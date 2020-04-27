In Case You’re Looking for Reasons to Laugh or Maybe Be Inspired

Right about now we figured you might be seeking a bit of uplifting perspective on the whole global emergency thing. These essays and interviews we’ve published in the past month offer inspiration, humour and solace.

What My Body Is Telling Me in These Strange Days

The quieting of the pandemic has inspired awareness. For once, I’m listening.

“If ever there was a time to sit still,” writes Dorothy Woodend, “It is now.”

Stay at Home and Enjoy BC’s Beauty, Thanks to Painter E.J. Hughes

After all, the iconic artist did most of his work in his guest bedroom. A Q&A with his biographer, Robert Amos.

Sink deep into these gorgeous landscapes. Ahhhhh.

On the Isolating yet Connective Nature of Being Afraid

Eva Holland’s foray into the science of fear is a salve for our scary, lonely times. A Tyee Q&A.

After two car crashes, she decided to change her relationship with fear, and that became a timely book.

If This Is the Apocalypse, at Least Dress for It

The end of days is no time for sweatpants.

“Let your freak flag fly and also wear it as a muumuu,” counsels Dorothy Woodend, who provides handy drawings to show you how.

We Are All at Home

I can hide from the plague, but my kids know where to find me. Notes on a new reality.

Tag along with Erin Ashenhurst as she tries to amuse and distract two boys “running like wild dogs” by 11 a.m.

A Get Well Card to Italy from Vancouver

As the world rethinks tourism, I long to renew warm friendships in a healing Rome.

A wry, poignant reflection on love of travel, friends in trouble, and an ethical quandary, by Steve Burgess.

Portraits of Our Self-Isolation

Amy Romer photographs people in virus captivity, phoning them to audio-record what they’re feeling. Listen in.

Spend some intimate moments with nine among thousands in seclusion. Hear their highs and lows and keys to keeping cool.

Laughing Alone: An Exchange

Decades apart in age, two Tyee colleagues chat back and forth about reasons to smile in isolating times.

Emma Cooper and Crawford Kilian compare their formative comedy eras, from the 1950s’ Goon show to laughs now livestreamed.

Now Would Be a Good Time to Get to Know the Ancient Stoics

As Epictetus taught, ‘The obstacle is the way.’

“The old philosopher would remind us: ‘Some things are within our control; and some things are not,’” writes Andrew Nikiforuk.

Well, at Least the Herons of Stanley Park Came Back

Their rackety presence is a comfort to the biologist who lives next door.

“The birds are completely indifferent as to our changed situation and yet I find their presence to be strangely comforting.”

Five Ways to Take Anti-Racist Action During COVID-19

The virus might not discriminate, but society sure does. How white people can push for an anti-racist future.

Get organized! Speak up! Call for real solutions! Five social change organizers will fire you up.

The Seven Deadly Pandemic Sins

We are seeing some bad behaviour of biblical proportions. An illustrated essay.

A rollicking tour of ways to get up to no good while stuck at home, by Dorothy Woodend.