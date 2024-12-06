The Weekender Returns Tonight

It's Friday! Keep your eyes peeled as we roll out our second edition of the Weekender, our brand new weekend magazine showcasing the innovative work of creatives from across the region.

Since launching the Weekender last week, we’ve been pleased to hear from a wide range of Tyee readers about what they’d like to see in these pages.

Many of you were keen to read about the innovative work of local and emerging artists responding meaningfully to the current moment — especially those who might not yet be household names.

This weekend we’re doing just that. You’ll see creative folks doing everything from building a tiny cinematic universe to writing a book to help children navigate loss to launching a photo exhibition of Chinatown and Downtown Eastside seniors.

Janet Mader co-created the extraordinary miniature theatre — open to the public and free to use — at the Vancouver Hack Space in East Van.

“It’s been a really rough couple of years,” Mader told Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung, explaining why she and David Bynoe built the tiny theatre, called the East Van Vodville Cinema. “We wanted to make something that was about pure love and positivity.”

In an era where algorithms rule, the project is a delightful celebration of the analogue joys that come from slowing down, doing what you love and appreciating the small things.

Also on the menu this weekend: Tyee associate editor Harrison Mooney has embarked on an ambitious quest to read his kids every children’s book published in Canada this year. There are at least 250!

The journey has led him and his family to unlikely places, including to The Green Baby Swing, a new children’s book by celebrated novelist and children’s book author Thomas King of Guelph, Ontario. The book offers an unexpected lesson in parenting through grief, one that reminds us of what children’s literature can do for young people and the grown-ups reading to them.

“If not for my list, I might not have discovered this title,” Mooney writes.

The Weekender also features a new collection of work by Vancouver photographer Sophia Hsin, who collaborated with a group of local artists and the Yarrow Intergenerational Society for Justice on an archival food project. The project celebrates the stories and wisdom of the seniors connected to Yarrow, a youth-run non-profit helping Chinese seniors in the Downtown Eastside and Chinatown meet basic needs.

Plus you’ll find The Tyee’s annual holiday reading list — perfect for readers embarking on their holiday shopping for loved ones (and maybe themselves).

This new section is made possible by the support of Tyee readers.

We love hearing from you, and I welcome your ideas on where to take the Weekender next. Please be in touch any time.