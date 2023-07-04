‘Dance, Dance, Otherwise We Are Lost’

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Art

‘Dance, Dance, Otherwise We Are Lost’

Artist Jeremy Shaw brings people together in exquisite catharsis.

Dorothy Woodend TodayThe Tyee

Dorothy Woodend is the culture editor for The Tyee.

A digital video still shows colours and light patterns melding into each other as a group of people in contemporary street clothes move their bodies in dance. They are facing the left of the frame.
In North Vancouver-born Jeremy Shaw’s Phase Shifting Index, a sudden coherence unites the performers into collective catharsis. Jeremy Shaw, Phase Shifting Index, 2020, seven-channel video, sound and light installation. Courtesy of the artist and Macaulay & Co. Fine Art.

Multi-disciplinary artist Jeremy Shaw’s Phase Shifting Index is a reminder that dance, despite being one of the most common social activities practiced by humans, doesn’t always lend itself to clear interpretation. After exhibitions at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and other prestigious European galleries, the North American premiere of Phase Shifting Index is now on at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver, the artist’s hometown (Shaw now lives in Berlin).

It’s something of a cacophonous barnburner.

Shaw arrives with Phase Shifting Index after having carved out a successful international art career, with solo exhibitions at a dizzying number of major galleries and prestigious awards. His work exists at the intersections between film, performance, altered states, and research. Rich and loamy turf, to be sure.

Some components from Shaw’s earlier series Towards Universal Pattern Recognition foreground Phase Shifting Index. The sculptural elements affixed to the wall outside of the main gallery space contain archival photos of dance artists in various postures of conniption and capitulation. These crystalline structures fracture the interior images into a series of black and white shards, the prismatic angles offering a kaleidoscopic perspective on the central image.

The act of splitting into different points of view is echoed in the installation itself. Seven video screens staggered throughout the gallery provide a glimpse of dance groups in mid-performance or rehearsal. The different productions are captured in a variety of media (16mm, Hi-8 video).

At first glance, the footage appears authentic, perhaps sourced from some long-ago dance company’s archives. Some images recall early La La La Humans Steps and the company’s choreographer Édouard Lock. Others look like mid-90s club kids in full raving rampage.

A black-and-white digital video still depicts a grainy image of three dancers in a studio. They are wearing light-coloured streetwear and leotards, bending towards the left of the frame.
Jeremy Shaw’s work exists at the intersections between film, performance, altered states and research, all of which are evident in his latest exhibition. Jeremy Shaw, Phase Shifting Index, 2020, seven-channel video, sound and light installation. Courtesy of the artist and Macaulay & Co. Fine Art.

The titles of the different sections — The Violet Lux, Quantum Modern, The Alignment Movement — also seem to refer to distinct times and places. The details of costume appear correct to the different eras they represent (big hair and makeup for the pseudo-‘80s, and undershirts and cargo pants for the hardcore ‘90s). But it isn’t long before you twig that something is awry.

Despite the veracity of their appearance, each of the dance videos were entirely created by Shaw. They are choreographed, performed and filmed with meticulous care so as to seem authentically of another era.

The physical layout of the work provides another curious entry point into the work. I’m not sure why the softly carpeted banquettes running almost the full length of the gallery wall obsessed me so. But they made me intensely aware of being a body in space.

Given the meticulous attention to detail lavished on the video elements, it only makes sense that the other parts of the show, like the gallery layout and the fuzzy banquettes, play an equally critical role. Where you sit or lie down will have an impact on your perception and understanding of the work.

The faux dance cultures that Shaw fashions in his videos pull from real-life movement vocabularies, whether it be Body-Mind Centering (a therapy that, like its name implies seeks to bring together and physical experience) or what looks to be some hardstep thrash wherein the dancers, in baggy pants and undershirts, blend dance and violence into a brutally exquisite catharsis.

In his earlier work, Shaw has stated his interest in altered states: the paranormal, psychedelia, the euphoria wrought not by religion, but by art itself. Music and sound also play a key role. Before he moved into visual art, Shaw was a musician. His partnership with composer Konrad Black gives the work a sonorous thunder that brings the sections together into a rapturous finale.

It is here, in the final conflagration, that the true meaning of the work becomes apparent. The trompe l'œil aspects of the videos fall away, and a sudden coherence unites the performers into collective catharsis.

A colour digital video still depicts a group of dancers in contemporary streetwear with their arms raised towards the ceiling, eyes closed. The background is dim and lit with blue light.
Separated by time, distance, form and meaning, the dancers come together in a collective effort to create a new kind of reality. Jeremy Shaw, Phase Shifting Index, 2020, seven-channel video, sound and light installation. Courtesy of the artist and Macaulay & Co. Fine Art.

Accompanied by a rising soundtrack and strobing lights, the performers sync up, the action building to an almost orgiastic apotheosis.

As German choreographer Pina Bausch once famously said “Dance, dance, otherwise we are lost.” So it is here, as well.

Separated by time, distance, form and meaning, the dancers come together in a collective effort to create a new kind of reality. Images of the performers begin to disintegrate into a digital mosh pit. Colours and forms break down, morphing and dissolving into one another. The clear boundaries between bodies dissolve into various states of catharsis, ecstasy and euphoria. The frenzied movement takes you in a bodily way, supplanting all theory, all backstory. It lands you in an entirely new state.

This final place of rest, the calm after the storm, is an interesting place. One is tempted to reside here for a while, taking in the reactions of mind, body and more ephemeral receptors as they fizz and snap.

Then the film elements loop around to the beginning, and the thing kicks off all over again.

‘Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index’ runs until Sept. 24 at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver. [Tyee]

Read more: Art

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll