Protesters unwrap a black G8 ball to reveal the globe underneath at the G8 Summit protests in Calgary, AB in June 2002. Photo by David Niddrie on Fuji 35mm slide film, June 2002.
The Face of Protest, Then and Now

As the G7 Summit approaches, a photographer revisits his shots from the Calgary 2002 G8 protests.

Protesters unwrap a black G8 ball to reveal the globe underneath at the G8 Summit protests in Calgary, AB in June 2002. Photo by David Niddrie on Fuji 35mm slide film, June 2002.
David Niddrie TodayThe Tyee

David Niddrie is a life-long photographer, taking photos since age four — with the negatives to prove it. His professional work focuses on mission-driven brands and progressive initiatives.

The 51st G7 Summit is coming soon to Kananaskis, Alberta. From June 15 to 17, a group of world leaders will meet to discuss international affairs. Prime Minister Mark Carney will chair the summit, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump are among those expected to participate.

This isn’t the first time world leaders have met in these woods. Kananaskis Country was the site of the G8 Summit back in 2002. The mountainous location afforded security and privacy for those participating in the summit; protesters looking to highlight global inequality with a focus on poverty reduction, environmental and monetary policy and to ask questions of the decision-makers in the conference were relegated to Calgary, the closest city some 100 kilometres away.

I travelled to Calgary in the summer of 2002 to capture the energy on the ground and photograph the different groups coming together around the G8, where leaders of the wealthiest nations in the world including former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and former U.S. President George W. Bush gathered in the context of a supercharged public mood.

Months earlier, 9/11 had shaken the world. In the years prior, growing protests around the world disrupted the status quo. Summits for the Free Trade Area of the Americas, World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and the G8 were all lightning rods for citizen action. People were organizing around the widespread impacts of ‘globalization’ — a term new to many and whose definition was still crystallizing.

Now, with the 2025 G7 Summit around the corner, I’m looking back on my images to see what the face of protest looked like then and what parallels they hold today.

1200px version of NiddrieG8_Embed1.jpg
Top: a group of protesters are dressed in matching costumes. They are wearing dark shorts, striped soccer socks and white jerseys bearing the flag of a participating country in the G8 Summit. Each person i s wearing a large mask featuring a caricature of the leader of each country. Bottom: a three-panel image features individual portraits of protesters at the G8 Summit. The person on the left is holding an accordion; the person in the middle is holding a brown handmade doll; the person on the right is holding a sign that says “This one is for the farmers.”
Top: Oxfam’s Play Fair for Africa “soccer match” featured world leaders in papier-mâché. Bottom left: Clare travelled to Calgary from Vermont with the Bread and Puppet Theatre. Middle: an unnamed protester holds a symbolic doll used in the Die In For Life event. Right: Cam, a Calgary resident, had agriculture on his mind at one of the street protests in downtown Calgary. Photos by David Niddrie.

In the spring of 2002, I was fresh out of photojournalism school in Calgary and starting my career in Vancouver. Following up on an instructor’s lead, I checked out Adbusters magazine and ended up working there in a variety of roles.

Finding work at a magazine in a new city felt like a dream job. Adbusters had been around for more than a decade, but the political realities of the early 2000s synced perfectly with the magazine’s vision. While our small team worked out of a house on West 7th Avenue, it felt like we were part of a much bigger movement beyond its walls.

The clarity of an imbalanced world and the global forces running these systems came into view. Linking up with people across the planet was suddenly possible with the increasingly widespread use of internet technologies.

It felt like together, we could remake the world to one that is equitable and just. I found this was already happening on a global scale — and it was time to join the party.

A group of protesters marches together on a sunny day. Many are wearing red and black and holding red and black flags or bunches of streamers.
In a celebratory and joyful mood, people march through downtown Calgary with music, dancing and a message. Photo by David Niddrie.

By the time I arrived at Adbusters, the public conversation about global activism was in the shadow of heavy-handed police responses to growing actions around the world. It led to an explosion of media hits about no-good disruptors taking over peaceful cities. There was the “Battle of Seattle” in 1999 at a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Seattle, Washington, and what was called the “Bloody Battle of Genoa” at the 2001 G8 Summit in Genoa, Italy.

Images from the G8 in Genoa were indeed bloody and violent, and not at all what anybody wanted. First hand accounts from activists paint a different picture, one of non-violent civil disobedience, collaboration and community.

So when the G8 announced Alberta for 2002, I wanted to be there.

I know the Kananaskis Valley well. I spent my teenage years honing backcountry skills camping, fishing and skiing amongst the mountains off Highway 40. I have a deep connection to this place and recognize how privileged I was to have accessible, wild nature at my doorstep.

I could picture world leaders meeting with the familiar Rockies as a backdrop, the K-Country golf course and lodge gussied up for stately guests. A place so free and alive, now locked down and under surveillance from all angles.

A three-panel image features, at left, a person in glasses and an olive-green button-down shirt with a red first aid symbol taped to the arm; at middle, a person wearing a burlap sack inscribed with protest slogans; at right, a person holding a marionette of George W. Bush.
In a celebratory and joyful mood, people march through downtown Calgary with music, dancing and a message. Photos by David Niddrie.

Since the events of Genoa and the spectre of terrorism were now all around us after 9/11, the security zone in the Rockies meant nobody was getting anywhere near the delegates.

The Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and local police were all out in force, creating the largest domestic security mobilization during peacetime that Canada had seen at the time, and which we can expect to see now as the 2025 G7 nears.

A police officer on a bicycle stands to the left of the frame while a person in casual streetwear juggles to the right.
The RCMP and other security personnel were out in force, but spent much of their time observing the playful behaviour during the street protests. Photo by David Niddrie.

As a newly trained photojournalist, I followed the necessary procedures to register for a G8 media pass, but I was denied. I didn’t receive a reason. I noticed that other progressive media organizations and environmental groups were also denied.

With no time to play around, I decided to cover from the people’s point of view and leave the inquiries to freedom-of-information requests for later (and then, I received no real answers for accreditation denial).

Armed with my camera, six rolls of Fuji 35mm slide film, and a fresh reporters’ notebook, it was time to go back over the mountains to a most familiar place.

An orange sports car is surrounded by photojournalists and protesters on a street in downtown Calgary.
A woman sits in her Corvette sports car as the march passes through downtown Calgary. The media seemed to like the symbolism in this shot, so I made sure to capture the way mainstream coverage of events like this happen. Photo by David Niddrie.

Our crew was young, curious and engaged in global perspectives. Most of us worked at the magazine. I suspect we were all still a little naive as well, but coming together with a diverse group of like-minded people encouraged us to believe we were right.

Looking back at the images of the protest signs of 2002, I see parallels to what people are calling for today.

Themes of globalization, free trade agreements, corporate rule and influence, excessive consumerism, social justice and the struggles to exist in an increasingly hyper-capitalist world are as relevant now as they were then. I spotted more than one “Free Palestine” sign in my images, another ongoing crisis we have collectively failed to solve.

Protesters march down a street in downtown Calgary holding large illustrated signs in green, yellow, blue and red.
A diverse group of people took to the streets of Calgary during one of many street protests and parades. Photo by David Niddrie on Fuji 35mm slide film, June 2002.

There were all these people, all with one thing on their minds — a better world for everyone. In a protest movement supported by grassroots organizers, local unions and NGOs, the G8 Summit was met with peaceful resistance, playfulness, education and community-based actions. It was non-violent as declared, it was riotous in a fun way and the few clad in black balaclavas were kept from staining an otherwise gentle protest.

Canadian activist and folk musician Bruce Cockburn played a free show, picnics and free food were arranged. In the lead-up to the summit, the media and government had raised concerns about a wild scene featuring mindless vandalism, but it failed to materialize, as the general sentiment on the ground was in support of civil disobedience but against vandalism and violence.

A pair of hands places colourful pamphlets under the windshield wipers of a white van.
Community outreach was an important aspect of the marches. Pamphlets handed out to the public offered information on “who we are and why we care.” It was a way to address tensions about blocked intersections or bus routes. Photo by David Niddrie.

I appreciated the community outreach happening at every event. Organizers explained to onlookers the issues from our point of view while the press mostly called everyone anarchists and that the public should watch out.

There was a useful, common enemy at the time: George W. Bush. He stood for so much of what was going wrong, in our eyes. Revisionist history might call him folksy or funny, but his tenure was focused on war, surveillance, revenge. The world needed a flashpoint.

Today’s problems are similar, but exacerbated by the flight from truth as a bedrock of democracy and the erosion of trust in our neighbours and ourselves.

1200px version of NiddrieG8_Embed9.jpg
Top: protesters in a march are shot from the back. On the right, a person is wearing a black sleeveless top and a white sign is pinned to their back with the slogan, “If I can’t dance…it’s not my revolution!” Bottom: A group of people works together to roll a giant handmade “G8” eight ball down a city street.
Top: Anarchist and feminist Emma Goldman’s famous quote was an inspiration for many during the public protests and parades where music, dance and solidarity were on offer. Bottom: A G8 Ball was rolled through the streets towards Olympic Plaza, where people gathered for performances and art-inspired actions. The black ball would be peeled back to reveal the home we all share — Planet Earth. Photos by David Niddrie on Fuji 35mm slide film, June 2002.

What would today’s main point of protest be?

In my shots, I see buttons with the words “USA: Trade Bullies.” I see signs expressing solidarity with farmers and unions. I see slogans like “No to War” and “Yes to Social Justice.”

I see the world we wanted then is the world we want now. [Tyee]

