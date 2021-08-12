Midnight in the Garden of Vancouver Condos

Can it really be 2021 already? The pandemic has thrown my sense of time into limbo, but one steady anchor throughout has been the growth of a shiny Vancouver tower, the new one by super developer Westbank beside the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station.

As the months flew by, the dark, hulking pillar stretched ever higher over the city’s east side. And now the lights are coming on in each home, and a coffee shop on the street level is getting ready to caffeinate citizens.

The cranes and diggers did not stop during the pandemic. And as we slowly return to our routines, many of the urban places we frequented before will be unrecognizable due to the new construction.

Broadway, for example, is dotted with passive piles of rubble, waiting to be cleared for new subway stations.

Burnaby’s Brentwood has had a dramatic facelift; gardens of new towers have sprung up overnight amongst its warehouses, and the tired old mall has been renovated to include a fancy arcade, food hall and adults-only theatre — post-vaccination amusement for suburbanites in the sky.

I sought to document these COVID growth spurts, this kind of urban puberty, especially in places where the new is awkwardly trying to fit in with the old. Neighbourhood preservationists will look at these pictures and weep over the change. YIMBYs will blast the uneven zoning policy.

To give this documentary exercise a boost of the artsy-fartsy, I did it on 35mm film, using a Canon I picked up on Craigslist.

These pictures were all captured at night, so I could avoid others and enjoy some maskless air.