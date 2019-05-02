Tyee Culture Editor Scores ‘Best Columnist’ Nomination

Culture editor Dorothy Woodend has once again done The Tyee proud, scooping up a nomination for “best column” at the Canadian Digital Publishing Awards.

The awards provide a platform to promote and realize the achievements of those who create digital publishing in Canada.

“The old cliché about 'it’s an honour just to be nominated' is actually true! I’m really honoured to be a nominee, especially with such a wonderful crew of fellow journalists,” said Woodend.

“It is truly a joy to be part of the rollicking feisty Tyee crew who are creating some of the best journalism in Canada, hook, line and sinker.”

Woodend has been the film columnist for The Tyee since its inception in 2003. In January, she took on the role of culture editor and now leads the expansion of the online journal’s coverage of arts and culture.

“The Tyee is lucky to have a bright and critical mind like Dorothy’s on staff,” said Tyee editor-in-chief Robyn Smith. “The art world is always eager to get the Woodend treatment, and her funny, whip-smart writing about the cultural world is beloved by readers.”

Woodend is in excellent company, nominated alongside Jennifer Ditchburn of Policy Options, Valérie Borde of L’actualité, Chantal Braganza of TVO.org, Anne Kingston of Maclean’s, and Peter Knegt of CBC Arts.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on May 29 in Toronto.