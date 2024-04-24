BC Pans New Federal Disability Benefit

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Rights + Justice
Federal Politics
BC Politics

BC Pans New Federal Disability Benefit

The small amount and limited eligibility leave people in poverty, says minister.

Andrew MacLeod TodayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee’s legislative bureau chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on X or reach him at .

A woman with brown hair wearing a black cardigan over a red blouse stands at a podium speaking. A British Columbia flag is visible behind her.
Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson joins the disability community in saying the federal budget disability benefit falls short of what’s needed. Photo via BC government.

The benefit for people with disabilities included in last week’s federal budget is too small and will leave too many people out, B.C. Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson said Monday.

“We were, along with everybody in the disability community, hoping for more,” Malcolmson said. “We’ll continue to echo the very strong voice of the disability community around getting people the support they need.”

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget included $6.1 billion over six years, then $1.4 billion annually, “to supplement provincial and territorial benefits” for some 600,000 working-age people with disabilities.

Starting in mid-2025 about $200 a month will be available to people who qualify for the disability tax credit that the Canada Revenue Agency administers. The budget includes money to cover the cost of medical forms people need to apply for the credit.

Advocates for people with disabilities expressed disappointment that the benefit will fail to provide enough support to raise people out of poverty and that the criteria are too restrictive.

In Canada there are 1.4 million disabled people living in poverty, according to the group Disability Without Poverty. That means fewer than half of the people who need the help will receive the new benefit.

The Toronto Star reported that Michael Prince, a University of Victoria professor and the chair of B.C. Crown corporation Community Living BC, called the benefit “a colossal failure” that made him decide to quit the federal disability advisory group he sat on.

Malcolmson said she was hoping the federal benefit would have a larger budget and broader scope and be easier to apply for.

“We weren’t pushing the federal government for a certain dollar figure, but we strongly encouraged them to have the criteria be as expansive [as possible] and to have the access be as seamless [as possible],” she said.

Groups including human rights organization Maytree had advocated streamlining eligibility requirements to match provincial programs and providing enough support to bring people up to the poverty line.

In B.C., a single person with a disability receives $17,802 a year, plus about $1,750 in other provincial and federal credits and benefits.

Depending on where the person lives in the province, that leaves them about $5,000 short of the poverty line. To determine the poverty line, both the federal and provincial governments use the market basket measure from Statistics Canada.

Malcolmson said now that the province knows what the federal program will look like, it can make decisions, including whether recipients of provincial disability payments will be allowed to keep the full federal benefit.

“We haven’t made that decision yet because we haven’t had the details of the program,” she said. Allowing people to keep the money would be consistent with how the government has treated other federal benefits, including payments made during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about AI?

Take this week's poll