her remains.

Lorna Bird, the president of VANDU, said hearing about people losing the ashes of loved ones hit her hard.

“I carry my sister’s ashes on a locket, and one lady told me that they stole her mother’s ashes away, her brother’s ashes and her uncle’s ashes… they threw them into the garbage dump,” Bird said.

Another woman Bird said she had spoken to had lost a picture of her baby and a memento of her baby’s footprint during the sweeps.

“This is something that can’t be replaced,” Bird said.

Pivot and VANDU unveiled a large “invoice” to highlight the cost of the street sweeps. Mannoe said that after the two groups began their research and advocacy project this week, the sweeps weren’t carried out as frequently as before.

960px version of StreetSweepDocumentation.jpg
A photo of a street sweep in the Downtown Eastside, displayed at a press conference where Pivot Legal Society and the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users called for an end to the practice. Photo by Jen St. Denis.

“We saw them three days in a row, driving away and not conducting the street sweep. But even though they did that, we still saw them take people’s belongings, including tents and tarps,” Mannoe said.

“We know that the street sweep is not a cheap fix by any means — this team typically includes up to six city workers, two uniformed police officers and heavy equipment like pickup trucks and garbage trucks.”

In response to Pivot and VANDU's claims about the street sweeps, city staff emailed The Tyee a statement saying that sanitation crews "do their utmost to ensure personal belongings aren’t inadvertently discarded as part of their work to keep sidewalks and city property passable, clean and safe for everyone."

The city says crews are trained to remove things that have been abandoned, not items that are personal belongings. Police officers accompany sanitation workers "so they can feel safe on the job," the email said, adding that city staff would like to work with community leaders on the issue.

CUPE Local 1004 declined to comment.

* Story updated on Oct. 15 at 3:09 p.m. to include information from the City of Vancouver received by The Tyee via email. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think the Injunction at Fairy Creek Will Be Reinstated?

Take this week's poll