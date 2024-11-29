Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Tyee News
CULTURE
Media

Cosy Up! We’re Launching the Weekender

Introducing The Tyee’s new culture section.

Tara Campbell and Jackie Wong 29 Nov 2024The Tyee

Tara Campbell is managing editor of The Tyee and project manager of the Weekender. Jackie Wong is a senior editor at The Tyee and Weekender editor.

A bright sparkler burns in front of a night sky with fireworks in the background. At the bottom left, a floating sea-green box says 'The Tyee Weekender.'
From Friday evening until Sunday late, you’ll see The Tyee with a fresh new look and feel — a showcase for creative artists and change makers. Illustration by The Tyee. Sparkler photo via Shutterstock.

Right now, you're seeing a big change in The Tyee’s look and feel — the first edition of the Weekender, our new culture section. Because weekends here will now be devoted to showcasing creative ingenuity in this corner of the world. Big dollops of beautiful visuals. Smart writing about the arts. First-person essays about what it feels like to be human right now. Videos. Photo essays. Interviews with authors and book excerpts. A bento box to feast on till Sunday evening.

Why are we shaking things up? We heard from many readers, and people who work in B.C.’s arts community, that something just like the Weekender is needed and would be very much welcomed. Here is some of what we heard:

“The arts and culture sector has been particularly hard hit by mainstream media’s reduction — in some cases the elimination — of the sustained public exposure and informed examination that has traditionally helped it flourish,” says celebrated arts writer and author Max Wyman.

“So the news that The Tyee has decided to buck the trend by launching a whole new section devoted to culture in its widest sense shines a bright beam of encouragement and hope into what has become for many a gloomy corner of the world.”

We’re living in a time when we need more space for the arts to thrive, added Am Johal, director of Simon Fraser University's Vancity Office of Community Engagement, chair of the Vancouver International Film Festival and board member of the BC Alliance for Arts and Culture. “In a time when critical review of the arts sector is so sorely needed, there are so few places to find it,” he says.

“Our artists and cultural producers need to have their work seen and considered critically for it to be part of a thriving arts ecology in the city. The Tyee continues its maverick, upstart ways by investing in culture writing. It is exciting for the sector to see this investment.”

Our hope is that the Weekender will act as a new space for readers to connect with the creative community, and for creatives to connect with our readers.

We resonate, for example, with Sarah Joyce, director-curator of the New Media Gallery in New Westminster, who told us: “Culture writing encourages us to consider alternate ways of communication and thinking. The arts encourage us to feel, sense and empathize, as well as think. The notion of a cultural ecosystem that can be ‘public’ and ‘democratic’ is supported and nourished by great culture writing.”

We heard lots of praise for Tyee culture editor Dorothy Woodend, who’s written about film and the arts here since the first weeks of The Tyee. She’ll be a Weekender regular. “Reading Dorothy’s work — a pleasure, always — is like catching up with a smart, articulate friend over tea, whose informed opinions on art (in its many forms) you value, and whose cultural dance card is, inevitably, far better managed than your own,” says Shaun Inouye, artistic director for the Cinematheque in Vancouver. “Quality company, to put it otherwise.”

In the Weekender, you can expect to see an exciting range of work as well by all-star Tyee staff writers like Christopher Cheung, Harrison Mooney, andrea bennett and Crawford Kilian. And we’re looking for new voices to take the Weekender stage. If you’re one of them, please be in touch!

The Tyee has long run culture stories, but having a place to showcase them puts a new emphasis on the importance of these pieces in our lives, with the aim of building a meeting place for a diverse and intergenerational audience.

Our thanks to Matchbox Creative for designing the Weekender, and to our director of web production Bryan Carney for bringing the section to life.

Watch this space for an exciting weekly transformation starting every Friday evening. And we’d love to hear what you’d like to see in the Weekender. Reach out to Weekender editor Jackie Wong via email.

All of this is made possible by the ongoing support of our readers. We couldn’t do this without you. [Tyee]

