Canada Faces the Loss of Its First Public Broadcaster

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article — I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point — the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Alberta
Media

Canada Faces the Loss of Its First Public Broadcaster

The Edmonton radio station enjoys scads of public support but faces a financial ‘perfect storm.’

Ximena Gonzalez TodayThe Tyee

Ximena González is a freelance writer and editor based in Calgary. Her work has appeared in the Globe and Mail and Jacobin.

An exterior shot of a red brick building with a small turret. The station’s call sign, CKUA, appears in yellow circles on a sign attached to the corner of the building.
‘We are the voice of music, arts and culture in Alberta,’ says CKUA board chair Lindsay J. Hood. ‘We want our fair share of financial support.’ Photo by Gillian Trimbee.

On an unseasonably mild winter evening in February, Calgary writer Samantha Jones attended the final show of Block Heater, a four-day winter music festival, eager to bounce to the eclectic rhythm of Vieux Farka Touré’s and Dominique Fils-Aimé’s music, both of whom were performing that night at the Central United Church in downtown Calgary.

“She’s incredible,” Jones says about Fils-Aimé. “Her whole band was amazing. It was one of those rhythm, soul, folk performances that just filled the whole church.”

Moved by the experience, Jones instinctively texted her family, 5,000 kilometres away, on the East Coast and invited them to join in. Her mom did.

Jones’s mother wasn’t signing up to watch a haphazard livestream from Jones’s shaky smartphone. All the way from Kempt Shore, a rural community in Nova Scotia, she listened in via CKUA’s live broadcast.

“I thought that was really cool that I could connect with my family far away,” Jones says.

But by April 17, just two months after the show Jones attended, Marc Carnes, CKUA’s CEO, would be taking to social media to make a heart-wrenching plea.

“We must raise $3 million by Sept. 30,” he said. “Without it, CKUA’s cash reserves will be depleted, and we’ll be forced to shut down after 96 years serving Albertans and honorary Albertans.”

Founded in Edmonton in 1927, CKUA was Canada’s first public broadcaster. It was conceived to fulfil an educational mission but has since bloomed into a cultural beacon for Albertans.

Jones, who purchased her tickets to Block Heater after hearing about it on one of the station’s 33 shows, says the station does a good job of both playing Albertan musicians and connecting their programming to upcoming community events.

Supportive, loyal listeners; a funding gap

While outsiders might perceive Albertans as a homogeneous group of cowboy-hat-wearing conservatives, the actual population of Alberta is much more of a medley — East Coast writers, Manila-born techies, country-girls-turned-photographers born and raised in the Prairie province and more.

All these unlikely Alberta characters have one thing in common: they regularly listen to CKUA.

An older man with short white-blond hair and a light skin tone smiles at the camera. He is standing in a Calgary café.
Lindsay J. Hood, CKUA’s board chair, joined the board in 1997 after the Ralph Klein government privatized the station and it ran out of funds. Photo for The Tyee by Ximena Gonzalez.

In 2023, CKUA’s shows aired roughly 19,000 different artists across a broad range of genres, all hand-picked by the station’s announcers.

Attracted by the station’s unique cultural coverage, CKUA’s 475,000 monthly listeners tune in from all corners of the province, including rural communities such as Whitecourt and Spirit River, and from across the country.

The station and its announcers have become so beloved that last year alone 11,000 listeners contributed $3.5 million, roughly 60 per cent of the station’s revenue.

“We have an unbelievably loyal amount of monthly donors and semi-annual donors,” says Lindsay J. Hood, CKUA’s board chair.

However, rising costs are taking a toll.

In 2012, CKUA acquired $5.9 million in debt to purchase its headquarters at the iconic Alberta Hotel, in downtown Edmonton. This was manageable at the time, Hood says, but a decade later, the perfect storm hit.

After borrowing costs doubled in 2022, and the station lost its main tenant, who’d brought in about $450,000 in revenue, the board leaped into action, Hood explains, and started lobbying the federal and provincial governments to increase their funding. “But weeks ago, we hit the wall.”

So they pleaded to the station’s listeners for help — and 7,400 of them responded, raising a total of $1.67 million in two weeks.

“We were elated,” Hood says. “There was a sense of the importance of the station in the life of Albertans.”

Frank Litorco, a longtime listener, first tuned in to CKUA when he bought a stereo at 14. Over the years, the station has offered him a window into the vastness of world music.

“I started listening in 1984, when I was living in a small town called Gleichen,” he recalls. “The radio stations I could get at that point were the classic rock stations, country stations, the CBC and CKUA.”

“One thing I really respect about CKUA is the fact that they are community-operated,” Litorco says. “And how vital the community is to the station’s existence, as well as to the identity of Alberta itself.”

More support needed

Although the April funding drive was a success, CKUA still needs to raise an additional $2 million by Sept. 30 to cover its current deficit and service the station’s debt.

The good news is that this is not CKUA’s first rodeo — or board chair Hood’s. In 1997, the station shut down for five weeks, after Ralph Klein’s conservative government privatized it and funds ran out.

“It was a bit of an exciting, even contentious time,” Hood says. He joined the CKUA board then and participated in a series of fundraisers that eventually got the station back on air. “We raised a million dollars.”

CKUA’s board has been lobbying to raise an additional $12 million in government funding, but in the face of a negative response from the provincial and federal governments, on May 16 the station launched a campaign asking listeners to write to their MPs and MLAs to support the station.

“We want our fair share of financial support,” Hood told The Tyee in a follow-up email. “We require ongoing provincial support, and from the federal government. Currently we receive $57,000 provincially, and even less federally, on our budget of between $8 and $9 million.”

In his view, this ask isn’t far-fetched, as the station plays an essential role in sustaining the long-term success of Calgary’s Arts Commons transformation and expansion project, which received $160 million in government funding.

“We are the voice of music, arts and culture in Alberta, and the incubator for local and Canadian artists,” Hood says.

“The new seats and building in Arts Commons require the artists we support in order to fill those seats. Without CKUA, our cultural landscape is severely diminished.” [Tyee]

Read more: Alberta, Media

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Agree with BC’s Decriminalization Rollback?

Take this week's poll