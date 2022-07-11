All Hail Kale Pesto

With apologies to Italian readers — especially those from Liguria — I would like to posit that pesto is less a recipe than a state of mind.

Have a yard? Look around it, and you’ll find something leafy to turn into pesto.

(Have a pine tree? Check if it makes edible nuts, and celebrate wildly if it does.)

Traditional pesto, or pesto alla Genovese, is made from basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, olive oil and salt, ideally in a mortar and pestle (“pestle” and “pesto” share the same word origins). But a looser definition of the sauce will allow you to use up an overabundance of kale, chard, garlic scapes, carrot tops, nettles, lovage or even softer greens like spinach and mizuna.

Last year, I started too many kale sprouts — lacinato, curly kale, red Russian — and then planted them out too close, because I felt guilty when I thought about mulching the little seedlings. Soon after they’d become fully grown plants, I realized they’d become infested with aphids.

It was time to cull plants to achieve the desired spacing — reducing the stress on the plants, and allowing me to tackle the infestation on the remaining plants. But I didn’t want to waste the kale. So, after a three-step washing process that involved hosing off each leaf outside, then salt-soaking inside before a final careful rise, I made a small mountain of pesto.

To make the kale pesto, I used olive oil, Parmigiano-Reggiano, garlic, walnuts, salt and pepper. Walnuts pair well with kale, and are much cheaper than pine nuts. I also used my food processor, rather than my mortar and pestle. I toasted the walnuts in batches, letting them cool before adding them to the food processor — this adds an extra layer of flavour to the final product.

When I was done, like any good millennial worth their seasoning, I froze the pesto in glass jars I’d hoarded in my Tupperware cupboard.

In my household, we use it for pizza, pasta and risotto, in eggs, and even as a spread on cheese sandwiches, or a drizzle over a creamy soup. Or sometimes, when snack time hits, simply spooned onto pieces of cheese while standing over a cutting board.

Here’s my adaptable, greens-aplenty recipe for non-basil pesto.

andrea’s Garden Pesto

Ingredients

1 large bunch kale, chard, stinging nettles or carrot tops

1/2 cup raw nuts, such as walnuts, pepitas, almonds or pistachios

1/2 cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic

fistful of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

pinch of salt

a few generous dashes of pepper

squeeze of lemon (optional)

Instructions