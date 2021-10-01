BC’s Latest Climate Effort on Electrification Falls Short, Says Ecotrust

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Energy
  |  
Environment

BC’s Latest Climate Effort on Electrification Falls Short, Says Ecotrust

The government has announced a five-year plan to encourage shift from fossil fuels to electricity.

Andrew MacLeod Today | TheTyee.ca

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on Twitter or reach him at .

EVCharging.jpg
BC Hydro’s electrification plan is under-ambitious, says Ecotrust. The organization wants the province to hold the utility to account on meeting climate targets.

The British Columbia government and BC Hydro are taking steps to encourage people to switch from fossil fuels to electricity, but not at a large enough scale for the province to meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments.

“While we are pleased to see BC Hydro’s electrification plan introduce new incentives for homeowners to switch to heat pumps, this plan fails to outline how BC Hydro will do its part to ensure that the province meets its legislated climate targets,” said Dylan Heerema, senior policy analyst for Ecotrust Canada, an environmental charity.

This week, the government and BC Hydro announced a $260-million plan over five years that includes more rebates for heat pumps, adding 227 charging stations for electric vehicles and encouraging more clean businesses to come to the province.

“From heat waves to wildfires, the devastating effects of climate change are all around us,” Premier John Horgan said in making the announcement. “The scale of the climate crisis is enormous, and that requires more activity by government.”

Horgan noted that 98 per cent of the province’s electricity comes from clean, renewable sources, including hydro power.

But at the same time, three-quarters of the total energy used in the province — particularly for transportation and heating — still depends on burning fossil fuels.

Horgan said once the plan is in place and people use more electricity instead of fossil fuels, it will reduce the province’s greenhouse gas emissions by 930,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of getting 200,000 cars off the road.

But Heerema at Ecotrust said that even if the plan succeeds, it amounts to just 1.3 per cent of B.C.’s total emissions.

“The utility is still planning for a future where B.C. fails to meet its targets,” he said. “To achieve its own goals, the province needs to hold utilities to account on this matter, and that starts with bringing the BC Utilities Commission’s mandate into the 21st century.”

Ecotrust and other groups have been encouraging the B.C. government to overhaul the commission that regulates BC Hydro and other utilities so that it can better support a transition to cleaner energy and other provincial goals.

The BCUC’s mandate is to keep rates as low as possible and try to maximize the economic efficiency of the utilities’ operations across all of the ratepayers, which at times puts it at odds with the government’s other objectives, Heerema said.

“There’s this growing disconnect between what the B.C. government is stating its goals are on emissions and the plans that utilities have as far as forecasting their demand for clean electrification going forward,” he said.

The new plan “didn’t fix that in any way.”

Horgan told The Tyee that while the BCUC process can pose a challenge for programs like electrification, the regulator’s role protecting ratepayers is important.

“We do need to keep rates down,” he said. “This program as it’s been constructed will keep rates down, the utilities commission will see that, and if there’s an opportunity for improvement I’m sure they’ll make those suggestions.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation said in an email that the Clean Energy Act provides an exemption from the BCUC process for utilities introducing projects and programs aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

In 2018 the government announced the CleanBC plan that identified measures it said would get the province 75 per cent of the way to its target of a 40-per-cent reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions by 2030, based on a 2007 starting point.

The government is expected to release an updated climate plan soon, likely before the international COP26 conference in November, that should show how it will close the gap and reach the target.

“I don’t see a credible way to do that unless the government and Hydro are going to take a more active role in doing a much more significant amount of fuel switching,” Heerema said. “We really need the province to hold utilities to account as well and to not continue to plan for a future where we don’t meet our targets.” [Tyee]

Read more: Energy, Environment

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Rising Support for Canada’s Far-Right Parties?

Take this week's poll