Ottawa Failing to Protect Fraser River Salmon from Industry, Says Richmond Councillor

The federal government is ignoring the threat that increasing industrial development poses to Fraser River salmon, according to long-time Richmond City Coun. Harold Steves.

And the city’s attempts to discuss the issue with the federal Liberal government have been brushed aside, Steves told The Tyee. Although Ottawa says it wants to protect salmon, the government doesn’t seem concerned about potentially harmful projects proposed for the river, he added.

In 2012, the Cohen Commission released its final report on declining B.C. salmon stocks, including recommendations to help protect the Fraser River, which runs through Richmond and other Vancouver suburbs.

The former Conservative government failed to implement many of the recommendations.

Last summer’s announcement that the Liberals would take action on the report was well received by Richmond city council, according to Steves.

He said federal politicians were delighted to come to Vancouver to bask in the praise that followed its commitment to implement the recommendations.

But since then, Richmond city council can’t seem to get past Ottawa’s answering machine, he added.

Steves said he wants to talk to federal officials because he believes Ottawa is ignoring a key Cohen Commission recommendation to study the cumulative effects of industry on the river. A major concern is the proposed dredging of the river to allow passage for larger ships, he said.

“We asked for a federal environmental review and we haven’t even had a response,” Steves said.

The province wants to build a bridge over the south arm of the Fraser River and replace the Massey Tunnel, which Steves said could last for another 40 years.

According to news reports, the province is backing the bridge because Port Metro Vancouver, a federal government authority, and Fraser Surrey Docks lobbied the province to get rid of the tunnel. With the tunnel gone, it will be possible to dredge the south arm of the Fraser and bring bigger ships to upstream ports.

Port Metro Vancouver is also planning to turn about 100 hectares of farmland in Richmond into industrial land, Steves said, despite the city’s concerns.

Those projects and other industrial activity on the river have Richmond councillors concerned no one is examining the cumulative effects of industrial growth along the river, he said.

The Cohen Commission report concluded that type of analysis is needed. Its recommendations include asking “how DFO will take into account the cumulative impact on Fraser River sockeye habitat potentially arising from individual projects that are currently considered only on a project-by-project basis, if at all.”

Steves charged the port is “out of control.” In March city officials met with federal government officials in Ottawa, including Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, to ask the government to rein in the port.

At the time, Steves said, federal officials were sympathetic to the city’s concerns.

Since then, Richmond council has been trying to get in touch with Ottawa to discuss the issues, but has been ignored, he said.

The Vancouver Board of Trade, though, hasn’t had a problem getting Ottawa’s ear, he said. “A month or so ago, the minister of agriculture came out and met with the Vancouver Board of Trade and said ‘we’re siding with the port.’ [He] didn’t tell us, never responded to us,” Steves said. “We’ve complained about that and haven’t heard an answer yet.”

MacAulay made his comments in September while responding to a question from a reporter from Country Life at a board of trade event.

It’s not only developments on the Fraser River that are the subject of complaints. A number of West Coast residents say Ottawa is ignoring concerns of British Columbians when it comes to other waterways in the province.

In December, Ottawa approved the controversial Kinder Morgan pipeline, which will bring bitumen from Alberta’s tarsands to Burrard Inlet in Burnaby for export.

Ottawa has also given its approval for an LNG plant in Howe Sound, northwest of Vancouver.

The Tyee asked Liberal MP for Steveston-Richmond East, Joe Peschisolido, for an interview, but his office stopped responding to emails.

The Tyee also asked Fisheries and Oceans Canada why Richmond’s concerns have been left unanswered.

In an email, spokesperson Michelle Imbeau said the department is responsible for reviewing the “proposed works” but said has not yet done so. She noted the provincial government had conducted its own review and approved the project.

“We just haven’t had a chance to review it yet,” Imbeau said.