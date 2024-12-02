At Whistler Film Festival, a Heady Dose of the Great Outdoors

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Film
Environment

At Whistler Film Festival, a Heady Dose of the Great Outdoors

There’s also Pamela Anderson.

Dorothy Woodend 2 Dec 2024The Tyee

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.

A person in a dark puffy winter jacket holds a white triangular kite with an abstract butterfly pattern on it against a white snowy background.
The short film Every Island Has a Name explores the intersections between snowboarding and visual art. Still via Whistler Film Festival.

The Whistler Film Festival this week takes flight.

The fest opens Wednesday with The Last Showgirl, director Gia Coppola’s tribute to fading Vegas glories. It stars Pamela Anderson, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis in a dyed-red shag haircut and frosted lipstick. After this bravura kickoff, the festival offers a curious mix this year.

In amongst the more mainstream fare and films dedicated to outdoor culture, there’s a number of urgent documentaries, off-the-wall Canadian features and some truly uncategorizable stuff.

Read on for a few picks for festival goers.

A group of protesters on a logging road wear cloth medical masks and raise their fists in the air.
A new documentary on the Fairy Creek blockade is a riveting account of protest, policy and social justice. Still via Whistler Film Festival.

Fairy Creek

In a world of bad, worse and absolutely horrendous news about the state of the environment, Jen Muranetz’s feature documentary comes as a welcome reprieve.

At the outset, it doesn’t appear as if the ragged pack of activists who blockaded logging trucks on one of Vancouver Island’s last stands of old-growth forest stood much of a chance. But hold on to your hats, folks, because sometimes there are happy endings. Or at least sort of happy.

While not exactly the ringing victory that many people had hoped and fought for, the blockade did achieve something significant in bringing global attention to yet another war in the woods.

It is interesting to watch the film in light of other documentaries that have traversed similar territory, including directors Jennifer Wickham, Brenda Michell and Michael Toledano’s Yintah and Christopher Auchter’s The Stand.

Located near the town of Port Renfrew, B.C., the Fairy Creek watershed is a lush forest, fecund with life of all stripes and hues. In the film’s opening scene, aspects of the place both big (giant trees) and small (the delicate filigree of a fern) are captured in all their bucolic splendour.

The deep quiet, broken only by a squawking blue jay and the lower murmurs of a herd of deer, is itself a powerful presence. When the distant whine and roar of chainsaws picks up, you almost feel your heart sink. Cut to scenes of protesters clashing with police, and you’re right into the heat of the struggle.

In stark contrast to footage taken at Fairy Creek is the archival material from the Haida Gwaii blockade that makes up a good portion of the National Film Board documentary The Stand.

Things have gotten progressively more bitter and violent since 1986, when Indigenous protesters blockaded a remote logging road on Lyell Island. Even though the differing ideological convictions of the loggers, authorities and Haida people were very clear, a species of kindness and civility endured. The Indigenous community invited both loggers and RCMP agents to barbecues, and most of the interactions between the police and protesters were gentle, even accommodating.

In contrast, the relationship between the cops and the blockaders at Fairy Creek was violent and divisive. The fact that RCMP officers hid their badge numbers did not speak well to the purity of intention, nor did scenes of burly cops manhandling young women.

But before we get to the most violent parts of the story, some context must be undertaken. In August 2020, protesters set up a blockade to stop the logging company Teal Cedar Products from cutting down trees in the Fairy Creek area. As the interpolating narration makes clear, it was the fact that less than three per cent of B.C. forests are fully intact old growth, as well as the area’s extraordinary biodiversity, that drew people from across the province.

As protesters set up encampments, including a number of tree-sitting platforms lofted high into the canopy, one of the largest acts of civil disobedience in Canadian history began.

Even for the people committed to the cause, it was not easy. Almost immediately, fractures between the local Indigenous community and white protesters became apparent.

Youth from the Indigenous sovereignty movement and environmental activists, while ostensibly both wanting to save Fairy Creek, clashed over a number of issues. If the stakes weren’t so perilously high, scenes of hippie women talking about how Indigenous people didn’t feel safe around white people with dreadlocks would be kind of funny, but the unease between different parts of the blockade movement soon took on a life of its own.

The division between different groups lingered long after the protest was winding down. In the latter part of the film, one of the women, who is Indigenous but can be read as white, is asked to make way for other Indigenous protesters in the midst of a street march. As she tearfully asks of the filmmakers, “What am I supposed to do?”

The warts-and-all approach to documenting the action makes for riveting cinema, as protesters play games of chicken in the woods with loggers and cops.

In one particularly startling sequence, authorities deployed long lines from helicopters to take tree-sitters out of their lofty perches. The costs of policing alone ($18.7 million) almost rivalled the potential profit from logging the area ($20 million), which begs the question: Whose interests are truly being served?

When the provincial government finally took action, suspending logging in Fairy Creek for two years, it seemed like a victory of sorts. But lingering repercussions remained, including court cases against the RCMP.

There is another way.

In the spring of 2024, Gaayhllxid/Gíihlagalgang (Rising Tide), the first law of its kind in Canadian history, returned Aboriginal title to the territory of Haida Gwaii.

Whether this history-making precedent will have future impact on other parts of the province remains to be seen, but it offers a different path forward.

‘Fairy Creek’ screens Dec. 7 at the Whistler Film Festival.

A skier in dark winter gear pushes through a powdery embankment under a chairlift.
Going East follows a group of skiers on a mission to travel east for skiing, using only public transportation. Still via Whistler Film Festival.

Mountain culture shorts

If you need a little more lightness in your film going, I suggest the collection of short films funded by Vancouver outdoor apparel company Arc’teryx. Unlike other, more corporate-sponsored films (I’m looking at you, Red Bull), these shorts are sweet and homespun in their dedication to telling positive stories about the impact of sports, the natural world and people trying to do their best.

Welcome to the Pit has all these things. And also a giant pit! In Yellowknife, a group of community members decided that since there were no mountainous slopes to slide down, they would use the inverse of a mountain, namely a gargantuan hole in the ground, to ski, snowboard or simply hang out. Thus, the town’s former gravel mine was transformed into a community hub.

As Canadian as can be, Welcome to the Pit is brimming with genuine characters, humour and a lovely sweetness. It’s the total package and a complete hoot to boot.

The Whistler Film Festival runs Dec. 4-8 at various locations in Whistler. [Tyee]

Read more: Film, Environment

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll