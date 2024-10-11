Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



Analysis
Health
Rights + Justice
Alberta

A Dangerous Bug Threatens Transplants. And Tells a Larger Story

Body lice linked to First World War trench fever now haunt Edmonton’s marginalized citizens.

Stan Houston and Lynora Saxinger 11 Oct 2024The Tyee

Stan Houston is a physician and professor emeritus of medicine and public health at the University of Alberta. Lynora Saxinger is a physician and professor of medicine at U of A.

A macro photo of a louse.
A body louse, carrier of the bacterium Bartonella, which has infected five immunocompromised patients after they received organ transplants. Photo via Wikimedia.

Recently the organ transplant program at the University of Alberta Hospital encountered a rare and potentially serious infection in a group of immunocompromised patients after they received organ transplants. A previously uncommonly found bacteria called Bartonella reportedly caused infections in five transplant patients.

But it turns out that there is more to this story than the usual challenges posed by infections in these immune-suppressed patients.

Disease due to Bartonella was first recognized as trench fever in the First World War, in soldiers enduring the muddy trenches, unable to bathe or wash their clothes and living in extremely close quarters. These famously terrible conditions enabled the spread of body lice, which can transmit Bartonella bacteria.

Body lice are related to but are quite different from the head lice that periodically cause alarm in schools and among middle-class parents in Canada. Most importantly, body lice can transmit a number of potentially fatal infections, but head lice have not been clearly associated with disease transmission. Body lice attach to a person’s clothes and bite their hosts to obtain a blood meal. If the louse is carrying Bartonella bacteria, it may transmit the infection.

Body lice are relative newcomers to many Canadian cities, reflecting a growing population living in conditions that are distressingly similar to First World War trenches or developing-world refugee camps. With body lice have come Bartonella infections. The typical patient with Bartonella infection has been homeless, and is usually experiencing one or more associated financial, social or mental health problems.

So where do the transplant patients come in? In recent years, increasing numbers of people who have died from opiate poisoning have become organ donors. Not surprisingly, this population overlaps considerably with the group at risk for body lice infestation, so they may be carrying Bartonella bacteria, even without symptoms. Many cases likely go undiagnosed or are treated by antibiotics geared to other conditions.

Fortunately, transplant teams have a long history of reducing infection transmission risks in transplantation and have moved very rapidly to recognize and address this new threat in caring for transplant recipients.

This recent development reminds us of the health and health-care impact of the closely linked problems of poverty, homelessness and the toxic drug epidemic. These problems have complex causes that require serious long-term societal responses.

But even if homelessness can’t be eradicated in the short to medium term, simply giving unhoused people stable access to safe places to shower and wash their clothes is achievable. It is sad to realize that people in our communities don’t have access to these basic services, which could potentially have prevented or limited our similarly shocking Shigella dysentery outbreaks.

As infectious diseases specialists, we recognize that increases in historical diseases that were previously controlled by basic public health measures and sanitation are a very bad sign of the times. Body lice and Bartonella provide yet more evidence that our failure to address extreme poverty and disadvantage will literally come back to bite us. [Tyee]

