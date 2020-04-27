We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture
  |  
Coronavirus
  |  
Media

In Case You’re Looking for Reasons to Laugh or Maybe Be Inspired

Here’s a dozen Tyee pieces to help with that.

Robyn Smith Today | TheTyee.ca

Robyn Smith is editor of The Tyee.
EJHughesThompsonValley.jpg
The Thompson Valley (1964). Oil, 32” × 48” (81.2 × 121.9 cm), by a guy who worked from home a lot, E.J. Hughes. Courtesy of the Estate of E.J. Hughes.

Right about now we figured you might be seeking a bit of uplifting perspective on the whole global emergency thing. These essays and interviews we’ve published in the past month offer inspiration, humour and solace.

What My Body Is Telling Me in These Strange Days
The quieting of the pandemic has inspired awareness. For once, I’m listening.

“If ever there was a time to sit still,” writes Dorothy Woodend, “It is now.”

Stay at Home and Enjoy BC’s Beauty, Thanks to Painter E.J. Hughes
After all, the iconic artist did most of his work in his guest bedroom. A Q&A with his biographer, Robert Amos.

Sink deep into these gorgeous landscapes. Ahhhhh.

On the Isolating yet Connective Nature of Being Afraid
Eva Holland’s foray into the science of fear is a salve for our scary, lonely times. A Tyee Q&A.

After two car crashes, she decided to change her relationship with fear, and that became a timely book.

851px version of WoodendApocalypseStyle.jpg
Self-isolation is bringing out… something… in The Tyee’s culture editor, Dorothy Woodend. This is one of her new fashion concept drawings.

If This Is the Apocalypse, at Least Dress for It
The end of days is no time for sweatpants.

“Let your freak flag fly and also wear it as a muumuu,” counsels Dorothy Woodend, who provides handy drawings to show you how.

We Are All at Home
I can hide from the plague, but my kids know where to find me. Notes on a new reality.

Tag along with Erin Ashenhurst as she tries to amuse and distract two boys “running like wild dogs” by 11 a.m.

A Get Well Card to Italy from Vancouver
As the world rethinks tourism, I long to renew warm friendships in a healing Rome.

A wry, poignant reflection on love of travel, friends in trouble, and an ethical quandary, by Steve Burgess.

582px version of AkeemNermo_Covid19Portraits_AmyRomer_25.jpg
Akeem Nermo and his two sons, Idris and Oliver, from Amy Romer’s montage of personal connections made through photos and sound.

Portraits of Our Self-Isolation
Amy Romer photographs people in virus captivity, phoning them to audio-record what they’re feeling. Listen in.

Spend some intimate moments with nine among thousands in seclusion. Hear their highs and lows and keys to keeping cool.

Laughing Alone: An Exchange
Decades apart in age, two Tyee colleagues chat back and forth about reasons to smile in isolating times.

Emma Cooper and Crawford Kilian compare their formative comedy eras, from the 1950s’ Goon show to laughs now livestreamed.

Now Would Be a Good Time to Get to Know the Ancient Stoics
As Epictetus taught, ‘The obstacle is the way.’

“The old philosopher would remind us: ‘Some things are within our control; and some things are not,’” writes Andrew Nikiforuk.

COVER.Heron-Kerry-Banks.jpg
Kerry Banks took this photo and wrote a fascinating piece about BC’s own, unique herons that goes with it.

Well, at Least the Herons of Stanley Park Came Back
Their rackety presence is a comfort to the biologist who lives next door.

“The birds are completely indifferent as to our changed situation and yet I find their presence to be strangely comforting.”

Five Ways to Take Anti-Racist Action During COVID-19
The virus might not discriminate, but society sure does. How white people can push for an anti-racist future.

Get organized! Speak up! Call for real solutions! Five social change organizers will fire you up.

The Seven Deadly Pandemic Sins
We are seeing some bad behaviour of biblical proportions. An illustrated essay.

A rollicking tour of ways to get up to no good while stuck at home, by Dorothy Woodend. [Tyee]

Read more: Coronavirus, Media

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do you think the frequency of air travel will change after the pandemic?

Take this week's poll