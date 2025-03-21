In Trump’s Assault on Reality, Canada Can Fight Back

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Rights + Justice
Politics
Media
Science + Tech

In Trump’s Assault on Reality, Canada Can Fight Back

This is 'hybrid warfare.' We can win, but only if our governments take a critical step.

Crawford Kilian 21 Mar 2025The Tyee

Crawford Kilian is a contributing editor of The Tyee.

A signpost stands against a blue sky, shot from below. Two white signs with black text are attached to the post. The top sign reads “Fake News” and points right with an arrow; the bottom sign reads “Facts” and points left with an arrow.
If governments consistently offer factual information as the basis for their policies and actions, they will gradually regain public trust, writes the author. Photo via Shutterstock.

At first, Donald Trump's remarks about Canada becoming the 51st state seemed like a joke. Just a few weeks later, we all realize that an American attempt to annex Canada is a serious possibility requiring serious countermeasures.

A Democratic Congressman from Rhode Island has even introduced a bill to prevent the U.S. from spending money to invade or seize Panama, Greenland or Canada.

It’s a nice thought. But the bill won’t get out of the foreign affairs committee, and it’s more confirmation that the Trump regime is thinking about a hostile takeover of this country. Whoever wins the impending Canadian election, preventing that takeover will be top priority.

An outright shooting war does not — yet — seem likely.

It would be disastrous for us, worse than Ukraine, with missiles and aircraft attacking our cities and infrastructure within minutes of launch from American bases — all along our famously undefended border.

They wouldn’t be needed, but they’d make great television, which Trump always likes. Such a war would shatter whatever is left of the "rules-based international order." And it is likely to turn into yet another American quagmire.

But we are already in the first stages of a hybrid war; Trump’s tariff threats are only the opening shots. In our case, disinformation is likely to play a key role in demoralizing Canadians and damaging our institutions. We can win that war, but only if our governments take one critical step.

Disinformation is a staple of hybrid warfare, and it doesn’t have to be consistent. For example, Trump recently complained about the U.S. being "ripped off" by our dairy and lumber industries.

That was a substitute for his unpersuasive fentanyl-and-migrants argument, though a Trump underling recently revived it by claiming that we are ignoring fentanyl labs right here in Canada. (In fact, RCMP busted a "super lab" in October 2024 in Falkland, B.C.)

Rage farming against Canada

We can expect social media to explode soon with anti-Canadian rage farming, attacking everyone from new Prime Minister Mark Carney to politicians, staffers and their families, all the way down to ordinary Canadians. It’s a notably Trumpist approach: always blame the other guy for everything. It’s never that Trump has something good to offer; it’s just that the opposition is even worse.

Our legacy media, largely owned by a U.S. hedge fund, will dutifully report these bogus outrages, thereby encouraging more of them.

Over 800,000 U.S. residents are Canadian-born; as many as 60,000 of them are undocumented. Like Texas governor Greg Abbott shipping migrants to New York, Trump might round up a few hundred undocumented Canadians and dump them at some border crossing, where they could join thousands of their fellow Canadians waiting to self-deport. Again, such events would make great TV.

Kristen Hopewell, a professor and Canada Research Chair in the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia, recently argued that Canada should hit back not just at American goods, but at American technology, services and intellectual property.

Innovative retaliation

“Canada should explore more innovative forms of retaliation,” Hopewell wrote, “including a ban on American social-media platforms such as X and Facebook, digital streamers such as Netflix Inc. and online retailers such as Amazon. An alternative to an outright ban is to jack up digital services taxes on these companies to levels equivalent to Mr. Trump’s tariffs.”

We might go even further. In the 1930s, the Conservative government of the day started the CBC as a home-grown counterbalance to the American radio stations that were flooding Canadian airwaves. The Canadian government today could treat social media as the public utility it is, and offer taxpayer-funded Canadian versions of Facebook and X.

Operating as arm’s-length crown corporations, such services (including the CBC) would provide reliable, fact-checked information while rigorously blocking disinformation sources and bots.

While the Trump regime is trying to flood our zone with shit, we could flood theirs with accurate information about both Canada and the U.S. All our media should target Americans as well as Canadians, giving the Americans reliable news they can’t get at home.

It might even be necessary to buy back some of our legacy media from the hedge funds and provide newspapers and magazines with a kind of basic income — enabling them to publish at least in local communities that would otherwise be news deserts. And again, fact-checking would be rigorous for both news stories and opinion pieces.

Plenty of criticism to go around

This information counterattack would not be all "pro-government." It would include plenty of criticism of local, provincial and federal governments across the political spectrum. But critics should be able to present factual evidence for their opinions, not mere name-calling and abuse.

That would be the critical step our municipal, provincial and federal governments must take: to be honest with us even when they’ve made mistakes. If governments consistently offer factual information as the basis for their policies and actions, they will gradually regain public trust. Some stubborn faction will always disbelieve anything governments say, but most of us will see the stark difference between Canadian truths and Trumpist lies and abuse.

Very early in my journalism career, a friend gave me 10 words of advice: “Tell the truth, tell it often and tell it well.”

Canadian governments that follow that advice may find their lives are bumpy and embarrassing at times. But if they keep at it, they will also find Canadians solidly behind them no matter what the challenge. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Feel about Alberta Separatists?

Take this week's poll